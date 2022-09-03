Read full article on original website
Related
darientimes.com
More rainfall after downpours flooded Rhode Island streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A two-day rainstorm that dropped more than 11 inches of rain in one Rhode Island community, blocked a major highway, stranded motorists, and forced the shutdown of the state's largest zoo fizzled out later Tuesday, forecasters said. A flood watch was canceled for northern Rhode...
darientimes.com
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
darientimes.com
More than 1,000 power outages remain as rain soaks parts of CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted flash flood warnings in Connecticut, but hundreds of power outages remain after storms knocked down trees and branches in parts of the state. While flash floods are no longer an immediate threat to...
Comments / 0