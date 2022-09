Arlington, TX - September 8, 2022 — Taking a proactive approach to planning for the long-term care as people enter old age could prevent them from potentially committing several mistakes, Texas Senior Attorney Guy B. Garner said this week. For more information please visit https://www.haimanhogue.com. At Arlington’s Haiman Hogue, PLLC,...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO