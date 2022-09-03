ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferndale, WA

Prep football round-up: Week one

WHATCOM — The first week of the high school football season is in the books, and teams in north Whatcom County fared well. Overall, area teams went 4-2 on the weekend. That’s with two of them playing one another. There were some blowout wins and narrow victories, all culminating in an exciting first slate of weekend football.
Artists in action at Northwest Washington Fair

LYNDEN — Since 2006, Peggy Deem has supervised the hobbies department of the Northwest Washington Fair in Lynden. Although her title has grown to include art, models, Legos and K’nex, what Deem eventually oversees is a lot of creative endeavors that are important to the fair’s mission.
Tom Van Berkum

Theunis “Tom” Van Berkum passed away peacefully at his home in Lynden, surrounded by his family on Sept. 2. Tom was born in Molkwerum Friesland on April 1, 1932, to Jan and Jetske Van Berkum. He was the fourth of 10 children and the oldest son.
Waters near Whidbey Island to be dyed red for wastewater study

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will work in the waters around Whidbey Island from Sept. 9-14 to evaluate wastewater movement near the newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water Facility (CWF) and its potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas. Red dye will be added to the...
LEGALS- September 7, 2022

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LYNDEN AMENDING LYNDEN MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 12.24 TO REGULATE ELECTRIC BICYCLES AND OTHER SIMILAR DEVICES IN CITY PARKS AND OTHER SENSITIVE AREAS OWNED BY THE CITY. A complete copy of this Ordinance is available during regular business hours at the Office of the City...
Do you love serving others?

Do you enjoy taking care of guests? Do you have experience at a Restaurant or Hotel? Are you available to work evenings and weekends? Do you enjoy working with a dynamic, energetic team? Are you interested in a part-time position? Are you interested in long-term employment? Please bring your resume to the Inn at Lynden, we would love to chat with you about a open position in Guest Services. 100 5th Street, 360-746-8597.
