ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Procktor exhibit opens at ZMA

By Special to the Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 4 days ago

ZANESVILLE − Selections from the Martin S. Ackerman Foundation - Rise of the Ancient Mariner illustrated by Patrick Procktor is on display in the White-Gorsuch Wings Works on Paper Gallery at the Zanesville Museum of Art.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DU9qW_0hgiYobS00

The prints featured in the exhibition were donated to the ZMA by the Ackerman Foundation in 1980. The organization was founded in the mid-1970s by Martin Ackerman, an attorney who specialized in tax law. The short-lived, private, niche foundation had a singular mission to connect art donors with museums unable, yet eager, to acquire contemporary art. For more than 10 years it facilitated millions of dollars’ worth of fine art donations to hundreds of museums in the United States.

The exhibition features a series of 12 aquatints created by the noted British artist Patrick Procktor (1936-2003). The British watercolorist, painter and printmaker dazzled the London art scene during the 1960s. He rejected conventional values and artistic traditions similar to other post-war New Generation artists such as David Hockney, Bridget Riley, Patrick Caulfield and Allen Jones.

Procktor was described as a dandy, social genius and very productive and theatrical artist who created psychologically charged, deeply autobiographical portraits of rock stars, socialites and artists that conveyed their story. This narrative element in his work made book illustration and his collaborative relationship with printmaker Editions Alecto a rewarding outlet for the artist.

Information supplied by the Zanesville Museum of Art.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.

Boats are coming in and lining up in preparation for this weekends sternwheel festival. Marietta’s 46th annual sternwheeler festival begins with opening ceremonies Friday night at 6:00P.M. Jennifer Thomas, the Director General of Sternwheel Festival, said they’re expecting around 30 sternwheerlers this year… which is typical for the festival....
MARIETTA, OH
WHIZ

K-9 Adoption Center Dog of The Week: Meet Hendricks

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week we got to meet another adorable dog for Dog of The Week. Meet Hendricks, he’s one of the friendliest dogs the K-9 Adoption Center has ever had and he loves taking walks and loves being around kids. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug Mcquaid spoke more...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOUB

PHOTOS: Nelsonville Music Festival ’22 Day Two

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — The drizzly second day of the 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival featured performances by the likes of Yo La Tengo, Nubya Garcia, Mdou Moctar, In the Pines, and many more. Check out WOUB’s Shannon Brown and Joe Timmerman’s photos of the second day of the fest below.
NELSONVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
London, OH
Zanesville, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Zanesville, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: Alpaca Days are Just Around the Corner

WILLIAMSPORT – Alpaca Days are right around the corner, owners of the local Pickaway County farm open up every year to offer an amazing opportunity to visit. Ever seen or touched one of these creatures up close? These super friendly, curious animals are available to meet and greet on September 24- 25th at one of the biggest Alpaca farms in the state. Located at 10981 US Highway 22 in Williamsport, Ohio, it’s a short drive to see and learn about these amazing gentle creatures. Best of all, they have babies and lots of them.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
WHIZ

28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio – Thirteen vehicles were on hand at the 28th Annual Frazeysburg Lions Club Car Show to help raise funds for a variety of needs within the community. Frazeysburg King Lion Kent Shay talked about the event and the ways the Lions Club supports the community. “I believe...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
WHIZ

170th Morgan County Fair Begins Tuesday

McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The 170th Morgan County Fair will begin Tuesday with a full slate of activities and entertainment each day through Saturday. Morgan County Fair Board Member Garth Ruff discussed what this year’s fair brings to the community. “So we officially open Tuesday, September 6, and run...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Jones
Person
Bridget Riley
Person
Patrick Caulfield
Person
David Hockney
Harrison News-Herald

Toys for Tots Toyota gets makeover

SHERRODSVILLE—Bob Stratton is the area coordinator for Toys for Tots. He has managed Harrison, Tuscarawas, and Coshocton counties for the last five or six years. The car he drives is unmistakable, with a Toys for Tots logo across all sides. The car was starting to look rough, so he brought it into Francois Enterprises LLC in Sherrodsville for some touch-ups. He only requested some paint be added to the logos, but when he left, owner Chester Francois said, “There is no way in heck we’re doing that. We’re redoing the whole car.”
SHERRODSVILLE, OH
614now.com

A new Lucky’s Market is coming to Columbus

The CASTO redevelopment of Thurber Village shopping center in Victorian Village has announced an exciting new addition: The popular independent and family-owned grocery store Lucky’s Market. “We are thrilled to have Lucky’s Market join this exciting project,” Eric Leibowitz, CASTO’s vice president of development and leasing, said in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Mr. John David Fannin III, 46 of Byesville

He was born December 3, 1975 in Cambridge, son of John Fannin II and Jeanette (Upton) Fannin. A 1994 graduate of Cambridge High School, John was a superintendent for Landmarc Environmental Systems for twelve years. He was also an oilfield roughneck for many years. John was a member of the...
BYESVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Contemporary Art#Fine Art#Museum#The Ackerman Foundation#British
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Byesville woman travels to Thailand to help animals

BYESVILLE, Ohio – In an attempt to help animals, learn veterinarian duties and tour Thailand, Byesville resident, Victoria Dunlap went to the country to work with rescued elephants. The 23-year-old Victoria is an undergraduate student at Ohio State and spent two weeks in Thailand and worked with the organization called Loop Abroad. She was selected among a group of volunteers that wanted to work with dog shelters and work in the elephant sanctuary.
BYESVILLE, OH
WTAP

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia-shaped cloud spotted on country road

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Take a look at this cloud! While spotted over Meigs County, Ohio, this cloud is shaped like the Mountain State! On Aug. 26, Meigs County resident Jordan Pickens was traveling along U.S. 33 near Kountry Resort Campground when he saw this cloud. In his Facebook post, Pickens said it reminded […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Times Recorder

Times Recorder

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times Recorder is your local news source for Muskingum County.

 http://zanesvilletimesrecorder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy