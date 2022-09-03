ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden has a $369 billion climate plan — and new advisers to get the program running

By Ximena Bustillo
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpjzT_0hgiY4HP00

President Biden is switching up his climate team at the White House.

On Friday, Biden announced his national climate adviser, Gina McCarthy, will step down. Her deputy, Ali Zaidi, will move into her role. And John Podesta, a chief of staff for former President Bill Clinton and a climate adviser to former President Barack Obama, will join the team to oversee the implementation of the recently passed $369 billion in climate-related incentives and funding in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Climate advocates cheered the move. "The good news is that the White House at the highest levels seems determined to ensure that this historic once-in-a-generation investment will not be squandered," said Scott Faber, senior vice president of government affairs at the Environmental Working Group.

"Typically past administrations would simply count on the agencies to make these investments without a lot of White House scrutiny. This is different," Faber said.

Zaidi brings state experience to the table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uw8vK_0hgiY4HP00

Zaidi, who will be Biden's national climate adviser, worked on the issue in the Obama White House, and then moved to work on climate policy at the state level in New York. He helped the Biden team craft its climate plans during the campaign.

On the NPR Politics Podcast this week, Zaidi said the administration is counting on the investments and incentives in the new law to boost manufacturing and deployment of clean energy to the point where developments cannot be rolled back by the next administration to come into office.

"No one's going back and taking solar panels and wind turbines out of the ground and replacing it with dirty energy," Zaidi said.

Lisa Frank, executive director of the Washington legislative office of Environment America, said Zaidi's state experience will help the administration get its new programs up and running.

"What Ali brings to the table that is really great is his background working at the state level," Frank said. "Even with this big legislative victory, that's still going to be the case. States are still where kind of much of the rubber will hit the road on these policies."

Podesta helped craft executive actions in the Obama White House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=211O8w_0hgiY4HP00

The switch in leadership also comes as green and environmental groups continue to push Biden for aggressive executive action on climate and conservation.

"We've already got executive actions that are coming down the pike," Zaidi told NPR, highlighting another round of methane emission standards coming this fall.

Podesta advised Obama to make greater use of his executive powers when he joined that White House at a time when Congress was controlled by Republicans.

Earlier this summer, however, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the EPA doesn't have the authority to regulate the carbon emissions of power plants, pausing Obama-era rules that never went into effect and setting back some of the Biden administration's plans.

Podesta is a Washington veteran who has worked in two White Houses. He chaired Hillary Clinton's campaign for president in 2016. Earlier, he served as chief counsel for the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Podesta will focus on implementing the climate actions in the Inflation Reduction Act. Energy and climate advocates are hoping that Podesta will have a strong hand.

"John Podesta, former White House chief of staff, is a deep expert and in this role, really sends a powerful signal that there will be lots and lots of scrutiny," Faber said. "And so everything we're hearing and including this announcement demonstrates that this is an administration that recognizes that there won't be a do-over. We have to make every dollar count if we want to avoid a climate catastrophe."

Biden also nominated a new regulatory czar, who could also play a big role on climate

The White House also announced on Friday that Biden would nominate Richard Revesz to a powerful regulatory job in its budget office: the administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

Revesz, a law professor at New York University, specializes in environmental and regulatory law. If confirmed by the Senate to lead OIRA, he would have a key role in the oversight of executive climate action.

Comments / 249

Marlys Peterson
4d ago

so Obama is filling up Biden's team....big surprise there. coming out of the shadows in his 3rd term.....Just positive now the flooding and earthquakes and Fires will be controlled because they have a 368 billion dollar plan. Which of the Crime families kids are going to benefit this time ?

Reply(7)
111
Clifton Cribb
4d ago

does this sob po💩 ever get tired of putting this country further in debt and borrowing money from his Chinese friend. he's getting so much kickback from China, his next 25 generations will never have to work or steal for a living, the Biden cartel will take care of them.

Reply(3)
79
Ronald McFarland
4d ago

there is no climate crisis. it's nothing more than a power grab by the left. if the so called climate crisis were real Obama would never have paid million for beach front property, developers wouldn't spend a dime on developing property on the ocean and that is exactly what they're doing all over the world. if they truly want us to belive in climate change maybe they should stop the coastal developments all over the place. the ocean levels have gone up at all anywhere in the world, the polar ice caps have actually gotten thicker. they are so full of crap it's funny. they terrify all these people so they are willing to give up their freedoms without a fight.

Reply(4)
74
Related
OK! Magazine

Another White House Exit: Joe Biden’s Bodyman Quits, Leaving President Reeling From Loss Of ‘Loyal Adviser’

After spending more than two years assisting President Joe Biden, it's been announced that personal aide Stephen Goepfert — often referred to as the POTUS' "bodyman" — will be leaving his position at the end of the week for a new gig at at the Transportation Department.Goepfert and the 79-year-old have become tight since the latter first kicked off his 2020 presidential campaign."From the campaign to the White House, Stephen Goepfert has been by my side. In moments big, small, and extraordinary, he’s been a trusted and loyal confidant who everyone counts on and who always delivers," Biden shared in...
POTUS
AFP

Obamas to unveil White House portraits after Trump snub

Former US president Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will finally unveil their official portraits at the White House next week after being denied the honor by Donald Trump. The norm-shredding Republican reportedly removed portraits of presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush from the White House's Grand Foyer, considered the most prominent position in the executive mansion.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Gina Mccarthy
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
John Podesta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Environment America#Politics Federal#Climate Planning#Politics Whitehouse#Environment Issues#The White House#Rol
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Democrats can’t complain about Trump judges any more

Throughout President Donald Trump’s four years in office, the Left constantly freaked out about his hostile takeover of the federal judiciary. “Trump’s impact on the federal judiciary has been profound,” Georgetown Law School professor Paul Butler told PBS. “If there’s a contest about the future of law, of judicial interpretations, Republicans have won.”
POTUS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
132K+
Followers
12K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy