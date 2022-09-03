ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie

An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
NEW MILFORD, CT
darienite.com

Irene Trautmann, 59, a Volunteer of the Year, Past President of Darien Music for Youth, Golfer, Real Estate Agent

It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.
DARIEN, CT
rew-online.com

Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT

Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Entertainment
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Norwalk, CT
Entertainment
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Storm
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Lara Spencer
Person
Ali Wentworth
WTNH

Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters

GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Register Citizen

At Darien designer fashion show, sustainability is on trend

DARIEN - Sustainability meets fashion thanks to an “unknown” town treasure. The Darien Community Association is hosting a sustainable designer fashion show Sept. 14 to promote eco-friendly shopping. All of the outfits will be pulled directly from the DCA Thrift Shop, showcasing a mix of classic brands such...
DARIEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Dish#Photography#Ct#Lifetime Television
Register Citizen

Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus

GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home

WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
WILTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy