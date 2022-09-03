ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Volleyball: Ironwood Ridge looking for spark after 0-3 start to the season

Waddell – As Ironwood Ridge’s girls volleyball team struggled on the floor in Wednesday night’s road game against Canyon View, the mounting frustration among the visiting team could be felt throughout the gymnasium. Everytime it seemed like the Nighthawks were gaining some momentum, an error would suddenly siphon it all away. With today’s loss, the Nighthawks are now 0-3 to start the season.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Shrugging off setbacks part of Arizona’s rebuilding ‘process’

Arizona never trailed at San Diego State. Yet for many fans there were probably still several moments where it felt like things could go sideways quickly, especially after living through the last few seasons. That mindset was not shared by the Wildcats’ players or coaches. “We tried to emphasize...
TUCSON, AZ
webcenterfairbanks.com

Mysterious object spotted flying low over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – An unusual object flew over Tucson Wednesday morning, leaving many people questioning what they saw. According to KOLD, the first object was seen around 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Andrew Ralph Ward Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Prince Road [Tucson, AZ]

66-Year-Old Rider Killed in Vehicle Collision West Prince Road. The incident occurred on August 31st, at around 4:45 p.m., on West Prince Road. According to Tucson Police Department, the crash involved a white 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe and a red and a black 2015 Harley-Davidson. The Tahoe was heading eastbound when it made a left turn in front of Ward who was headed west on Prince Road. As a result, the motorcycle collided with the the Tahoe causing serious injury to Ward.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona Wildcats projected to make first bowl appearance since 2017

It’s only one game, but the Arizona Wildcats’ season-opening 38-20 win over San Diego State was enough to convince least one pundit that this team has a chance to go bowling. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network projects Arizona to play Auburn in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa,...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Olson remains important figure to former players

Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

New trail proposed for Tucson Mountain Park

Residents still have time to give their input concerning the adoption of a South Kinney Road wildcat trail into the county’s Tucson Mountain Park trail system. Adopting the single-track trail means it would not be paved but would include seasonal inspection. If needed, vegetation would be trimmed back, and if there’s water erosion, drainage would be installed. Directional signage that identifies the trail and helps users find their way would also be installed.
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Pedestrian Crash on 22nd Street [Tucson, AZ]

The collision happened on the evening of August 27th, on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a statement that medics pronounced one pedestrian dead at the scene. Although, authorities have not yet released their name or place of residency.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Gertie Muñoz

Gertie Muñoz wants it all and the smart money wouldn’t bet against her getting it. The Flowing Wells High School junior has already been to the state championship game in basketball, when the Cabs lost to four-time defending champion Millennium last March. One of her goals is to get back to that title game in 2023 and 2024.
TUCSON, AZ

