Politics

Liz Truss urged to ‘come clean’ over plans for workers’ rights

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLFSa_0hgiJSbD00

Liz Truss has been urged to “come clean” over her plans for workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister, amid reports she is planning a post-Brexit shake-up of employment laws.

The Times reported on Saturday that the Foreign Secretary, widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, is eyeing up a review of protections for workers.

The paper suggests the rules covering the 48-hour working week, adopted first as part of the EU working time directive, could be among the protections reviewed by a Truss administration in a bid to improve UK competitiveness.

Trades Union Congress general-secretary Frances O’Grady said Ms Truss should “come clean” about any such plans.

“Liz Truss’s number one priority should be to help families pay their bills this winter,” Ms O’Grady said.

“Threatening hard-won workers’ rights is the last thing the country and working people need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2tJN_0hgiJSbD00
Frances O’Grady said Liz Truss must make her plans known (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“She must come clean about her plans.

“Holiday pay, equal pay for women and men, safe limits on working hours and parental leave are just a few of the rights underpinned by retained EU law. These are vital workplace protections and rights – not nice-to-haves.

“Leading Conservatives – including (Business Secretary) Kwasi Kwarteng – repeatedly promised to make Britain the best place in the world to work and to enhance workers’ rights. That promise now appears in tatters.

“Rather than dealing with the cost-of-living emergency, ministers seem more interested in attacking workers’ terms and conditions.”

Ms Truss will inherit a daunting set of challenges if she does defeat rival Rishi Sunak to become prime minister, with a worsening cost-of-living crisis and soaring energy bills threatening to cause widespread misery for households this winter.

She will also be under pressure to resolve ongoing strikes by criminal barristers and further walkouts by rail workers, as well as the threat of industrial action in other sectors this winter.

The Foreign Secretary was criticised previously during the leadership campaign after leaked audio revealed she had said British workers need to display “more graft”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the reported plan shows how “out of touch” the Government is, and she accused Ms Truss of wanting to take a “sledgehammer” to workers’ rights.

Ms Rayner said: “First the leaked recording showed how little she thinks of British workers, now she has shown her true colours with a plan that would rip up their rights and see workers who are already pushed to the brink during a cost-of-living crisis have their holidays reduced.

“She is out of touch and out of step with the public.”

newschain

Truss issues: The challenges facing the incoming prime minister

When Liz Truss arrives in No 10 on Tuesday she will immediately face a series of daunting challenges at home and abroad which will define her premiership. Here are some of the most pressing issues in her prime ministerial in-tray. – The economy. The Bank of England has warned that...
POLITICS
newschain

What’s next for Liz Truss? The new Tory leader’s first days

Liz Truss has been named the new leader of the Conservative Party. She garnered the most votes from Tory party members to beat rival Rishi Sunak in the contest to succeed Boris Johnson, as was widely expected. Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, made...
POLITICS
newschain

Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed the process which led to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister was “far from democratic”. Mr Putin, viewed as a pariah in Westminster and elsewhere following his invasion of Ukraine, said the UK public had not been given a say over the change in No 10.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak await result of Tory leadership contest

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new leader of the Conservative Party. The announcement is scheduled for around 12.30pm, with the winner expected to make a speech before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.
POLITICS
newschain

Husband tells inquest of ‘shock’ at wife’s death after eating Pret wrap

The husband of a woman who died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap has told an inquest of the harrowing moment she collapsed in the street, unable to breathe. Celia Marsh, 42, a dental nurse from Melksham, Wiltshire, died on December 27 2017 after eating a super-veg rainbow flatbread from the sandwich chain’s store in Bath, Somerset.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Johnson in Balmoral to resign as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson is meeting the Queen at Balmoral to hand in his resignation as Liz Truss prepares to take over as prime minister and deliver a plan to address the energy crisis. In his farewell speech outside No 10, the outgoing Prime Minister said his successor’s administration will do “everything we can” to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
POLITICS
newschain

Truss to set out energy plans in first test for her premiership

Liz Truss is expected to lift the ban on fracking as she sets out measures to shield households and businesses from soaring energy bills. In her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister, she is expected to tell MPs on Thursday that domestic energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 as part of a package to ease the cost-of-living crunch which will cost an estimated £150 billion.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen

Liz Truss has become the UK’s third female Prime Minister after meeting the Queen at Balmoral. She will head to Downing Street to deliver her first speech in office, just hours after Boris Johnson used his farewell address to pledge “fervent support” to his successor. The Prime...
POLITICS
newschain

Truss set to announce ‘bold’ plan to guard against spiralling bills

Prime Minister Liz Truss will soon announce her “bold” plan to guard households and businesses against crippling costs while ramping up domestic energy supply. The new premier is expected to tell MPs on Thursday that domestic bills will be frozen at around £2,500 as part of a package to ease the cost-of-living crunch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

New Health Secretary will not seek to ‘undo’ abortion laws

New Health Secretary Therese Coffey has said she will not seek to “undo any aspects of abortion laws” despite her views on the subject. The Deputy Prime Minister, who is a Catholic, voted against same-sex marriage in 2013 and extending abortion rights in Northern Ireland. She also voted...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
newschain

Scottish secretary refuses to say if he backed Liz Truss in leadership election

Scottish secretary Alister Jack has refused to say whether he backed Liz Truss in the Tory leadership election. Speaking to BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Wednesday, Mr Jack said he had an agreement with leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Douglas Ross, that they would “not declare” their hand throughout the vote to replace Boris Johnson.
ELECTIONS
newschain

John Swinney: Danger Liz Truss proposals could negatively impact budget

Deputy first minister John Swinney has warned Liz Truss’s tax cuts proposed during the Tory leadership election could have a negative effect on the Scottish budget. Mr Swinney told BBC Scotland’s The Nine on Wednesday evening he did not think the UK government led by Ms Truss “believed in public services”.
POLITICS
newschain

Simon Clarke will serve as Minister for the North, Tory chairman says

The new Levelling Up Secretary will also serve as Minister for the North, the Tory party chairman has said. There was some doubt over whether Liz Truss would follow through on her reported pledge to create the position, with Labour and Cooperative MP Simon Lightwood calling for clarity earlier on Wednesday.
POLITICS
newschain

Energy leaders write to PM urging action on legislation

A group of energy trade bodies have written to the Prime Minister to suggest that she focuses on passing new energy laws that ensure policy keeps up with a rapidly evolving industry. Bosses at eight trade bodies said that passing the Energy Bill could be the first victory for Liz...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

