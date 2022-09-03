Do you enjoy taking care of guests? Do you have experience at a Restaurant or Hotel? Are you available to work evenings and weekends? Do you enjoy working with a dynamic, energetic team? Are you interested in a part-time position? Are you interested in long-term employment? Please bring your resume to the Inn at Lynden, we would love to chat with you about a open position in Guest Services. 100 5th Street, 360-746-8597.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO