ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Pheasant Roadside Counts bring optimism to hunters

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mifjF_0hgiJxlc00

(Area) Iowa hunters can expect to harvest 300,000 to 400,000 roosters this year, according to Upland Wildlife Research Biologist Todd Bogenshutz with the Iowa DNR.

August roadside counts show very similar numbers to a year ago when hunters harvested the most birds since 2009. Bryan Hayes, with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis, believes the data is an encouraging sign. “Absolutely you should be encouraged. The results of Iowa’s 2022 pheasant population survey are in and they are almost identical to last year. Remember last year hunters harvested the highest number of birds in over a decade. So there is reason for optimism.”

Statewide, Iowa experienced a mild winter. “Iowa’s weather model predicted pheasant numbers would remain stable or have a slight increase.” Hayes says, “The roadside counts that take place the firs two weeks of August have kind of confirmed that.”

There’s an average of 20 birds per 30-mile route.

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Lewis, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
FUN 104

Wisconsin’s Most Misspelled Word is Pretty Embarrassing

We all misspell goofy things. If you've read enough of my stories I'm sure there's a typo somewhere that I've missed. It happens. But Google Trends came out with the most misspelled word in each state and some are kind of embarrassing. Let's look at Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa's most misspelled words and a few others that I just find funny.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Some Test Scores Improve Among For Iowa Students

(Des Moines, IA) — The results from Statewide Assessment tests taken last spring show third through eighth graders returned to pre-pandemic levels in reading proficiency, but the reading scores for 11th graders dropped four percent. Math scores improved among students in third through seventh grades, but declined in higher grades — with 11th grade test results in math dropping five percent. Information released from the Department of Education shows students in fifth, eighth, and tenth grades had higher test results for science than they’d been in the spring of 2019. Ed Department Ann Lebo said in a statement that the results show public schools in Iowa are moving in the right direction in many areas, but there is still work to be done.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hayes
Western Iowa Today

La Nina Keeping Iowa’s Weather Warm

(Webster City, IA) — State Climatologist, Justin Glisan, says June, July and August have been warmer and drier than normal for the last three years. Glisan says the La Nina weather pattern is to blame and it could impact fall in Iowa as well, with an elevated chance of warmer and drier temperatures for September, October, and November. La Nina is a cold sea surface temperature anomaly in the Pacific that impacts where storm tracks set up over the United States. Glisan says it could hang around through winter, which would mean warmer temperatures across the southern U-S and colder ones across the north – with Iowa stuck right in the middle.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Secretary Pate urges Iowans to check their voter registration ahead of November general election

(Des Moines) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages Iowans to ensure they are registered to vote at their current residence. September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching, this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their current information. Tuesday, September 20, is National Voter Registration Day.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Pheasant Roadside Counts#Upland Wildlife Research#The Iowa Dnr Office
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Authorities: Man Has Stolen Vehicles in Six Different Counties

Authorities here in Iowa are searching for a man they say is behind a series of thefts of a wide variety of vehicles. The Sheriff's Office in Union County in south central Iowa, southwest of Des Moines, has released a statement asking for the public's help locating Daniel Floyd Edwards. They say Edwards has been tied to a wide variety of vehicle thefts in six different Iowa counties: Adair, Adams, Cass, Madison, Ringgold, and Union.
UNION COUNTY, IA
B100

Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa?

This is sadly something many of us deal with in our lives, but we probably don't ask ourselves this question a lot. The question "Can You Legally Bury Your Dead Pet In The Backyard In Iowa" is a bit complicated in surrounding states, but Iowa's law is pretty straightforward. Surrounding...
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman has won a $100,000 lottery prize. Tina Coop won the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$100,000 Mega Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Moe’s Mart, 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City. Coop claimed...
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
KCCI.com

Isolated/scattered stronger storms this evening

DES MOINES, Iowa — We're keeping our eye on the potential for a few more storms Friday evening across parts of Iowa. The main driver will be a cold front coming into northwest Iowa late today. A few thunderstorms will try to form ahead of this boundary early this evening, then travel southeast into central Iowa tonight.
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

PHOTOS: Northern lights in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The northern lights painted the night skies across South Dakota late Saturday and early Sunday. The light shows are caused when the solar wind from the sun hits Earth’s upper atmosphere. This creates the aurora or lights you see in the sky. The...
POLITICS
Western Iowa Today

MercyOne Merger Continues

(Undated) — Michigan based Trinity Health completed its acquisition of the Iowa-based MercyOne medical system. MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz says the first stage of transition is merging operating systems to help patients. He says that will take two years and patients will see a marked improvement in their ability to move their information with them wherever they go in the systems 400 locations. He says that should be ready by the spring of 2024. Ritz says patients won’t notice any changes for now as they plan to keep the hospital logo the same.
MICHIGAN STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy