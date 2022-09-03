Oscar Piastri: New McLaren signing opens up on 'bizarre and upsetting' Alpine F1 exit and team behaviour

Read full article on original website
Daniel Ricciardo caught on camera telling Sergio Perez he will take a year out after McLaren split
Daniel Ricciardo seems to have revealed what his plans are for the future after being dropped by McLaren - with a year away from the sport looking likely. The 33-year-old’s contract with the team was cut short a year early, leaving Ricciardo currently without a drive for 2023 after McLaren decided to sign 2021 Formula 2 champion and fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri.Ricciardo has endured a miserable season and is 13th in the Championship Standings, 62 points behind team-mate Lando Norris, and is looking for a way to extend his 11-year career in Formula 1. However, in conversation with Sergio...
AlphaTauri call out 'hateful behaviour' directed at Red Bull strategist for Yuki Tsunda's DNF at Dutch GP
Tsunoda, who drives for Red Bull's sister team AlphaTauri, reported tyre issues and appeared set to retire from the race but was sent back out by his team before eventually stopping again after just four corners. The Virtual Safety Car was then called and gave Max Verstappen an effective free...
Daniel Ricciardo: McLaren driver not 'too proud' to take reserve role to stay in F1 in 2023
Ricciardo's stock has taken a big hit over the last 18 months with McLaren, with the charismatic Australian having gone from being heralded as one of the sport's greatest drivers to having his contract terminated by his current team in favour of a young rookie, Alpine youngster Oscar Piastri. Wolff...
Controversies and conspiracy theories once again rear their ugly heads in F1
Several incidents in Sunday's race raised a number of questions of potential funny business taking place
Italian GP: Ferrari hope for Monza boost as they head home with new look, but under increased scrutiny
The Scuderia, though, are now heading home to Monza amid increased pressure and scrutiny - with their championship bid having seemingly dissipated into a battle for second with Mercedes, and their off-track operations even more concerning amid strategy blunder after blunder. Ferrari need a boost at the Italian GP, where...
Minzaal retired: Owen Burrows' Sprint Cup hero Minzaal sustained season-ending injury in Haydock victory
Saturday's hugely impressive Haydock Sprint Cup winner Minzaal has been retired due to injury. The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old sustained a slab fracture when landing the first Group One of his career on quick ground. Whether he would have stayed in training next season had still to be decided, but connections...
Lewis Hamilton desperate to fight Max Verstappen as he remains confident of Mercedes win
Hamilton came arguably the closest he has to victory this year at last weekend's Dutch GP before a combination of strategy risks and safety cars saw him drop to fourth and Verstappen ultimately take the victory. After a 2021 season centred on fighting the Red Bull team, Hamilton is desperate...
Graham Potter agrees to become new Chelsea head coach following Thomas Tuchel's sacking
Chelsea have reached a verbal agreement with Brighton manager Graham Potter to replace Thomas Tuchel as their next head coach. Tuchel was sacked on Wednesday in the wake of Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League and just six games into the new Premier League season. Chelsea...
Italian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Ferrari head home
Verstappen extended his lead over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the Dutch GP, continuing his impeccable form with his 10th victory in 15 races this season. Verstappen's win at Zandvoort catapulted him 109 points ahead of Leclerc in second place, and it is clear he is a driver who is full of confidence, not just in himself but in his car too.
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel with Brighton manager Graham Potter given permission to speak with club
Chelsea have sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel six matches into the Premier League season. The club have been given permission by Brighton to speak to Graham Potter, who is expected to meet Todd Boehly this afternoon. It is thought Chelsea have made it clear they are prepared to meet Brighton's...
Thomas Tuchel hits out at Chelsea's 'lack of hunger' in aftermath of 'surprising' Dinamo Zagreb defeat
Thomas Tuchel criticised Chelsea's "huge underperformance", saying his side lacked "hunger and intensity" as they opened their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb. Mislav Orsic's early goal stunned the 2021 Champions League winners at the Maksimir Stadium, with Tuchel admitting he "didn't see" the result coming...
St Leger live on Sky Sports: Full runner guide and expert verdict to Doncaster Classic featuring New London
Presenter Mike Cattermole gives his expert verdict on the final British Classic of the year and Doncaster's Saturday feature, the Cazoo St Leger, live on Sky Sports Racing. As autumn arrives, so it's time for the world's oldest Classic, the Cazoo St Leger, first run in 1776 and pre-dating the Derby by some four years.
Marco Ghiani suspended: Champion apprentice out of action on 'interim basis' after stewards find him 'unfit' to ride at Brighton
Marco Ghiani, last season's champion apprentice jockey, has been suspended from riding on an "interim basis" by the British Horseracing Authority. The Italian was not permitted to take two rides at Brighton on Monday, with the stewards' report stating the BHA considered Ghiani "unfit" to compete, and he missed two further scheduled rides at Leicester on Tuesday.
Wolves target Diego Costa did not qualify for a work permit due to lack of international appearances
Wolves expect a decision in the next 48 hours on Diego Costa's work permit after his application did not qualify due to a lack of international appearances. Costa's work permit has not been rejected, but his application will go to a panel to decide whether it will be granted. The 33-year-old is still expected to arrive in England on Tuesday evening.
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are not playing as a team and need to reinvent themselves after defeat to Napoli
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are not playing as a team at the moment following their chastening 4-1 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League - and has urged his side to "reinvent" themselves quickly. The Reds got their Champions League group stage campaign off to the worst possible start in...
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Jordan Henderson out until after September international break
Jordan Henderson will not return for Liverpool until after the September international break due to a hamstring injury, but Thiago Alcantara is back for the Reds ahead of their Champions League clash at Napoli on Wednesday. Reds captain Henderson picked up the setback in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Newcastle last...
Champions League: Which team is under the most pressure to win this season's competition?
Last year's finalists Liverpool will launch their Champions League bid on Wednesday along with Bayern Munich, after the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and PSG began their campaigns with Tuesday wins. In May, Liverpool lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris, but Jurgen Klopp's side responded to final defeat...
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
Eric Bailly in Manchester United swipe over Harry Maguire - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Eric Bailly has taken a thinly veiled swipe at what he believes was Manchester United's indulgence of Harry Maguire. Antony has waded into a row between rival agents over his £85.5m move to Manchester United. Brighton midfielder Steven...
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
