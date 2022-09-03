Read full article on original website
Alisson Becker Talks Napoli and Champions League Challenges
Liverpool have had a difficult start to their 2022-23 Premier League season, with just nine points to show for their first six games as they sit seventh in the table, six points back of current leaders Arsenal and five off presumptive favourites Manchester City. It’s not the start anyone would...
Official: Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel
Well, some things never change, eh? Chelsea have shocked the football world once again (even though none of this should be shocking at this point), by sacking Thomas Tuchel today, after a poor run of form that saw the Blues pick up just 3 wins from 7 across all competitions.
Chelsea to hold talks with Graham Potter as new head coach — reports
Chelsea have been given permission to talk to Graham Potter, currently the head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion, about becoming our new head coach. Potter’s contract has a variable release clause built into it, which would reportedly cost us £16m to meet. That’s about as much as we gave Tuchel for his severance.
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
Dinamo Zagreb vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The Champions League often gets accused of featuring up the same old teams and the same old matchups, but for Chelsea, this is a brand new day as we take on a team we’ve never played before. Dinamo Zagreb will be the 198th different opponent in Chelsea history. That...
Andy’s Player Ratings: Middlesbrough 1-0 Sunderland: Lads lack a cutting edge as ‘Boro take the points!
I don’t think he looked particularly comfortable tonight but made a couple of routine saves and an important punch from a high ball. Didn’t quite get enough on the ball for the opener, was a physical game and well suited to O’Nien. Danny Batth: 6/10. Battled all...
Sevilla FC vs. Manchester City: 4 Questions with Chris Lail of Monchi’s Men
Its a Tuesday trip to Spain for Manchester City. This time the Sky Blues take on Sevilla FC in the UEFA Champions League. I was able to catch up with Chris Lai of Monchi’s Men to help get us up to speed with all things Sevilla. CITYZENDuck: City have...
Sky Blue News: More from Sevilla, Walsh to Barca, Transfer Talk, and More...
Here’s your daily dose of headlines to get you ready for the upcoming weekend match against Tottenham Hotspur. But first, we look back at our UCL clash with Sevilla FC. Erling Haaland is finally giving Kevin De Bruyne what he deserves at Man City - Simon Bajkowski - Manchester Evening News.
The Return of Marcus Rashford
At the beginning of August, the stage was set for Marcus Rashford to redeem his underwhelming performances from last season. Manchester United appointed a new manager with fresh ideas and backed him in the transfer market, bringing in hungry talent totaling £229.6m in transfer fees - their highest expenditure ever during a market window. These signings reinvigorated United’s first team lineup by adding more quality to the roster, while also providing much-needed competition for places. The system Erik Ten Hag is implementing emphasizes high-energy play and structural stability, moving the line of engagement closer to the goal, which benefits the attacking forwards like Rashford.
Talking Points: Were Sunderland naive not to recruit another striker to cover for Ross Stewart?
With Ross Stewart injured, were the club naive not to recruit cover?. I think every single Sunderland fan’s heart dropped the second they heard the news that Ross Stewart had pulled out pre-match through injury. The Scotland international has been our most crucial player since the start of last...
Napoli 4, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Reds Forget How To Play Football
Napoli: Zielinski 5’ (pen) 47’, Anguissa 31’, Simeone 44’. The Reds are hardly bouncing into this tie after a sub-par start to the season. And starting off the Champions League Group Stage at a stadium where the Reds have only managed a solitary point and zero goals in three tries isn’t the most obvious way to snap us out of our slump.
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille: Richarlison brace powers Spurs to Champions League home win
Tottenham Hotspur got their 2022-23 Champions League campaign off to a fantastic start with a 2-0 win over Olympique Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Although Spurs were (very) slow to get going, the game was turned on its head after Chancel Mbemba was sent off after a chance-saving tackle on Son Heung-Min. Brazilian forward Richarlison scored a second half brace, both headers from lovely balls into the box, and Tottenham took home the full three points. The final score was 2-0.
ITHICS Fanzine: “Sunderland aren’t a one-man team - let’s get on with it!”
We’re eight games into the season, not a bad point to reflect on where we are. It’s been an eventful start to the season, even by Sunderland’s standards. We have pretty much held our own. Alex Neil jumped ship to Stoke after having dealt them a defeat - and whilst there was much nervousness after his departure, a feisty show against Norwich saw us succumb to a goal 15 minutes from time.
On This Day (8 September 1994): Happy Birthday to former Sunderland captain George Honeyman!
It has always seemed strange to me that George Honeyman left when he did. After Sunderland’s failure to get promoted back to the Championship at the first time of asking, Honeyman departed for Hull City ending his fifteen year old association with his boyhood club. To this day, I’m...
Refresher: Demystifying the Late Offside Flag
This past weekend Philippe Coutinho scored a brilliant goal against Manchester City for Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, but the goal didn’t count because it was (seemingly incorrectly) flagged offside in real time. Much of the resulting conversation made it clear that the perennially slated “late flag” conventions are...
Newcastle United make €35m offer for Vasco’s midfielder Andrey Santos
Tébaro Schmidt from Globo has made public an offer made by Newcastle United to Vasco da Gama for 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos, the journalist reported on Tuesday. According to the Brazil outlet, Newcastle is willing to pay up to €35 million to land the up-and-coming promise after the youngster inked a new deal with Vasco last Monday linking him to the Brazilian organization until 2027.
Manchester City Win Comfortably at Sevilla, 4-0: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I think Erling’s numbers in all his career, even in previous teams, is quite similar. He has an incredible sense of goal. “We have incredible numbers in terms of goals and we need to continue like that. Another battle against Tottenham on Saturday and hopefully we can continue.
Spotlight: Everton Artist Feature - JDW Sport Designs
With the summer transfer window now finally shut, we here at Royal Blue Mersey can take a moment to draw our collective breaths and focus on the season ahead. Along with Everton adding to their squad depth, we’ve also been working on bringing in a few additions to the RBM team so that we can improve our Toffees coverage. You’ll be seeing more pieces from some new names in the coming days, but we also wanted to highlight a young illustrator whose work we’re really enjoying and would like to show Everton fans everywhere.
Matchday Musings: Sunderland slip to defeat despite improved second half
Say what you want about Sky Sports, but they picked a couple of cracking stories to tell recently – and at the time they probably didn’t even realise it. In choosing to broadcast Sunderland’s games against Norwich City and Middlesbrough when they did their reasoning was presumably that these were all relatively big Championship clubs likely to put on some decent football for their audience, but the managerial ruminations since the announcements have proven to be a bit of a bonus.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Godfrey talks injury, Gordon to Newcastle rumours, Garner profile
“After the game against Blackpool I brought him [Ben Brereton Díaz] home, closed the door and he wasn’t allowed to leave the house. There was no opportunity for him to go away,” says Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson. [Lancashire Telegraph]. Amadou Onana and Nathan Patterson currently sit...
