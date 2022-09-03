Rainfall deficits mount up in most areas of Iowa throughout August

(Area) Dry conditions persisted through the month of August with rainfall deficits over two inches below normal in some areas.

State Climatologist Justin Glisan reports Atlantic received a shade over two inches of moisture in the past month. “Atlantic received 2.06″ of rain and that’s 2.3″ below average. The highest 24 hour rainfall fell between 7:00 a.m. on the 15th and 7:00 a.m. on the 16th and that was right under an inch, 0.99.” Measurable rain fell on 12 days of the month.”

Rainfall in both July and August has become a relatively rare event over the past decade. “In July and August is when we see drought conditions really expand. Spring and fall our our re-charge seasons. We’ve seen wetter springs and wetter falls basically over the last ten years. That’s where we start to re-charge subsoil moisture and it starts to put a chip in those precipitation deficits we stack up when it does get dry.”

August was unseasonably dry for the Southwestern 3/4 of Iowa with precipitation deficits from 1-3 inches below normal. “South Central Iowa experienced the most dry conditions with deficits over three inches. Only Northeastern Iowa reported wetter than average conditions with pockets of 3-4″ of above normal totals from heavier rainfall events. For August the statewide preliminary average precipitation totaled 3.53″ and that’s about six tenths of an inch below normal.”

August temperatures were 1-2 degrees above normal on average across the state at 72.3 degrees.