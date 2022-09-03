Pheasant Roadside Counts bring optimism to hunters

(Area) Iowa hunters can expect to harvest 300,000 to 400,000 roosters this year, according to Upland Wildlife Research Biologist Todd Bogenshutz with the Iowa DNR.

August roadside counts show very similar numbers to a year ago when hunters harvested the most birds since 2009. Bryan Hayes, with the Iowa DNR Office in Lewis, believes the data is an encouraging sign. “Absolutely you should be encouraged. The results of Iowa’s 2022 pheasant population survey are in and they are almost identical to last year. Remember last year hunters harvested the highest number of birds in over a decade. So there is reason for optimism.”

Statewide, Iowa experienced a mild winter. “Iowa’s weather model predicted pheasant numbers would remain stable or have a slight increase.” Hayes says, “The roadside counts that take place the firs two weeks of August have kind of confirmed that.”

There’s an average of 20 birds per 30-mile route.