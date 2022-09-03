Read full article on original website
allsportstucson.com
Volleyball: Ironwood Ridge looking for spark after 0-3 start to the season
Waddell – As Ironwood Ridge’s girls volleyball team struggled on the floor in Wednesday night’s road game against Canyon View, the mounting frustration among the visiting team could be felt throughout the gymnasium. Everytime it seemed like the Nighthawks were gaining some momentum, an error would suddenly siphon it all away. With today’s loss, the Nighthawks are now 0-3 to start the season.
allsportstucson.com
Jet Sports Training Female Athlete of the Month: Pima soccer player Juliana Valdez
Tucson High School graduate Juliana Valdez has immediately impacted the highly-successful Pima women’s soccer program with two goals, both of them game-winning scores, to lead the top-ranked Aztecs to a 3-0 record. Her play to open the season merits her the Jet Sports Training Female Athlete of the Month...
KOLD-TV
Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
azdesertswarm.com
Shrugging off setbacks part of Arizona’s rebuilding ‘process’
Arizona never trailed at San Diego State. Yet for many fans there were probably still several moments where it felt like things could go sideways quickly, especially after living through the last few seasons. That mindset was not shared by the Wildcats’ players or coaches. “We tried to emphasize...
21-Year-Old Kendra Roberts Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian was critically injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials have reported that multiple vehicles were [..]
webcenterfairbanks.com
Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
22nd and Kolb Salad and Go to offer free salads Sept. 10
Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
L.A. Weekly
Andrew Ralph Ward Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Prince Road [Tucson, AZ]
66-Year-Old Rider Killed in Vehicle Collision West Prince Road. The incident occurred on August 31st, at around 4:45 p.m., on West Prince Road. According to Tucson Police Department, the crash involved a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and a black 2015 Harley-Davidson. The Tahoe was heading eastbound when it made a left turn in front of Ward who was headed west on Prince Road. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the the Tahoe causing serious injury to Ward.
KOLD-TV
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
Should Vail be incorporated?
The community southeast of Tucson is unincorporated, but there's a renewed push to make it a town or city. That would mean more autonomy, but also more taxes and government.
Arizona Wildcats face Mississippi State in home opener
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks home opening game against SEC foe, Mississippi State. The Wildcats are looking to start the season 2-0.
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona Wildcats projected to make first bowl appearance since 2017
It’s only one game, but the Arizona Wildcats’ season-opening 38-20 win over San Diego State was enough to convince least one pundit that this team has a chance to go bowling. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network projects Arizona to play Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa,...
Motorcyclist Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
A motorcycle crash killed a 24-year-old in Tucson. The accident occurred in the late hours of Thursday, the 1st of September. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Olson remains important figure to former players
Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
New trail proposed for Tucson Mountain Park
Residents still have time to give their input concerning the adoption of a South Kinney Road wildcat trail into the county’s Tucson Mountain Park trail system. Adopting the single-track trail means it would not be paved but would include seasonal inspection. If needed, vegetation would be trimmed back, and if there’s water erosion, drainage would be installed. Directional signage that identifies the trail and helps users find their way would also be installed.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]
The collision happened on the evening of August 27th, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that medics pronounced one pedestrian dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
Clements transferred to Pima County Jail
KGUN 9 has learned Christopher Clements has arrived at the Pima County Jail. He was transferred from Maricopa County for his murder trial.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Gertie Muñoz
Gertie Muñoz wants it all and the smart money wouldn’t bet against her getting it. The Flowing Wells High School junior has already been to the state championship game in basketball, when the Cabs lost to four-time defending champion Millennium last March. One of her goals is to get back to that title game in 2023 and 2024.
