MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. .Critical Fire Weather conditions will persist through this. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 120, 122,. 134, 135, 136, AND 137... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 120, 122, 134, 135, 136,
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. ...Air Quality Alert from the Montana Department of Environmental. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality. alert for Beaverhead, Powder River, and Ravalli counties in effect. until 11AM MDT 9/7/2022. This alert will be...
Wildfire threatens homes, cabins near Idaho's Alturas Lake
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Roughly 200 people were told to evacuate and sheriff’s deputies were trying to track down campers and other recreationists after a wildfire exploded in Idaho’s scenic Sawtooth National Forest over the long holiday weekend. Lightning sparked the Ross Fork Fire in central Idaho...
DEQ launches new air quality tracking website, includes more areas
MISSOULA, Mont. - This summer as wildfires continue to impact air quality across Montana, the Department of Environmental Quality decided to relaunch the go-to place to check on those conditions. With what we've seen this last week and days like today where it doesn't look as clear as what we're...
Makoshika State Park: The K-Pg Boundary
Montana’s largest state park features badland formations, prehistoric properties, and just about everything else you could want from a state park. "The value of this park is three-fold," explained Recreation Ranger, Tom Shoush. "One is its paleontological value. It's world renowned for its scientific value for dinosaurs and the environment that was here when dinosaurs were around. Second, it's got a great archeological history, dating back about 11 thousand years. Third, it's got a great aesthetic and recreational value. Especially in eastern Montana where large tracts of public land are not available as in western Montana."
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief.
Lockwood, MT-Brenner Elliot is a seventeen year old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service; B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016, when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor's race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft quickly landed...
