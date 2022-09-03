ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

sheltonherald.com

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
sheltonherald.com

‘A great honor’: Shelton High football team dedicates Friday’s game to former player who died

SHELTON — The Shelton High football team will pay tribute to one of its own Friday when the squad kicks off its season against FCIAC rival Ridgefield. The football team is dedicating the game — which starts at 7 p.m. at Finn Stadium — to its former star quarterback Xavier Sandor, who died by suicide in April while on deployment with the U.S. Navy.
SHELTON, CT
sheltonherald.com

Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community

While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
GREENWICH, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided

It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
DANBURY, CT
sheltonherald.com

More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state's largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Bridgeport, Port Jefferson ferries evacuated for threat

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday after a threat. City officials said the threat was made by 911 call. They did not specify what the threat was. The ferries were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. No threats were found, officials...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

