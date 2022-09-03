It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.

DARIEN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO