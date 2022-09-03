ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey clarifies what she meant when she called Meghan Markle a 'diva' on her new podcast

By Maria Noyen
 4 days ago

Meghan Markle interviewed Mariah Carey on the second episode of her new podcast.

Getty Images/WireImage

  • Mariah Carey joined Meghan Markle for the second episode of her new podcast "Archetypes."
  • While discussing the different connotations of the word "diva," Carey said that Markle was one.
  • Markle initially took it as a dig, but the singer has clarified she meant it only as a compliment.

Mariah Carey says she meant no offense when calling Meghan Markle a "diva" in the latest episode of the royal's podcast "Archetypes."

On Tuesday, the second episode of the series titled "The Duality of Diva" dropped on Spotify, featuring the singer and the Duchess of Sussex discussing the origins and negative connotations of the word "diva." But the conversation took a turn when Carey, 53, told Markle that she can give off "diva moments" in a reference to her physical appearance and fashion sense.

Summarizing the interview at the end of the podcast, Markle said she initially heard it as a dig. "It was all going swimmingly, really well, until that moment happened ... but it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva," Markle, 41, said. "I started to sweat a little, I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt."

In a tweet shared by the singer on Friday, she stood by her comment and clarified exactly what she meant by it. "Yes! I called her a diva," Carey wrote in the tweet, which has more than 13.5 likes as of Saturday. "In the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!"

During the podcast, Markle also said Carey took time to explain why she called her a "diva" after hearing her "nervous laughter."

"She jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear when she said 'diva,' she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote-on-quote fabulousness as she sees it," Markle said.

"I heard it as a dig, I heard it as the word 'diva' as I think of it. But in that moment, she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 13

UnderToe
4d ago

MM is nothing but a glory hound wishing she was a new Diana...NEVER HAPPEN.

Reply
15
Skie
3d ago

MM is a gold digger, narcissistic and thinks she's better than anyone else, Hollywood won't even have nothing to do with her..🤣🤣🤣

Reply
3
