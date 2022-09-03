ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Marlene Levash DeRonde
4d ago

This President and cabinet are the utmost disastrous the USA has ever had. Deep state operatives at work attempting to pull us into the N W O. Be vigilant -!!! Stay STRONG-!!! VOTE STRAIGHT RED, Local, State, and Federal-!!!

wrnjradio.com

Man pleads guilty to burglary charge in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Vermont man has entered a guilty plea to a burglary charge, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Marek Jagoda, 58, of Putney pled guilty on August 29 to third-degree burglary before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pa. man charged in 2020 Somerset County homicide

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with the 2020 killing of a Franklin Township man, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. Juaquan S. Fitzgerald, 33, of Philadelphia was arrested for the homicide of Duane S. Banks, 27, that occurred...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com

Inoperable brake light leads to DWI arrest in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A motorist who was seen driving with an inoperable brake light on his vehicle is facing several motor vehicle charges including driving while intoxicated, according to Byram Township Police. On September 3, an officer observed a vehicle with an inoperable brake light traveling...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Driver From River Vale Drove Wrong Way On Rockland Highway: Sheriff

A River Vale motorist was drunk when he drove the wrong way overnight on a Rockland highway and somehow didn't hit anything, authorities said. Aidan Beahm, 25, was headed east on the westbound side of divided Route 59 in Nanuet when a sheriff's officer spotted the vehicle around 3 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco III said.
NANUET, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Two Ocean County Men Arrested For Drug Offenses

STAFFORD – After a two-month investigation, two men were arrested and charged on several drug offenses. The multi-agency narcotics investigation led to the arrests of Marques Belnavis, 28, and Edwin Flores, 55, both of Ocean Gate. After search warrants were executed on their address on Chelsea Avenue in Ocean...
OCEAN GATE, NJ
NJ.com

Missing man, 78, found dead in Passaic River, authorities say

The body of a missing 78-year-old man was recovered Wednesday from the Passaic River, police said. Paterson firefighters found the Woodland Park man’s body shortly after 11 a.m. after a search involving local police, fire departments and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, according to authorities. The man was...
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
WBRE

14 people arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police announced that 14 people were arrested between September 2 and September 5 as a result of a sobriety checkpoint. According to state police, 11 people were arrested for driving under the influence, two people were arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance, and one person was […]
STROUDSBURG, PA

