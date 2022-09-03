ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study

Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas

September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 Washington Co. veterans on September 10 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke

Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs | Extra Mile is looking for new snow fighters $25-$40/hr

West Bend, WI – Extra Mile Snow Plowing, LLC, 2955 S. 18th Ave., West Bend, WI is looking to hire 6 new snow fighters. Is this you?. Our latest shipment of skid loaders did not come with operators! Looking for 6 new snow fighters to join our team. We are team players who look out for each other.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods | By Jeff Gostony

West Bend, WI – Schreiber Foods is a West Bend-based customer-brand leader in cream cheese, natural cheese, process cheese, beverages and yogurt. Schreiber Foods invests in partners by sharpening their skills, developing their talent, and supporting healthy lifestyles and safe work environments. Below are 10 great reasons to join Schreiber Foods.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road

September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
WEST BEND, WI

