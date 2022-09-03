ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Oscar Piastri: New McLaren signing opens up on 'bizarre and upsetting' Alpine F1 exit and team behaviour

By Matt Morlidge at Zandvoort
SkySports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo caught on camera telling Sergio Perez he will take a year out after McLaren split

Daniel Ricciardo seems to have revealed what his plans are for the future after being dropped by McLaren - with a year away from the sport looking likely. The 33-year-old’s contract with the team was cut short a year early, leaving Ricciardo currently without a drive for 2023 after McLaren decided to sign 2021 Formula 2 champion and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri.Ricciardo has endured a miserable season and is 13th in the Championship Standings, 62 points behind team-mate Lando Norris, and is looking for a way to extend his 11-year career in Formula 1. However, in conversation with Sergio...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Otmar Szafnauer
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Oscar Piastri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Marco Ghiani suspended: Champion apprentice out of action on 'interim basis' after stewards find him 'unfit' to ride at Brighton

Marco Ghiani, last season's champion apprentice jockey, has been suspended from riding on an "interim basis" by the British Horseracing Authority. The Italian was not permitted to take two rides at Brighton on Monday, with the stewards' report stating the BHA considered Ghiani "unfit" to compete, and he missed two further scheduled rides at Leicester on Tuesday.
SPORTS
SkySports

Wolves target Diego Costa did not qualify for a work permit due to lack of international appearances

Wolves expect a decision in the next 48 hours on Diego Costa's work permit after his application did not qualify due to a lack of international appearances. Costa's work permit has not been rejected, but his application will go to a panel to decide whether it will be granted. The 33-year-old is still expected to arrive in England on Tuesday evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Eric Bailly in Manchester United swipe over Harry Maguire - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Eric Bailly has taken a thinly veiled swipe at what he believes was Manchester United's indulgence of Harry Maguire. Antony has waded into a row between rival agents over his £85.5m move to Manchester United. Brighton midfielder Steven...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy