Harvey Lee Sigler
Harvey Lee Sigler, 76, passed away on September 5, 2022. Funeral services for Lee will be held on Saturday, September 10, at 10:00AM at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, from 6-8P.M. at Heartland Funeral Home.
Jackie Wayne Roberts
Jackie Wayne Roberts, age 72, of Brownwood returned to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, and loved ones in his Heavenly home on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Private Family Services for Jackie will be held at a later date per his request. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Larry Mitchell Wilcox
Larry Mitchell Wilcox was born July 28, 1947, to Raymond Wilcox and Johnnie Warren Wilcox in Brownwood. At the time, the family lived in the Ratler Community on the Colorado River. The family later moved to the Pleasant Grove community where Larry and his siblings grew up. He attended and graduated from Goldthwaite schools. He attended Tarleton State University and served his country in the Texas National Guard.
Tommie Dewbre
At the age of 99, Tommie Doris Reid Dewbre was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father and the beloved family who passed before her. Tommie was a passionate woman, and as our strong matriarch, she loved and led her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and friend as well. Tommie’s indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of hardships.
Brookesmith introduces new principal, Kyle Admire
The Brookesmith ISD issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. Brookesmith ISD is proud to introduce their new PK-12 Principal, Mr. Kyle Admire. Mr. Admire hails from Lubbock, Texas. He has previous experience in educational administration and has worked hard throughout the summer to prepare for the start of the new school year. He and his 13 year-old daughter, Shyanna, are settled and ready to go!
Linda M. Spence
Linda M. Spence, 76, of Colbert OK, passed away in the morning hours on September 7, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center, Sherman, TX. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside service at 2:00 pm, September 10, at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 1921 Early Blvd, Early, TX 76802. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service.
Brownwood High reveals August Students of the Month selections
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their August 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Ballgame meals
I’m not a food critic but I do like eating! All of my memories are not ballgames, press boxes and stadiums. Some of my good memories in every football season and even over into basketball and baseball include my adventures with food. We had some good food, some forgettable. Some were feasts, some were famines.
GOVERNOR ABBOTT, TXDOT ANNOUNCE RECORD $85 BILLION 10-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN
BROWNWOOD – Last week Governor Greg Abbott announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10 -year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” said Governor Abbott. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
VFW Fish Fry Sept. 9 to benefit Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Youth Program
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser for Toys for Kids between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick-up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas...
Brookesmith ISD starting FFA chapter
Brookesmith Independent School District is starting an FFA chapter! Megan Whited, who has moved from Washington State, is the FFA agricultural science teacher and FFA advisor. Brookesmith is a small school about 16 miles south of Brownwood. Mrs.Whited has big plans for opening up this FFA chapter. So far starting off this chapter, we have voted in officers: Elida Uvalde as President, Trey Toft as Vice President, Sharon Beth Bradley as Secretary, Kyler Cantu as Treasurer, Hayden Lambert as Assistant Treasurer, Bailey Mendieta as Reporter, Jerry Petross as Assistant Reporter, Brenden Been as Sentinel, and Gavin Burchett as Historian. We are very excited to get our chapter going with all these amazing officers. Our FFA chapter currently has thirty members and is still growing.
Lions vault to No. 6 in latest Class 4A Division I Harris ratings
Following Friday night’s 55-16 road victory over previously 17th-ranked Marble Falls, the Brownwood Lions have vaulted from No. 31 in Harris Rating Weekly’s Class 4A Division I poll to No. 6 this week. The Lions (1-1) are ranked behind only No. 1 Stephenville, No. 2 China Spring, No....
Lady Lions halt skid with four-set victory over Gatesville
The Brownwood Lady Lions halted an eight-match skid Tuesday at Warren Gym, defeating Gatesville in four sets, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22. “It was a really hard-fought match and I’m proud of the way the girls came out and showed their tenacity,” said Lady Lions fourth-year head coach Allison Smith. “We’re a young team this year, but the more games we get under us the better we’re getting, the more consistency I’m seeing. They got chewed out a little in the second set, but they took it and stayed focus and they did the job they needed to do.”
Lady Lions finish fourth at Hico cross country meet, Lions come in 12th
HICO – The Brownwood Lady Lions placed fourth out of 25 teams at the Hico Invitational cross country meet Wednesday morning. The Lady Lions finished with 177 points, which trailed only Goldthwaite (67 points), Glen Rose (83), and Hico (115). Also representing Brown County at the meet were the...
Recent arrests in Early include charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On September 3rd at 2 a.m., officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver Alejandro Tamayo-Garcia and passenger Guillermo Valades-Lopez stated there was some paraphernalia in the vehicle at which time officers searched the vehicle and located marijuana paraphernalia along with a baggie containing cocaine. Both occupants were placed under arrest and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brown County Sheriff’s Report – Sept. 7
On Thursday, Sept. 1 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Sgt. Andre Smoot responded to an animal complaint. Once on scene, it was discovered two pit bulls were loose and had a cat in their mouths. The cat was recovered and still alive with a hurt leg. The area was searched for the dogs, but not located. An information report was completed.
