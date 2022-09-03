How a Greenwich karate studio got caught up in politics: ‘Kill Bob,’ the practice dummy, not Stefanowski

Read full article on original website
Police: Severed deer head found in New Canaan town official’s driveway
NEW CANAAN — Police are investigating the discovery of a severed deer head left in a town official’s driveway. New Canaan police, however, have released few details about the incident or a potential motive. The town official found the deer head shortly before 3 p.m. on Aug. 17, police confirmed this week.
Ganim hypes Bridgeport’s successes, glosses over failures in state-of-the-city
BRIDGEPORT — Big-name performers who take the stage at the city’s year-old concert amphitheater typically entertain the crowds with their greatest hits. So do mayors delivering state-of-the-city addresses. That is what Mayor Joe Ganim did Wednesday in his first such speech in-person to the business community since 2019...
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
Community news: Darien Arts Center is under leadership of new executive director, and more
George Colabella is the new executive director of the Darien Arts Center, its board of directors has announced. “We are very excited for George to join the DAC family. George has embraced our organization and is hard at work collaborating with our creative directors, staff and board members in bringing our mission to life,” said Carolyn Cavolo, DAC board president.
Bristol police: Students suspicious of stranger who asked if they wanted a ride, but he cites business idea
BRISTOL — A stranger who raised suspicions by asking students at a bus stop whether they would like a ride to school — and recorded the interaction — ended up being more of a budding entrepreneur than a danger, police said. Still, the man was told not...
In Photos: Fireworks in Greenwich dazzle after canceled July 4 shows
GREENWICH — The town held fireworks shows for Labor Day weekend in Old Greenwich Point on Saturday. The fireworks in Binney Park and at Greenwich Point were held because the July 4 show was canceled due to the threat of weather.
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus
GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
Former mayoral aide to join Stamford’s Board of Finance
STAMFORD — Laura Burwick, who was a special assistant to former Mayor David Martin for more than seven years, will become a member of the city’s Board of Finance following a vote by the Board of Representatives. Burwick, a Democrat, will replace David Mannis, who resigned from the...
Qinxuan Pan, accused of killing Yale grad student, to get competency exam
NEW HAVEN — A Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered a competency hearing for the man accused of shooting and killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang last year. In what was supposed to be a probable cause hearing after a series of delays, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, Norm Pattis, made a motion Tuesday morning for his client to get the competency exam. Pattis noted his efforts to discuss certain aspects of the case with Pan have been fruitless. He is not sure, though, whether his client is unable or is refusing to speak with him.
Fairfield County officials frustrated by ‘insensitive’ proposed Aquarion rate hike
Public officials are lined up in opposition to a plan by Aquarion Water to increase their rates and some are encouraging residents to voice their own displeasure. A public hearing was planned for Thursday night in Westport - the first of three - to be held by Connecticut’s Public Utilities Regulatory Authority with the aim to allow consumers to voice their opinion on a rate increase. A pair of virtual public hearings will conducted in October.
Driver who caused fatal Stratford crash was fleeing crime scene, police say
MILFORD — Police say the driver who caused the August car accident that killed Jason Fonseca-Kennedy, 26, of Waterbury, was fleeing the scene of a crime. Jamar Blackburn, 38, of Bridgeport, has been charged with second-degree larceny by Milford police and is scheduled to appear in court in Milford on Sept. 8.
Police: Dirt bike rider wanted in New Haven hit-and-run
NEW HAVEN — Police say they are searching for a dirt bike rider who struck and seriously hurt a pedestrian in the East Rock neighborhood last week. Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, the rider fled after hitting the pedestrian at the intersection of State and Grace streets, New Haven police said.
In Photos: Brunswick School students return to Greenwich campus in first-day ceremony
GREENWICH — Most of Greenwich’s students have returned to campuses, with Brunswick School, Greenwich Academy and Sacred Heart Greenwich kicking off their academic years on Tuesday. Greenwich Country Day School held an orientation day Tuesday and full classes resumed Wednesday. To begin the 2022-23 school year, the Brunswick...
Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses
GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
Register Citizen
Lawyer who won Fairfield animal cruelty case charged with assault
BRIDGEPORT - A local lawyer has been charged with punching another lawyer outside the Derby courthouse on Wednesday. Robert Serafinowicz, 43, was charged with third-degree assault on an elderly person and breach of peace. He was released on a promise to appear in court pending arraignment on Thursday in the Derby courthouse.
