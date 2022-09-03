Read full article on original website
Bulldogs looking for bounce back win
After seeing their fourth-quarter comeback fall just short, the Crestview football team hopes to rebound against a hard-luck Choctawhatchee Indian team on Friday. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Joe Etheredge Stadium on the Choctaw campus in Fort Walton Beach. The Indians (0-2) are definitely better than their record indicates. The two losses, to Pace and Fairhope, Ala., come by a combined total of five points. Choctaw lost to Pace 31-30 and to Fairhope 43-39.
Baker set to host Bozeman on Friday
Baker’s football universe was restored last Friday in a 34-0 win over the upstart Destin program. Things should be a little more challenging this week as the Gators host Bozeman High School out of Panama City. Both teams enter the game with 1-1 records. The Bucks lost their opener to Geneva, Ala., 46-21 before bouncing back with a 14-7 win over Liberty County last week. The Gators suffered the rare shutout in losing to South Walton 38-0 in the opener before beating Destin 34-0 before the home fans at Doug Griffith Memorial Stadium last week.
Bay Minette, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spanish Fort High School football team will have a game with Baldwin County High School on September 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Spanish Fort High SchoolBaldwin County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mobile high school football coach put on leave after video surfaces
Blount football coach Josh Harris has been put on administrative leave after a lockerroom video surfaced last week that appears to show him spanking a student. Mobile County director of communications Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com on Tuesday night that Harris has been placed on leave with pay while the situation is under investigation. Harris did not coach in Friday’s win over Robertsdale.
Shalimar woman wins $2.3M off $5 scratch-off
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County has a new millionaire. Gloria Johnson of Shalimar took home the cash-out option of $2,330,000 from the $2,500 a week for life scratch-off game. Johnson bought the winning tickets at the Raceway gas station in Shalimar. She accepted the cash-out payment on Friday, Sept. 2. Address: 1183 North Eglin […]
Shocking video allegedly shows Blount High School Head Football Coach spanking player
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Blount High School's head football coach, Josh Harris, has been placed on administrative leave. A video has been circulating on social media, shocking parents in our community. The video allegedly shows Coach Josh Harris spanking a student in the football locker room. We reached out...
Land being cleared in Niceville for 83-room hotel
NICEVILLE, Fla. — Land is being cleared adjacent to the intersection of John Sims Parkway and State Road 85 South (Government Avenue) in Niceville, reportedly for the construction of a new hotel. In April, Carl Scott, City of Niceville Building Official, said a new 83-room Home2 Suites by Hilton...
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
Pensacola woman wins $1M from lotto ticket bought at Publix
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman will take home $795,000 from the Florida Lottery. She won a $1 million prize from a Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game and chose the lump sum payment. The Florida Lottery said Zabetti Pappas, 66, bought the ticket from a Publix on West Nine Mile Road in Pensacola. The […]
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
Fall events happening around the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast. The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include: Event Location Day Time […]
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
Derelict boat from Bahamas becomes Destin’s latest reef
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Coastal Resource team made waves with an artificial reef deployment on Sept. 7 out of the Destin harbor. A 67-foot sailing vessel named CORDONAZO came to rest more than 100 feet below the surface 14 nautical miles off the coast. The Board of Okaloosa County Commissioners posted a […]
New upscale coin laundry operation opens in Fort Walton Beach
On Friday, September 2, 2022, “The Laundry Room”, a new upscale coin laundry operation, officially opened at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, FL. The Laundry Room is owned and operated by Jimmy Smith, a military veteran and local realtor in the area. With 3,000 square feet of operating space and 68 state-of-the-art machines available to customers, The Laundry Room is ready to serve the community.
TROPICS: Tracking Danielle, Earl, and a Tropical Wave
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are tracking two active named storms and a possible development in the eastern Atlantic as we near closer to the peak of hurricane season. One is Hurricane Danielle that is continuing to shift off to the northeast and away from the United States. It is expected to see a bit of strengthening over the next day or so, but it will stay as a category one hurricane before weakening. The second is Tropical Storm Earl which is northwest of the Leeward Islands. It is expected to track to the north-northeast into the Atlantic, but this system could see strengthening over the next several days into a major hurricane. The third system is a tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic and has a low chance of formation.
Adopt this terrier with cute ears
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier mix named Eliot. Eliot’s owner died, and the owner’s wife could not care for him. He is a happy, curious, typical terrier. He’s very interested in what is going on outside, and he would be interested in what you are doing! He loves people, and he is a great little guy. He is crate- trained and we believe him to be housetrained.
David Weber looks to make Milton speed skating Mecca
For most people, skating is just another fun activity to do. For David Weber, it is a lifestyle. Weber, who owns Weber’s Skate World in Milton, has been skating for 43 years and is the coach for the Emerald Coast Speed Team, which features about 100 skaters of various ages.
Man hit and killed by vehicle in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Walton County Sunday night according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP reports that the pedestrian was walking or standing in the road while the vehicle was traveling west on County Road 280 / Bob Sikes Road. The driver of the vehicle heavily hit his brakes and veered left, trying to avoid the pedestrian. It did not stop the vehicle from hitting the man. The vehicle then collided with a power pole.
VIDEO: Car bursts into flames after rollover crash in Florida
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A car burst into flames after a rollover crash in Florida.
Early morning fire destroys home on Ono Island
UPDATE (10:01 a.m.): Officials with the Orange Beach Fire Department said the call about a home fire on Ono Island came in at around 2:26 a.m. Firefighters said by the time they arrived the home was “heavily involved” in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — […]
