Oscar Piastri: New McLaren signing opens up on 'bizarre and upsetting' Alpine F1 exit and team behaviour

Daniel Ricciardo seems to have revealed what his plans are for the future after being dropped by McLaren - with a year away from the sport looking likely. The 33-year-old’s contract with the team was cut short a year early, leaving Ricciardo currently without a drive for 2023 after McLaren decided to sign 2021 Formula 2 champion and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri.Ricciardo has endured a miserable season and is 13th in the Championship Standings, 62 points behind team-mate Lando Norris, and is looking for a way to extend his 11-year career in Formula 1. However, in conversation with Sergio...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO