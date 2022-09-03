ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Send us your questions for Ian McEwan

 5 days ago
Portrait of Ian McEwan for Guardian Weekend at his home in London.

Booker prize winner Ian McEwan has been writing novels for more than 40 years. Much-loved copies of Amsterdam, Atonement and On Chesil Beach sit on bookshelves across the world, and fans of the writer will soon be able to add another title to their collection: Lessons, a novel described by McEwan's publisher as the author's "most epic book to date".

The new novel follows protagonist Roland Baines from his childhood at boarding school to his adult life, when his wife disappears and he is left to care for their young son alone.

Following Lisa Allardice's interview with the author, McEwan will be answering questions from Guardian readers, to be published next week. Whether you're a lifelong McEwan reader or new to his work, now's your chance to ask him something you've always wanted to know. What's it like to be one of the UK's most popular novelists? Where does he get his ideas? And did he really have a "false memory" of a novella that he never actually wrote?

The Guardian

The Trump ‘special master’ ruling violates the principle that no-one is above the law

The best thing one can say about Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision Monday appointing a special master to review the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is that it’s not the end of the world: the Justice Department can continue its investigation of Donald Trump’s apparent theft and retention of highly sensitive defense-related documents, at least those that weren’t seized in the August 6 search. The Washington Post reported that those documents included nuclear secrets of other nations.
POTUS
The Guardian

My Son Hunter: the rightwing Hunter Biden movie is for fringe lunatics

Writing critically about a film like My Son Hunter feels kind of like sending the kid making fart noises from the back of the class to detention. Any measure of reprimand means giving the troublemaker exactly what they want – engagement, which is to say attention, which is to say validation. When your only goal is to get a rise out of a perceived opponent, even the most cool-headed retort means the game is on.
MOVIES
