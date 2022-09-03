Read full article on original website
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple
STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
Stamford officials say developer BLT ‘went well beyond’ agreed parameters on South End project
STAMFORD — City representatives and Government Center officials say that Stamford’s largest developer, Building and Land Technology, improperly began building at 21 Pulaski St. — a city-owned property that abuts the South End Charter Communications headquarters. The city acquired 21 Pulaski St. through eminent domain in 2020...
Ganim hypes Bridgeport’s successes, glosses over failures in state-of-the-city
BRIDGEPORT — Big-name performers who take the stage at the city’s year-old concert amphitheater typically entertain the crowds with their greatest hits. So do mayors delivering state-of-the-city addresses. That is what Mayor Joe Ganim did Wednesday in his first such speech in-person to the business community since 2019...
Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street
TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
New Haven files civil lawsuit against entertainment company, motorcycle rally organizer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Note: The video above is from last year. The City of New Haven is filing a civil lawsuit after an "illegal motorcycle rally" last year. Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson, and other city leaders announced the lawsuit Wednesday. The suit was filed against...
70-foot tree falls on Hartford apartment building and 6 cars, fire official says
HARTFORD — As rain poured onto the city early Tuesday, a 70-foot tree fell onto an Asylum Hill apartment building, according to police. District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo said companies were called to 30 Gillett Street around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, firefighters noted that the tree fell near the back parking lot and damaged six vehicles and windows to four units. The tree also completely blocked the rear exit.
Middletown council set to swear in 22-year city officer as new Republican member
MIDDLETOWN — A retired 22-year Middletown police sergeant with a strong background in public safety and vast experience in community policing is expected to be the newest member of the Common Council. Michael A. Marino, 52, who most recently retired from director of security at Mercy High School in...
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
Middletown resident charged with theft of catalytic converters
Police did not specify the business where the thefts occurred. But they said the total loss was $12, 500. Police too Yamil Burgos, 26 into custody on Tuesday. She faces larceny and criminal mischief charges.
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport/Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Tuesday due to an “unspecified threat.” According to Bridgeport emergency operations, the threat was received via 911. The ferries were moored in New York and Connecticut and evacuated. Connecticut State Police said members of its Mass Transit and Bomb Squad were on the scene […]
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway
NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
