Montana’s largest state park features badland formations, prehistoric properties, and just about everything else you could want from a state park. "The value of this park is three-fold," explained Recreation Ranger, Tom Shoush. "One is its paleontological value. It's world renowned for its scientific value for dinosaurs and the environment that was here when dinosaurs were around. Second, it's got a great archeological history, dating back about 11 thousand years. Third, it's got a great aesthetic and recreational value. Especially in eastern Montana where large tracts of public land are not available as in western Montana."

