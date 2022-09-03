Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends… Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum
Bernd and Hilla Becher Exhibition – The Met Museum. Perhaps the greatest bonus of writing this Blog is the surprising exposure to arts and artists who have never swam into my ambit before. I would never have thought that I would be interested in this subject matter but I was riveted by this video. It is a virtual tour of an exhibition currently at the Met, celebrating the renowned German artists, Bernd and Hilla Becher (1931–2007; 1934–2015), who changed the course of late twentieth-century photography.
Slipped Disc
Music mourns a humble star
Artists and listeners the world over have been shocked by the sudden death yesterday of the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and confronted the disease and its treatment with frankness, courage and humour. The end was swift and unexpected. The loss is universal.
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Germans appoint first-ever Irish music director
The historic Meiningen State Theatre has named as its new Generalmusikdirektor the young Irish conductor Killian Farrell. Farrell, 28, succeeds the Swiss Philippe Bach, who has not sought a contract renewal. Farrell was first Kapellmeister at Theater Bremen until the beginning of last season when he moved to become Kapellmeister...
Slipped Disc
Death of an eminent US organist, 81
Dr Delbert Disselhorst of Iowa City, Iowa died unexpectedly on September 1, 2022 from natural causes. He was professor of organ at the University of lowa from 1970 until his retirement in 2008. Tributes:. Del was a monumental influence in the lives of his decades of students. His shared talents...
Julian Lennon review, Jude: Circling themes of trust betrayed and the slog of survival
Calling his seventh album Jude was an act of reclamation for Julian Lennon. In a recent interview, the 59-year-old explained that, while 1968 song “Hey, Jude” is “a great chanting song, a favourite Beatles song”, for him it had always been “a harsh reminder of what actually happened in my life, which was that my father [John Lennon] walked out on my mother [Cynthia] and me. That was a truly, truly difficult time.” Paul McCartney wrote the ballad to comfort his bandmate’s six-year-old son (originally calling it “Hey Jules”). John, rather typically, assumed that his bandmate had written it for...
Slipped Disc
Berlin Phil brings back lunch
Members of the orchestra are resuming free weekday lunchtime concerts in the Philharmonie after a 30-month Covid break. After a break of two years due to Corona, the popular lunch concerts in the foyer of the main auditorium will finally take place again from 7 September. Every Wednesday at 13:00, different chamber music formations consisting of members of the Berliner Philharmoniker or guests will perform self-chosen programmes lasting approximately 45 minutes.
Slipped Disc
Tragic news: Lars Vogt has died
We have been notified that the German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt died this afternoon, following a sudden worsening of his cancer. He is survived by his wife, Anna Reszniak-Vogt, and three children. Only three weeks ago, he was speaking positively on this site about balancing his cancer care with...
Slipped Disc
South Bank hosts just one orchestra this season
We’ve been given to understand that the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal is the only international orchestra to be invited to London’s Southbank this autumn. It will be Rafael Payare’s first European tour with the ensemble. After two years of badly managed Covid closures, London’s premier concert...
Slipped Disc
Bayreuth chairman frets over Thielemann-Wagner breakdown
The chair of the Bayreuth Festival’s board of governors, Georg von Waldenfels, has spoken of his unhappiness at the rift between his favourite conductor Christian Thielemann and the festival’s director Katharina Wagner. Asked about Thielemann’s absence next year, he says: ‘It’s a decision by Katharina Wagner’....
Slipped Disc
Chamber Music America has first non-white president
Jennifer Grim, associate professor at Frost School of Music at the University of Miami, has been named President of the Board of Directors of Chamber Music America. The Californian flutist is the first African-American head of CMA.
Slipped Disc
Trans trouble at a leading audio firm
Spitfire Audio, which provides virtual instrument sample libraries to the film industry has suspended its co-founder, composer Christian Henson, after he announced his support for J K Rowling in her battles with trans campaigners. The company’s site came swiftly under attack. Today, Henson was suspended and the company apologised.
Slipped Disc
Another feature film is being shot about a female conductor
No sooner is Cate Blanchett out on screen as Tar than news breaks of a similar saga. The Israeli actor Shira Haas (‘Unorthodox’) is to play Ethel Stark, founder of the Montreal Women’s Symphony Orchestra in 1940. The director is Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh.
Slipped Disc
Domingo begs Verona: Please ask me back next year
The singer, 82, has written a letter to the Mayor of Verona and the artistic director of the Arena, apologising for his two exceptionally poor performances as baritone and conductor. He writes: ‘I thank all the professors in the orchestra, especially those who did not stand up at the final...
Slipped Disc
Netrebko is attacked as ‘a fest in a pest’
The Ukrainian consul-general in Hamburg, Iryna Tybinka, has described tonight’s joint concert with her husband Yusif Eyvazov as ‘a celebration in the midst of a plague’ – in German ‘ein Fest inmitten der Pest’. Harsh. Iryna Tybinka went on to say: ‘The short memory...
Slipped Disc
Three orchestra principals blow out the ARD flute final
Tomorrow’s final round of the closely-watched ARD competition will be fought out tomorrow between three young musicians who are already employed by leading orchestras. Yubeen Kim, 25, is principal flute with the Berlin Konzerthaus Orchestra. Mario Bruno, 25, is principal with the Kassel State Orchestra. And Leonie Virginia Bumüller,...
