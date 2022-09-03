ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Who can get the £150 cost of living payment and what date will it be paid?

Six million people with a disability will receive a £150 payment to help counter the effects of the cost of living crisis in September.In an statement on Tuesday (23 August), the UK government said the payments acknowledge the higher costs people with disabilities face. These include costs relating to care and mobility needs.The one-off payment comes on top of other cost-of-living payments totalling £650 for people with disabilities who are on low incomes.Chloe Smith, the minister for disabled people, health and work, said the payment intends to “help reduce the financial pressure on the most vulnerable”.“This £150 disability payment is...
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
The Independent

Cost of living payments and eligibility for the remainder of 2022

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures earlier this year to help struggling families through the cost of living crisis, which looks set to get a great deal worse before it gets better.Mr Sunak’s headline gesture was knocking £400 off household energy bills alongside a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over 8 million pensioner households to be paid alongside their Winter Fuel Payments (WFP); and a £150 one-off payment for around 6 million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.With inflation subsequently rising to...
