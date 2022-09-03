Read full article on original website
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
From Base to Border and Back
San Diego has some pretty beautiful bike paths to explore, whether you’re interested in a quick trek along the Pacific Coast Highway for the afternoon or a much more challenging feat such as an 118-mile out-and-back ride. Following along the entire western boundary of San Diego County, the latter...
Warm ocean waters attracting unique marine life off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — At H&M Landing, Shannon Perkins doesn't like leaving his fishing pole these days. “Unfortunately, I still have to mow the lawn,” said Perkins. When he's not tending to chores, Perkins and his sport fishing boat 'Little G' are out on the water with a full boat of anglers.
Where To Find $3 Movie Tickets In San Diego County For National Cinema Day.
Where You To Find $3 Movie Tickets In San Diego County For National Cinema Day. For National Film Festival day, hundreds of movie theaters are offering discounted tickets on Film Festival day, including dozens across San Diego County. The first-ever National Cinema Day will feature all film tickets at just $3, including on all high-end formats. National Cinema Day offers $3 movie tickets to cities across San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Berkeley, and other Bay Area cities. Theaters throughout metro Phoenix and around the nation are offering $3 movie tickets throughout the day on Saturday, September 3.
Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in San Diego, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Middle Eastern restaurants in San Diego from Tripadvisor.
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
Superlotto plus ticket with five numbers sold at San Diego supermarket
A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday evening's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a San Diego supermarket and is worth $10,653.
San Diego's Eclipse Chocolate Announces Impending Closure
A longtime destination for dessert and brunch in San Diego, Eclipse Chocolate has announced its impending closure. Will Gustwiller established Eclipse Chocolate in 2004 after completing his Masters in Sculpture at San Diego State University. In 2007, he opened a dessert cafe on El Cajon Boulevard, and in 2013 relocated his company to South Park, which allowed for a 400 percent increase in production and a 70-chair dining concept. In early 2017, Gustwiller won a special "Guy’s Chocolate Games" episode of Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network competition, Guy's Grocery Games.
Hurricane Kay Off Baja Could Bring Wind and Rain to San Diego by Weekend
Despite the heat wave currently gripping California, San Diego County officials said Wednesday a hurricane off the coast of Mexico could bring high winds with potentially heavy rain to the county this weekend. Forecasters said Hurricane Kay, currently forming off the Mexican coast, will not directly hit San Diego County,...
Opinion: It’s Time for Elected Leaders to Get the Homeless Off San Diego’s Streets
Homeless encampments have taken over our sidewalks, parks and canyons. Many San Diegans are afraid to walk down public streets for fear of being accosted by a homeless person. Recent crime data released by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office reveals homeless individuals are up to 514 times more likely to commit crimes, and weak laws virtually prohibit police from enforcing theft, loitering, trespassing, public indecency and open drug use. So the homeless crisis continues to get worse.
11 Arrested, 51 Cited for ‘Sideshow’ Street Takeovers in San Diego Area
Eleven people were arrested and 51 cited over the Labor Day the weekend during a “sideshow takeover” in which several law enforcement agencies disrupted illegal activities on San Diego-area streets, officials said Tuesday. It happened Saturday, when officers from San Diego, National City and the California Highway Patrol...
Hurricane Kay to Break San Diego County's Hot Spell With Rain, Gusty Winds
San Diego County is finally going to get some relief from the heat this weekend but it's thanks to a hurricane that is approaching the Southern California coastline in the coming days. While Hurricane Kay is expected to stay well off California's coast, it will bring gusty winds and rain...
San Diego woman victim of seaplane crash in Washington's Mutiny Bay
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has suspended the search for 10 people who went missing after a seaplane crashed into the waters of Washington's Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The plane was headed to Renton Municipal Airport when it crashed on Sept. 4 in...
San Diego criticized for making unsheltered people move during heat wave
It’s been another day of scorching temperatures. Whether it’s air conditioning or fans, people are doing what they can to stay cool. But as KPBS reporter John Carroll shows us, keeping cool when you live on the street is nearly impossible. Living on the street is difficult any...
Japanese Fried Chicken Concept Naegi Set To Open In San Diego's North County
Opening today in San Diego's North County is Naegi, a fast-casual Japanese fried chicken concept from the owner of critically-acclaimed Matsu restaurant. Last year, we broke the news that San Diego Chef William Eick had finally secured a location for his highly-anticipated Matsu Japanese-inspired fine dining concept, taking over the 2,400 square-foot space in Oceanside long occupied by Flying Pig Pub. Since opening last summer, Eick has earned rave reviews and is on track for Michelin-star recognition for his Japanese fine dining restaurant and is now ready to open a brick-and-mortar location of sister eatery Naegi (meaning "sapling" in Japanese), which previously operated as a pop-up concept.
San Diego County Avoids Rolling Blackouts Amid Excessive Heat Wave
San Diego County -- alongside the rest of California -- successfully avoided rolling blackouts Tuesday night after the state’s energy operator issued an alert that said the outages were imminent. California Independent Systems Operators (CAISO) thanked California for avoiding rolling blackouts, pointing out that consumer conservation played a large...
What's that strong stench coming from the San Diego River?
SAN DIEGO — An unusual smell is rising from the San Diego River in Mission Valley, and it may not be just from the heat. CBS 8 is Working For You to find out what the smell is coming from the Riverbed. Neighbors nearby have been complaining online on...
Emergency Alert Tests Scheduled in San Diego County
The County Office of Emergency Services and the City of Chula Vista will be testing the Wireless Emergency Alert system next week. Wireless Emergency Alerts are a critical tool used to alert communities during an emergency or disaster. The Wireless Emergency Alert system is used to send text messages to cell phones in a specific area. The messages are sent to your mobile phone or other mobile device when you may be in harm’s way.
