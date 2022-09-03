ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Scott Rabalais: LSU, Brian Kelly getting ridiculed right now. There's only one way to change that.

The sports world is certainly getting its kicks kicking LSU football while it’s down. Since Sunday night’s mistake-filled 24-23 loss to Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, the social media posts with their snarky shade about new coach Brian Kelly’s dance moves and his alleged attempt at a Southern accent when he arrived in December have been running hot and heavy.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Knute Rockne
Person
Brian Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Florida State#Afc#Nfc
NOLA.com

Rare surgery at Children's Hospital has an infant and her parents all breathing easier

When an infant’s common cold spiraled into a life-threatening situation, a first-of-its-kind surgery in Louisiana led to a happy ending. Today, Mila Ryan Latiolais is a healthy 9-month-old. That was true for her first 2 months, with noisy breathing being the only sign that anything might be amiss. A few coughs would clear the problem, so her parents, Britney Serrette and Matthew Latiolais, of Arnaudville, didn't worry.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

ANDREW'S ANGLE -- Folsom General Store closing shop after 85 years

Funny how things seem to change so much, but somehow stay the same. Consider, for example, the case of Bernie Willie -- proprietor of the Folsom General Store which has been a landmark on La. 25 since 1938. Willie recalls going into the store before his parents, Ray and Winnie,...
FOLSOM, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy