What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Sam Pittman discusses latest Arkansas injury updates
Following their 31-24 win over No. 23 Cincinnati in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks have several lingering questions in the injury department. Head coach Sam Pittman discussed the latest on the situation in his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. Three Razorback starters on defense (nickel Myles Slusher, safety Jalen Catalon,...
Preps to Pros: Florida is loading up on top skill position talent
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins go in depth on the amount of talent at skill positions that is stacking up nicely for the Florida Gators.
Texas Longhorn RB Bijan Robinson breaks down decision to decommit from Ohio State
Looking back, Texas star Bijan Robinson says he always knew in his heart that the Longhorns program would one day be home, even when he was pledged to Ohio State. The former blue-chip recruit recently broke down his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes on the The Pivot Podcast. "I...
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones on week 2 game vs. Ohio State
Arkansas State head coach Butch Jones had a successful week one with his Red Wolves securing a 58-3 win over Grambling State. Now the competition steps up significantly as Jones must prepare for Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently favored by 43.5 according to DraftKings Sports book after a prime time victory over then No. 5 Notre Dame.
College football rankings: Most overrated, underrated teams in Week 2 AP, Coaches polls
College football's Week 2 AP Top 25 rankings are out along with the Coaches Pol. Truth be told, there are several teams with legitimate underrated gripes who must further prove themselves on the field this season it appears. There's fluctuation inside the top 10 following Georgia's impressive win over Oregon and Florida's physical, late-game heroics to down Utah, a team most are projecting to win the Pac-12.
Updated scouting report on 2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert
Logan Reichert, a talented offensive line prospect out of Kansas City (Mo.) Raytown, is expected to announce a college commitment Thursday, when he will choose between finalists Missouri and Oregon. Reichert, who named those two finalists in mid-August, is a high three-star prospect on 247Sports and a four-star recruit per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Luke Fickell tips cap to Arkansas after Cincinnati loss, says Bearcats football will be 'a lot better'
Cincinnati's 2022 season got off to a rocky start as Luke Fickell’s squad fell 31-24 to the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Bearcats came in ranked No. 23 overall, but with roster turnover, a tough first half and a challenging opener, they fell for just the second time in two seasons. New quarterback Ben Bryant finished the game 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Tyler Scott was the leading receiver with five catches for 77 yards and the run game did not fare much better. Corey Kiner led the way on the ground with 12 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. Starter Ryan Montgomery left the game early with an injury and had just four carries for seven yards.
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
Iowa football: Brian Ferentz recaps Spencer Petras' Week 1 performance, shoulders blame
Iowa is in reset and preparation mode for its Week 2 game against Cy-Hawk Series rival Iowa State on Saturday. But the Hawkeyes can’t go through this week without acknowledging their performance in a 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State to begin the season. While quarterback Spencer Petras had most of fingers pointed at him, the offense as a whole had a disappointing performance, something Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz mentioned when talking with reporters this week.
Lane Kiffin asked if he's concerned he might lose runner-up quarterback to transfer portal
As Ole Miss sorts out its ongoing quarterback battle, Lane Kiffin was asked about the potential aftermath of his decision between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer during his appearance on the weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday. Does he think about what happens if one of the two decides to transfer following the 2022 season?
4-star Curtis Williams set to announce college decision on 247Sports
Curtis Williams, the No. 69 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on September 19th at 4:30 PM ET, he tells 247Sports. The four-star forward out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice is down to Alabama, Florida State, Louisville, Providence and Xavier and will make his announcement live on 247Sports.
Gamecocks DB commitment announces season-ending injury
South Carolina Gamecocks commitment Cameron Upshaw announced Monday afternoon that his high school career was over. Upshaw, a three-star safety out of Taylor County High School in Perry, Fla., will be sidelined for the rest of this fall with an injury. He did not disclose the prognosis. “I will be...
Everything Marcus Freeman said before Notre Dame vs. Marshall
Notre Dame takes on Marshall this weekend. The Fighting Irish will look to bounce back in a big way after the tough 21-10 loss to Ohio State over the weekend. On Monday, Fighting Irish head football coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media for 30 minutes about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say.
Week 1's Recruiting Winners and Losers: Sunshine State glory, Coach Prime shows off, ACC teams flop
The first weekend of the 2022 college football season is in the books. Much has already been written about the early returns, the pursuit of championships and awards and which coach is now firmly on the hot seat … or no longer on the hot seat. But what about recruiting and the implications from the Week 1 results? Below, we dish out some winners and losers when looking at things from a recruiting angle.
