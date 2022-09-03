ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Apartments proposed for Stratford’s former Masonic temple

STRATFORD — The former Masonic temple at 2950 Main Street may soon become the town’s newest apartment building. The owners of the 102-year-old structure are seeking the town’s approval to convert the building into a 38-unit residential complex, according to an application recently submitted to the planning and zoning department.
STRATFORD, CT
Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street

TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
TORRINGTON, CT
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Joe Ganim
70-foot tree falls on Hartford apartment building and 6 cars, fire official says

HARTFORD — As rain poured onto the city early Tuesday, a 70-foot tree fell onto an Asylum Hill apartment building, according to police. District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo said companies were called to 30 Gillett Street around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, firefighters noted that the tree fell near the back parking lot and damaged six vehicles and windows to four units. The tree also completely blocked the rear exit.
HARTFORD, CT
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT
Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferries evacuated due to ‘unspecified threat’

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport/Port Jefferson ferries were evacuated on Tuesday due to an “unspecified threat.” According to Bridgeport emergency operations, the threat was received via 911. The ferries were moored in New York and Connecticut and evacuated. Connecticut State Police said members of its Mass Transit and Bomb Squad were on the scene […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway

NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
NEW CANAAN, CT

