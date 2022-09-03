Read full article on original website
Marlene Levash DeRonde
4d ago
This President and cabinet are the utmost disastrous the USA has ever had. Deep state operatives at work attempting to pull us into the N W O. Be vigilant -!!! Stay STRONG-!!! VOTE STRAIGHT RED, Local, State, and Federal-!!!
wrnjradio.com
Motorcyclists assault 62-year-old driver, steal cellphone in Hunterdon County; $1,500 reward offered
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying several motorcyclists who assaulted a 62-year-old driver, and stole his cellphone Saturday morning in Clinton Township, according to Chief Thomas A. DeRosa. On September 3, at around 10:12 a.m., police responded to an assault...
Middlesex County Man Busted With 18 Heroin Decks In Mercer County, Police Say
A Middlesex County man was busted with 18 decks of heroin in Mercer County, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated man near the bus stop on Nassau Park Boulevard found Charles Spence Jr. struggling to stay balanced just before 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, West Windsor Police said in a release on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Police: Car thefts on the rise in Monmouth and Ocean counties
Car thefts continue to be an ongoing issue in the Garden State, despite acting attorney general Matt Platkin allowing police to chase suspected stolen cars back in April.
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
wrnjradio.com
Man pleads guilty to burglary charge in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Vermont man has entered a guilty plea to a burglary charge, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Marek Jagoda, 58, of Putney pled guilty on August 29 to third-degree burglary before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
wrnjradio.com
Man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, DWI in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating a motor vehicle during license suspension, and driving while intoxicated, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Zilvinas Bitinaitis, 58, of Andover was sentenced on August 12 before the Honorable Judge Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C....
Pack of motorcyclists pull driver from car, beat him after near collision, cops say
Police in Hunterdon County are looking for a group of up to 13 motorcyclists who took part in the beating and robbery of a driver in Clinton Township, authorities said. A 62-year-old motorist told police he was assaulted and robbed shortly after 10 a.m. on Saturday on Cokesbury Road. “The...
wrnjradio.com
Pa. man charged in 2020 Somerset County homicide
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the 2020 killing of a Franklin Township man, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, of Philadelphia was arrested for the homicide of Duane S. Banks, 27, that occurred...
Drugged Driver Charged After Barely Avoiding Deadly Crash In Sussex County, Police Say
An allegedly drugged driver was charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and DWI after barely avoiding a deadly crash, authorities said. Officers attempted to stop a Kia Forte being driven erratically south on Sparta Avenue in Sparta around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, Police Lt. John Lamon said in a release on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
wrnjradio.com
Inoperable brake light leads to DWI arrest in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A motorist who was seen driving with an inoperable brake light on his vehicle is facing several motor vehicle charges including driving while intoxicated, according to Byram Township Police. On September 3, an officer observed a vehicle with an inoperable brake light traveling...
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
Unlicensed Wyckoff Driver, 16, Causes Glen Rock Crash, Rockland Vehicle Owner Cited
An unlicensed 16-year-old driver from Wyckoff caused a three-vehicle crash in Glen Rock that severely damaged a Rockland resident's Jeep, authorities said. The teen carelessly turned the 2020 Jeep Compass from Park Avenue into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Maple Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff
A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
Stolen car bursts into flames following police pursuit in Little Falls, NJ
LITTLE FALLS — A stolen car went up in flames following a high-speed chase in the Passaic County township. On Saturday, a Little Falls police officer saw a speeding car traveling north on Route 23 near Bradford Avenue. The officer activated the emergency lights on his patrol car to chase the vehicle.
Two Ocean County Men Arrested For Drug Offenses
STAFFORD – After a two-month investigation, two men were arrested and charged on several drug offenses. The multi-agency narcotics investigation led to the arrests of Marques Belnavis, 28, and Edwin Flores, 55, both of Ocean Gate. After search warrants were executed on their address on Chelsea Avenue in Ocean...
Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say
The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
wrnjradio.com
2 charged for allegedly stealing from Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Two Warren County men are facing theft charges for allegedly stealing from the Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Washington Township. On August 25, at around 11:30 a.m., police responded to the Warren County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, located at 384 Route...
LI man charged for elbowing cop in the head, fleeing arrest into stranger's home
A 23-year-old man elbowed a police officer in the head after fleeing arrest and then ran into a stranger’s home, according to the Nassau County Police Department.
Gunshot heard as barricade situation ends in Northampton County
Authorities say the innocent occupants of the home made it out safely about two and a half hours into the standoff.
