NOLA.com
'Historical perspective' is huge for LSU's Brian Kelly as he prepares his team to face Southern
Not even a tough one-point loss to Florida State could dampen Brian Kelly’s enthusiasm this week about LSU’s first-ever game against an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) school Saturday night. During his Tuesday news conference, he talked about the significance of the game with Southern, how rare...
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU, Brian Kelly getting ridiculed right now. There's only one way to change that.
The sports world is certainly getting its kicks kicking LSU football while it’s down. Since Sunday night’s mistake-filled 24-23 loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, the social media posts with their snarky shade about new coach Brian Kelly’s dance moves and his alleged attempt at a Southern accent when he arrived in December have been running hot and heavy.
NOLA.com
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
NOLA.com
Ed Orgeron described the moment he was fired at LSU, and he found plenty to laugh about
Ed Orgeron seems to be enjoying life after being forced out as LSU football coach during a bumpy 2021 campaign. Orgeron was allowed to finish the regular season, and the Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a 6-6 mark during his sixth year on the job. During a recent interview in...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly says the team is 'crushed,' by Maason Smith injury, now it's next man up
LSU coach Brian Kelly confirmed Tuesday that sophomore defensive tackle Maason Smith will be out for the remainder of the season with a left ACL tear. Smith appeared injured after celebrating a play during the first defensive drive against Florida State on Sunday. He was seen using crutches on the sideline for the remainder of the game.
NOLA.com
Why is there no point spread for LSU-Southern? And how much will Tigers be favored by?
After Sunday night's heartbreaking loss to Florida State, the LSU football team moves on to another type of challenge: The Tigers play host to Southern at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the first football meeting ever between the crosstown schools. It doesn't take an expert to tell you that LSU should be...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly talked to Kayshon Boutte after frustrating performance against FSU
Much was made on social media of All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte removing any mention of LSU from his Instagram account after the Tigers’ loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Some immediately thought that might mean Boutte is thinking about entering the transfer portal, which isn’t possible at...
NOLA.com
Film review: Is tempo the solution for LSU's offense after Florida State loss?
With LSU languishing near the end of the third quarter in its season-opening loss to Florida State, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock suddenly used more tempo. The strategy almost led to an improbable comeback Sunday night that came up short because of a blocked extra point. Despite the ending, a review...
NOLA.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
NOLA.com
As updated COVID boosters arrive in Louisiana, where can you find one and who should get it?
A newly formulated COVID-19 booster shot will soon stock the refrigerator shelves of Louisiana’s pharmacies and doctors’ offices, replacing the former booster shot with the first updated formulation since vaccines first rolled out almost two years and many variants ago. The new booster shot is known as a...
NOLA.com
Mystikal, New Orleans-born rapper, indicted on first-degree rape, could face life sentence
Mystikal, a Grammy-nominated rapper raised in New Orleans who rose to fame in the early 2000s, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape over an alleged July 30 attack at his home in Prairieville and now faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted at trial. The Ascension Parish...
NOLA.com
Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has an infant and her parents all breathing easier
When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
NOLA.com
ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years
Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
