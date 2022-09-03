Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
sheltonherald.com
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
sheltonherald.com
‘A great honor’: Shelton High football team dedicates Friday’s game to former player who died
SHELTON — The Shelton High football team will pay tribute to one of its own Friday when the squad kicks off its season against FCIAC rival Ridgefield. The football team is dedicating the game — which starts at 7 p.m. at Finn Stadium — to its former star quarterback Xavier Sandor, who died by suicide in April while on deployment with the U.S. Navy.
sheltonherald.com
Connecticut Sun extend WNBA semifinal playoff series with win over Chicago Sky
UNCASVILLE — Courtney Williams’ dad, Don, jumped up from his courtside seat and used his boom stick as a baseball bat to celebrate a three-point play from DeWanna Bonner. Later, he bowed to Brionna Jones from his seat as she drained a jump shot. During a timeout in...
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich Hospital president (opinion): Cancer center answers needs of community
While COVID-19 has dominated the news coverage of health care, a positive story that has simultaneously unfolded is the remarkable transformation in cancer care. With advancements in technology, and a spate of new clinical trials and therapies, what was inconceivable even five years ago is now possible today. While the incidence of cancer is indeed rising — particularly here in Connecticut — as a society we have far more treatment options to extend and enhance human life when a diagnosis is made.
sheltonherald.com
High Schools around Connecticut converting to mobile ticketing for home football games
You will not need to hit up an ATM on your way to Stamford High football games this season, but you will need your phone. It was announced this week that all ticket sales for the Black Knights’ home football games will now be cashless as Stamford joins a growing list of schools across Connecticut to do so.
NewsTimes
CT's best Middle Eastern restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Ridgefield marijuana prohibition misguided
It is the obligation of the citizens of Ridgefield to come to the Town Hall Annex at 66 Prospect St. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to correct a mistake made by the majority of the Board of Selectmen. The Board of Selectmen are attempting to prohibit a retail cannabis business from existing in town. The board is endorsing ignorance over the town’s best interests.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
Register Citizen
State-of-the-art gym replaces failing old pool at Valley Shore Y in Westbrook
WESTBROOK — Built over an old, filled-in pool, the new gym at the Brady Wellness Center at the Valley Shore Y is light-filled and temperature controlled. It looks more like a boutique fitness studio. Banks of sleek, state-of-the-art machines made of aluminum, carbon steel and other metal alloys have...
Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
5 September Country Fairs in Connecticut You Don’t Want to Miss
If you and the family hit up the Bridgewater Fair, you know there's nothing like a good old-fashioned Connecticut country fair. You'll be treated to rides and games, livestock, pig races, live entertainment, fried dough, cotton candy, burgers and dogs, and making out at the top of the Ferris Wheel! (my wife's idea)
NewsTimes
CT's best Mediterranean or Greek restaurants, according to Connecticut Magazine
The "Best of Connecticut" results are in for 2022. For more of the tastiest treats Connecticut has to offer, see our Editors' Picks and Readers' Choice winners in Best of Connecticut: Food + Drink. (And be sure to check out the winners in Activities + Entertainment and Shopping + Services while you're there!)
sheltonherald.com
More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state's largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode...
'Not Our Final Farewell': Italian Restaurant In Farmington Closes After 20 Years In Business
The owners of a Connecticut eatery announced the closure of their restaurant after two decades in business and shared plans to pursue new opportunities within the community. Hartford County staple Cugino's Restaurant, located in the town of Farmington, has closed, the owners announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We want to...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of amazing food establishments in the state of Connecticut. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Constitution State is known for its diverse range of options.
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport, Port Jefferson ferries evacuated for threat
BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Bridgeport and Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated Tuesday after a threat. City officials said the threat was made by 911 call. They did not specify what the threat was. The ferries were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. No threats were found, officials...
NewsTimes
Hugh Bailey: Next act for Bridgeport theaters is the wrecking ball
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut is awash in Palaces. Stamford’s Palace theater, recovered from COVID-era shutdowns, attracts performers from across the nation. New Haven’s Palace was reborn in 2015 as College Street Music Hall and took its place in the city’s roster of live-music venues. Waterbury’s Palace Theater is an anchor of that city’s downtown. Even Danbury’s Palace, much reduced from its heyday, hosts performances and events.
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Red Roof Inn Pizzeria Scores High On Portnoy's One-Bite Review
"Don't be fooled by the Red Roof Inn."That's Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy's message to anyone looking to try Michael Angelo's on Route 46 in Fairfield — located in the same building as the motel chain.Portnoy stands in front of the restaurant with the manager, who helped the owners open the place nine…
