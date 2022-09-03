Vashon teacher placed on leave after misconduct allegations

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — The Vashon Island School District is investigating misconduct allegations made against a high school teacher. The district sent out a letter to parents saying that it had placed the teacher in question on administrative leave. The district did not share the details of the complaint but did say it was investigating District Policy 5253.

The policy’s purpose states that it provides “all staff, students, volunteers and community members with information about their role in protecting children from inappropriate conduct by adults.”

“I understand that there are feelings of love and all that crap but when you’re the age of a teacher who is obviously older than 18, they should know better,” Carole Sussman, a resident of Vashon Island, said. She was shocked when she heard about the investigation.

“You know when you send your kid to high school, you assume they’re going to a safe space and now we have to worry about, oh is a shooter going to come in and then you have to worry about, is my child going to molested or hit upon,” she said.

Lars Dahl graduated from VHS in 2020 but has a sister that still goes there.

“None of us here could have predicted anything like this, Dahl said.

The letter that was sent to parents said that no further details would be shared at this time and that counselors were available for students.

The superintendent declined an interview with KIRO 7. The King County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating but would not provide more details on the investigation.

