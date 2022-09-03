Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Awesome East Lansing Eateries That Are Open Late Night
For a lot of people, "normal business" hours are just fine. But what are "normal" business hours? For clothing stores and the like, maybe 8 or 9 pm. For mixed retail spaces like Target or Meijer, maybe a bit longer, say 6 am to 11 pm or midnight. But for restaurants, that's a whole different ball game.
Did You See Where The Newest Spirit Of Halloween Is In Lansing?
It definitely tells you what time of the year we are in when you begin to see signs start popping up for a particular kind of store. I think you know the store I'm talking about too. One with spooky written all over it for your Halloween desires. Did You...
What’s Going On in Michigan This Weekend: Old Cars, Horses & More
It's the weekend after Labor Day 2022 all across Michigan, and we've begun our slow descent into autumn. Looking for some fun stuff to do before the weather gets too cold? You've come to the right place. Here are some fun things happening this weekend within a couple hours' drive...
Delicious Burger Joint From Metro Detroit Area Offering Franchise Opportunities
I always love seeing a smaller, local, mom-and-pop type business make it big. And it doesn't hurt that this business is downright delicious and right from my hometown!. Let me put you and your tastebuds onto something delicious. Say hello to Taystee's. Taystee's Burgers is a mouth-watering burger place that...
Joe’s on Jolly Eatery Opens to the Public This Weekend
Who's ready to try out a new eatery this Labor Day weekend? You only have to ask me once and I'm on it!. There's a new eatery everybody needs to check out this weekend in Okemos on Jolly Rd. It's called "Joe's on Jolly." It's taken roughly two years to...
Progress is Being Made on a New Lansing Business
There used to be a Burger King over on Jolly Road between Dunckel and Aurelius. Sadly, that is no more. It started back in March 2019 when there was a sign taped to the soundbox in the drive-thru stating that it was closed for remodeling. However, it never saw any kind of remodeling and it never opened its doors again.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Meijer Gardens Chrysanthemums Exhibition Opens Friday Sept. 16
I personally love fall colors, especially the beautiful colors of chrysanthemums. If you truly enjoy looking at the colors of autumn, then get ready for the fall horticulture exhibition returning to Grand Rapids. There's only one place to see this incredible exhibition and that would be at Meijer Gardens in...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
The Best Car Washes In Lansing
I am surprised that my wife hasn't divorced me yet. Why you ask? Because of my OCD when it comes to the cleanliness of my car. I like driving a clean car. No only does it have to be clean on the outside, more importantly for me, the inside is a must. I don't like clutter, grime, crumbs, spilled pop, coffee, hand prints, stains or streaks on my windows. As lame as I may be, I have implemented a no eating rule in the car to avoid catastrophe and messes that I know that I will have to clean up. If we do take a long road trip, of course my wife and kids can eat in the car. I am not that bad.
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
MSU Could Recycle Wind Turbines into Delicious Gummy Bears
How could wind turbines become edible treats? Science, that's how. No seriously, how?. As the United States works to catch up with other countries around the world to create an efficient system of cleaner energy use, a recent suggestion from scientists at Michigan State University throws an idea out there that is both intriguing and confusing. Wind, sun, and hydropower are three sources of energy that are both renewable and leaves a small carbon footprint. The manufacture and installation of hydropower by far have the smallest carbon footprint according to Science Focus.
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
