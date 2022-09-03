ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lake County News

East Region Town Hall meets Sept. 7

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The East Region Town Hall, or ERTH, will meet on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 15900 Moose Lodge Lane in Clearlake Oaks. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom; the meeting...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
Lake County News

Lake County CWA announces AgVenture 2022 class

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. – The Lake County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, or CWA, is pleased to announce its 2022 AgVenture class. Twelve community leaders from a range of positions were selected to participate in this, the eleventh offering of this popular program, which returns after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Middletown Area Town Hall to meet Sept. 8

MIDDLETOWN, Calif. — The Middletown Area Town Hall will meet this week and hear reports from local officials. MATH will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Middletown Community Meeting Room/Library at 21256 Washington St., Middletown. The meeting is open to the public. To join the meeting...
MIDDLETOWN, CA
Lake County News

Purrfect Pals: More kittens for September

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has a big new group of kittens waiting to go to new homes. Call Lake County Animal Care and Control at 707-263-0278 or visit the shelter online at http://www.co.lake.ca.us/Government/Directory/Animal_Care_And_Control.htm for information on visiting or adopting. The following cats at...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Sept. 1

Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
CLEARLAKE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Cal Fire opens new Sonoma County facility to strengthen its wildfire response capabilities

A new fire protection facility opening in the North Bay will be strengthening Cal Fire’s response to wildfires in the Sonoma Valley. Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit (LNU) and Sonoma County announced Saturday the opening of this new facility. There will be an open house of the Hood Mountain Fire Center from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Sept. 8. It is located at 538 Eliza Way, Santa Rosa.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Heat Records Broken in Santa Rosa; Heat Warning Through Thursday

Santa Rosa had a high of 112-degrees on Monday, a day that will now live in the record books. It crushes the old high for the September 5th date, when it was 101-degrees in 2008. It was also the hottest September day ever recorded in Santa Rosa. The old record was 110-degrees, set in 2020, 2017, and 1971. Sean Miller of the National Weather Service tells the Press Democrat the area between the Russian River, Windsor and the Sonoma County Airport was unofficially as hot as 115-degrees yesterday, making it the hottest spot in the county. The National Weather Service has extended the Excessive Heat Warning through Thursday.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff

GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Cameron Austin wins NSMS Bob Lehman Classic

Cameron Austin of Lakeport inherited the lead when race leader Ian Elliott of Lakeport hit fluid on the track in turn four and spun with only 3 laps to go in the Bob Lehman Classic at Stockton 99 Speedway Saturday night. Because of the anticipated lengthy clean up, race officials...
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Aug. 26

Occurred at Adagio Apartments on Olympic Dr. RP STATES THAT IS OUTSIDE THE RESD AND WILL NOT LEAVE/ BMA UNK CLOTHING DESCR/ CONTINUES TO WALK BY THE RPS RESD/ RP STATES THE MALE CONTINUES TO ASK TO STAY AT THE RESD RP TELLS HIM NO BUT HE WILL NOT LEAVE/ HAS EVEN OFFERED THE RESP A RIDE HOME BUT RESP WILL NOT LEAVE. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.960925 Lon:-122.62839. Service Class: WPH2. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Wednesday, Aug. 24

Officer initiated activity at Highlands Harbor Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Officer initiated activity at Ogulin Canyon Rd/Hwy 53, Clearlake. Disposition: Cited. 00:59 MUSIC/DOGS/ETC 2208240003. Occurred on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THAT HIS NEIGHBOR IS RUNNING A RESTAURANT OUT OF HIS RESD AND NOW THERE IS LOUD MUSIC PLAYING...
CLEARLAKE, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Man Arrested for DUI

On 09-01-2022 at 10:41 PM, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a vehicle code violation. The vehicle stopped on Meadowbrook Drive near Della Avenue in Willits, California. The driver was contacted and identified as William Young [age 34 from Willits]. The Deputy...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected

The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
NAPA, CA

