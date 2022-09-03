Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Harvey Lee Sigler
Harvey Lee Sigler, 76, passed away on September 5, 2022. Funeral services for Lee will be held on Saturday, September 10, at 10:00AM at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Procession for interment at Coleman City Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, from 6-8P.M. at Heartland Funeral Home.
brownwoodnews.com
Linda M. Spence
Linda M. Spence, 76, of Colbert OK, passed away in the morning hours on September 7, 2022, at Texoma Medical Center, Sherman, TX. Family and Friends are invited to a graveside service at 2:00 pm, September 10, at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 1921 Early Blvd, Early, TX 76802. There will be no formal visitation prior to the service.
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Mitchell Wilcox
Larry Mitchell Wilcox was born July 28, 1947, to Raymond Wilcox and Johnnie Warren Wilcox in Brownwood. At the time, the family lived in the Ratler Community on the Colorado River. The family later moved to the Pleasant Grove community where Larry and his siblings grew up. He attended and graduated from Goldthwaite schools. He attended Tarleton State University and served his country in the Texas National Guard.
brownwoodnews.com
Tommie Dewbre
At the age of 99, Tommie Doris Reid Dewbre was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father and the beloved family who passed before her. Tommie was a passionate woman, and as our strong matriarch, she loved and led her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a caring daughter, sister, aunt, and friend as well. Tommie’s indomitable spirit encouraged her family and friends to persist in the face of hardships.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood High reveals August Students of the Month selections
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their August 2022 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. Congratulations to these students and a special thanks to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop for sponsoring the BHS Student of the Month!
brownwoodnews.com
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Ballgame meals
I’m not a food critic but I do like eating! All of my memories are not ballgames, press boxes and stadiums. Some of my good memories in every football season and even over into basketball and baseball include my adventures with food. We had some good food, some forgettable. Some were feasts, some were famines.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood tennis kicks off district action with 10-2 win over Glen Rose
In a weather-shortened match, the Brownwood High tennis team opened District 6-4A competition with a 10-2 home victory over Glen Rose Tuesday afternoon. Playing for the first time since Aug. 27, the Lions swept their three doubles matches and the four singles matches that were completed. Notching wins were doubles...
brownwoodnews.com
VFW Fish Fry Sept. 9 to benefit Voice of Democracy and Patriot Pen Youth Program
VFW Post 3278 and Auxiliary will host a fish fry fundraiser for Toys for Kids between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at 2300 Stephen F. Austin. Pick-up and delivery orders only, there will be no dine in. Delivery will be available in the Brownwood and Early areas...
RELATED PEOPLE
brownwoodnews.com
GOVERNOR ABBOTT, TXDOT ANNOUNCE RECORD $85 BILLION 10-YEAR TRANSPORTATION PLAN
BROWNWOOD – Last week Governor Greg Abbott announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10 -year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. “The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” said Governor Abbott. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns win division at Big Country Festival cross country meet
ABILENE – The Early Lady Horns won the two-mile division of the recent Big Country Festival cross country meet, hosted by McMurry University. The Lady Horns finished with 17 points followed by the Abilene Wylie JV (53 points), Lubbock Estacado JV (75) and Abilene Cooper JV (78). Early’s Madison...
brownwoodnews.com
Lions vault to No. 6 in latest Class 4A Division I Harris ratings
Following Friday night’s 55-16 road victory over previously 17th-ranked Marble Falls, the Brownwood Lions have vaulted from No. 31 in Harris Rating Weekly’s Class 4A Division I poll to No. 6 this week. The Lions (1-1) are ranked behind only No. 1 Stephenville, No. 2 China Spring, No....
brownwoodnews.com
Early volleyball upends Coleman in four sets
EARLY – The Early Lady Horns handed Coleman in a four-set victory Tuesday night, 25-18, 25-15, 11-25, 30-28. Gabby Leal led the charge with eight kills followed by Stoney Laughlin with five, Dakota Barksdale with four, Taylor Waldorf with three, and Avery Horton and Madison Torrez with two each.
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownwoodnews.com
Bangs volleyball tallies five-set road triumph over Comanche
COMANCHE – The Bangs Lady Dragons secured a five-set non-district at Comanche Tuesday night to improve to 7-12 on the season. Bangs’ effort was spearheaded by Jadyn Miller with 15 kills, 20 digs and four aces. Other standouts included Neeley Bradley with seven kills, 11 assists, one ace...
brownwoodnews.com
Recent arrests in Early include charges of resisting arrest, public intoxication
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook Tuesday morning:. On September 3rd at 2 a.m., officers could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver Alejandro Tamayo-Garcia and passenger Guillermo Valades-Lopez stated there was some paraphernalia in the vehicle at which time officers searched the vehicle and located marijuana paraphernalia along with a baggie containing cocaine. Both occupants were placed under arrest and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
brownwoodnews.com
County Commissioners Lift Burn Ban
Thanks to rain received in recent days, the majority of Brown County Commissioners voted in favor (4), 1 against to lift the Burn Ban. Commissioner Worley opposed lifting the ban. Commissioners court encourages everyone who intends to conduct outdoor burning to use extreme caution as rain amounts varied across Brown...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report – Sept. 7
On Thursday, Sept. 1 at approximately 11:45 p.m., Sgt. Andre Smoot responded to an animal complaint. Once on scene, it was discovered two pit bulls were loose and had a cat in their mouths. The cat was recovered and still alive with a hurt leg. The area was searched for the dogs, but not located. An information report was completed.
Comments / 0