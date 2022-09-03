ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Mike Hart explains Michigan’s recruiting strategy at running back

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — CJ Stokes was far from the highest-ranked running back in the 2022 class, but Mike Hart and Michigan pursued him strongly anyway. The former three-star prospect has climbed up the depth chart and earned snaps in his very first game for the Wolverines. Stokes picked up 35 yards on six carries, and he caught a 15-yard pass in Week 1 against Colorado State. He'll continue battling with Tavierre Dunlap for the No. 3 running back role behind Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.
