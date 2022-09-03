ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Anthony Averett an X-Factor for Raiders?

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kioje_0hgiVwsl00

After the trade of cornerback Trayvon Mullen, Anthony Averett now takes the reigns as the Las Vegas Raiders top outside corner

Before he was traded, Cornerback Trayvon Mullen could have been an intriguing candidate to be labeled an x-factor for the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

Now that he's gone, the man that will take his place, corner Anthony Averett, can fit right in as a player that could swing games for the Raiders defense.

Some critics would say that Averett has the potential to swing those games in a negative way as much as he could in a positive way.

Pro Football Focus illustrates the one reason why Averett will need to prove that he can succeed in a full-time starting role.

That's the fact that Averett gave up 739 yards in 14 games in coverage last season, which was the sixth-most in the NFL last season.

It's the main reason why Averett finished with a below-average grade by PFF last season.

Looking past the base numbers, though, shows that there is optimism for Averett entering this season.

The yards Averett gave up last season can't be ignored, but he also was able to record three interceptions and 11 other pass breakups.

Despite being targeted 101 times, Averett was still able to only allow a 55.4 completion percentage in coverage, and only allowed a 77.5 quarterback rating against him.

Considering that it was his first experience in a full-time starting role, putting up those kinds of numbers can be encouraging for Raiders fans.

Averett will have to work on limiting big plays, but he'll have support in a Raiders secondary that, on paper, could be the best they've had in several years.

Fellow corners Rock Ya-Sin and Nate Hobbs both have shown capable cover ability, and safety Trevon Moehrig is one of the promising young players at his position in the NFL.

Averett will also have the luxury of playing behind a top-tier pass rush duo in defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Having a defense that can provide that kind of pressure is the best way to make a cornerbacks job easier.

They're ingredients that can fuel a successful season for Averett as the Raiders top outside corner.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Ben Roethlisberger reveals who should be Steelers starting quarterback

Ben Roethlisberger isn’t afraid to give his takes, especially if it concerns the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over the summer, the retired Steelers quarterback revealed that he felt head coach Mike Tomlin coddled players, a take that Steelers captain Cam Heyward took issue on. Now, Roethlisberger has his own podcast. Because...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevon Moehrig
The Spun

Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s just contagious’: Von Miller sounds off on Josh Allen after playing with Manning, Stafford

Von Miller knows what it takes to win it all in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl rings to prove that. He won once with the Denver Broncos and again with the Los Angeles Rams just last season. And he’s got a legitimate chance of winning yet another Super Bowl ring with a different team as part of a Buffalo Bills squad led by quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#X Factor#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Pro Football Focus#Pff
ClutchPoints

‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills

The last time Aaron Donald suited up in an NFL game, he was doing so in the Super Bowl alongside former LA Rams linebacker Von Miller. On Thursday, the two will be pitted against each other in the 2022 NFL season opener. The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams will usher in the new NFL […] The post ‘He’s the enemy’: Aaron Donald drops honest take Von Miller ahead of Rams-Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
ClutchPoints

Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger reveals personal choice in Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett QB battle

For 18 seasons, Ben Roethlisberger was the first-choice quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. A likely first-ballot Hall-of-Famer once eligible to be inducted in 2027, Roethlisberger is fifth all-time in NFL passing yards and eighth in all-time passing touchdowns. Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl victories, one in 2006 and one in 2009.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rams Wide Receiver Ruled Out For Thursday Night's Game

The Los Angeles Rams will open the 2022 season without one key member of their offense. As relayed by multiple reporters, the Rams officially ruled out wide receiver Van Jefferson for Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Jefferson underwent his second offseason knee surgery in early August. While the...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL
FOX Sports

AFC West guide: Expectations, predictions on Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos, Raiders

The best division in football is the AFC West, where three of the teams could end up in the AFC playoffs. Let's dive into my predictions for this stacked division. Guess what, everyone: The Chiefs are going to be excellent again this season. I understand they do not have Tyreek Hill anymore, but their roster is the deepest it has been in years, and they still have a Hall of Fame head coach and playcaller in Andy Reid.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants Select Luis Ortiz

The Giants have selected the contract of right-hander Luis Ortiz today. The club already had a vacancy on their 40-man roster after catcher Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment yesterday. Susan Slusser of The San Francisco Chronicle mentioned that Ortiz appeared to be about to join the club with Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area relaying that Ortiz had a locker for today’s game. Slusser also relays that outfielder Bryce Johnson has been optioned in a corresponding move to get Ortiz onto the active roster. Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News relays that the moves are official.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Super Bowl lines for every team

Now that fans and gamblers have a better idea of what teams' rosters will look like this upcoming season, it's time for everyone to set their sights on Super Bowl LVII. Will the Buffalo Bills — the team at the top of the oddsboard — be worth their weight in bet slips? We get a chance to find out Thursday night as the Bills take on the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams to open the season.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy