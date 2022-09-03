Read full article on original website
Related
Sonoma Pizza Co. Announces Grand Opening
Sonoma Pizza Co. is an artisan pizzeria, wine bar and garden
Lake County News
East Region Town Hall meets Sept. 7
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
Lake County News
Lake County CWA announces AgVenture 2022 class
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – The Lake County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, or CWA, is pleased to announce its 2022 AgVenture class. Twelve community leaders from a range of positions were selected to participate in this, the eleventh offering of this popular program, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake County News
Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Sept. 8
MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week and hear reports from local officials. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public. To join the meeting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mendofever.com
Cooling Center Opens in Ukiah After Public Health Declares a ‘Heat Emergency’
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino County Public Health:. Public Health has declared a heat emergency for the interior valleys of Mendocino County due to extremely high forecasted daytime temperatures. The heat emergency is expected to end at 8 PM on Friday, Sept. 9. The heat emergency...
Lake County News
Purrfect Pals: More kittens for September
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of kittens waiting to go to new homes. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Double Wide Trailer On Fire in Brooktrails Spreading Into Vegetation
A full wildland fire response has been deployed to a structure fire burning near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Bertha Keys Way within the Old Sherwood Indian Reservation. The area was also described as the Red Wing Ranch northeast of Willit. A firefighter on scene confirmed a double-wide trailer...
Willits News
‘Incredible Doom’: Ukiah native scheduling graphic novel release event in September
Author and Ukiah native Jesse Holden and his artistic partner Matthew Bogart will be in Ukiah at the Mendocino Book Company and in Lakeport in September for a book signing and reading from their second novel, “Incredible Doom.”. The novel is being published by Harper Collins as a “HarperAlley”...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 1
Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
Cal Fire opens new Sonoma County facility to strengthen its wildfire response capabilities
A new fire protection facility opening in the North Bay will be strengthening Cal Fire’s response to wildfires in the Sonoma Valley. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) and Sonoma County announced Saturday the opening of this new facility. There will be an open house of the Hood Mountain Fire Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is located at 538 Eliza Way, Santa Rosa.
ksro.com
Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday
Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff
GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County News
Cameron Austin wins NSMS Bob Lehman Classic
Cameron Austin of Lakeport inherited the lead when race leader Ian Elliott of Lakeport hit fluid on the track in turn four and spun with only 3 laps to go in the Bob Lehman Classic at Stockton 99 Speedway Saturday night. Because of the anticipated lengthy clean up, race officials...
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
Lake County News
Lakeport City Council to consider filling vacant seat, hold hearing on new residential project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport City Council will consider taking action to fill the seat of the departing mayor pro tem and hold the first reading for a zone change ordinance for a new housing project. The council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Friday, Aug. 26
Occurred at Adagio Apartments on Olympic Dr. RP STATES THAT IS OUTSIDE THE RESD AND WILL NOT LEAVE/ BMA UNK CLOTHING DESCR/ CONTINUES TO WALK BY THE RPS RESD/ RP STATES THE MALE CONTINUES TO ASK TO STAY AT THE RESD RP TELLS HIM NO BUT HE WILL NOT LEAVE/ HAS EVEN OFFERED THE RESP A RIDE HOME BUT RESP WILL NOT LEAVE. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.960925 Lon:-122.62839. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Wednesday, Aug. 24
Officer initiated activity at Highlands Harbor Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Ogulin Canyon Rd/Hwy 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Cited. 00:59 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2208240003. Occurred on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT HIS NEIGHBOR IS RUNNING A RESTAURANT OUT OF HIS RESD AND NOW THERE IS LOUD MUSIC PLAYING...
kymkemp.com
Willits Man Arrested for DUI
On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
1 city ties all-time Bay Area high temperature set just Monday, as more break records
The Bay Area saw record breaking heat again, with more cities tying or passing their all-time records. Here's how historically hot it got:
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Comments / 0