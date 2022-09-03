Anthony Averett an X-Factor for Raiders?

After the trade of cornerback Trayvon Mullen, Anthony Averett now takes the reigns as the Las Vegas Raiders top outside corner

Before he was traded, Cornerback Trayvon Mullen could have been an intriguing candidate to be labeled an x-factor for the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

Now that he's gone, the man that will take his place, corner Anthony Averett, can fit right in as a player that could swing games for the Raiders defense.

Some critics would say that Averett has the potential to swing those games in a negative way as much as he could in a positive way.

Pro Football Focus illustrates the one reason why Averett will need to prove that he can succeed in a full-time starting role.

That's the fact that Averett gave up 739 yards in 14 games in coverage last season, which was the sixth-most in the NFL last season.

It's the main reason why Averett finished with a below-average grade by PFF last season.

Looking past the base numbers, though, shows that there is optimism for Averett entering this season.

The yards Averett gave up last season can't be ignored, but he also was able to record three interceptions and 11 other pass breakups.

Despite being targeted 101 times, Averett was still able to only allow a 55.4 completion percentage in coverage, and only allowed a 77.5 quarterback rating against him.

Considering that it was his first experience in a full-time starting role, putting up those kinds of numbers can be encouraging for Raiders fans.

Averett will have to work on limiting big plays, but he'll have support in a Raiders secondary that, on paper, could be the best they've had in several years.

Fellow corners Rock Ya-Sin and Nate Hobbs both have shown capable cover ability, and safety Trevon Moehrig is one of the promising young players at his position in the NFL.

Averett will also have the luxury of playing behind a top-tier pass rush duo in defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Having a defense that can provide that kind of pressure is the best way to make a cornerbacks job easier.

They're ingredients that can fuel a successful season for Averett as the Raiders top outside corner.

