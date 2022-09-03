The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO