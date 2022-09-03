This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.

