New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.Kath LeeNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
NewsTimes
'Candlewood:' Behind the CT legends that inspire the movie
An upcoming fictional horror movie based in New Milford has resurrected a number of legends surrounding the area. "Candlewood," which was filmed in New Milford and is tentatively set for a 2023 release, focuses on a family who moves from New York to Connecticut amid the pandemic. When they move, local legends of Lover's Leap in New Milford and the underwater town of Jerusalem at the bottom of Candlewood Lake, begin to compound with daily life as New York transplants begin to get killed off.
darienite.com
Irene Trautmann, 59, a Volunteer of the Year, Past President of Darien Music for Youth, Golfer, Real Estate Agent
It is with profound sadness that our family relays the news of the passing of our beloved Irene Marie Mahoney Trautmann on Saturday morning Sept. 3. She was 59. “Renie”, as she is known to those who knew and loved her, was a guiding light. A cherished daughter, sister, mom, aunt, godmother, wife and dear friend. Her amazing positivity touched all she met. Renie lived with the joyful, uplifting spirit of giving and service to others. If you were lucky enough to be in her orbit, you felt nothing but sunshine.
rew-online.com
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
Register Citizen
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
Register Citizen
In Photos: Fireworks in Greenwich dazzle after canceled July 4 shows
GREENWICH — The town held fireworks shows for Labor Day weekend in Old Greenwich Point on Saturday. The fireworks in Binney Park and at Greenwich Point were held because the July 4 show was canceled due to the threat of weather.
Register Citizen
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
America's best hot wings are served by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut, poultry pundits declare
America’s best hot wings are dished out by The Blind Rhino of Connecticut. That judgment was handed down by an esteemed panel of poultry pundits at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York, over the long Labor Day weekend. The Blind Rhino is a popular sports bar...
Town of Danbury to celebrate first-ever San Gennaro Festival
DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A long-running event– with decades of tradition– is making its first appearance in Danbury. The San Gennaro Festival will take over part of the downtown streets this week. Starting Wednesday a carnival-like atmosphere will be open to the community. One of the organizers of the event A.J. Galante says there will […]
Register Citizen
Westchester County Airport’s neighbors complain about ‘overwhelming’ noise from planes, jets, helicopters
GREENWICH — Renewed complaints about noise and air-traffic volume are being raised by the public as a new master plan for Westchester County Airport moves forward. Another public hearing is set in Greenwich at the Harvest Time Church on Sept. 13. If previous hearings offer any guide, the issue of noise abatement at the airport will be front and center, as it was at a well-attended public hearing Tuesday at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York.
Register Citizen
At Darien designer fashion show, sustainability is on trend
DARIEN - Sustainability meets fashion thanks to an “unknown” town treasure. The Darien Community Association is hosting a sustainable designer fashion show Sept. 14 to promote eco-friendly shopping. All of the outfits will be pulled directly from the DCA Thrift Shop, showcasing a mix of classic brands such...
Register Citizen
A threat tied up service on the Bridgeport to Port Jefferson ferry. Here’s what we know.
BRIDGEPORT — Authorities were continuing to investigate after a threat and subsequent bomb sweep halted the ferry service between Bridgeport and Port Jefferson, N.Y., for about four hours Tuesday. The sweep of the ferries on both the Bridgeport and New York side of Long Island Sound came up clear,...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Country Day welcomes its first full-size senior class to its Upper School campus
GREENWICH — Members of the senior class at Greenwich Country Day School celebrated on the first day of classes Wednesday on the Upper School campus. This is the first year that the senior class is of a full size as Greenwich Country Day transitioned from a K-9 to K-12 school. GCDS merged with the former Stanwich School in 2019. The Class of 2023 is the first with students who attended Greenwich Country Day throughout their school years.
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
See it: Bear snatches bag of trash outside Connecticut home
WILTON, Conn. -- A home in Connecticut had an unwelcome visitor Tuesday.A security camera captured a bear taking a trash bag from outside a home in Wilton and walking away, undeterred by the rain.Experts say visits like this are a good reminder to secure your trash.The New York Department of Environmental Conservation advises using bear-resistant trash cans and masking garbage odors with ammonia-soaked rags.
Red Roof Inn Pizzeria Scores High On Portnoy's One-Bite Review
"Don't be fooled by the Red Roof Inn."That's Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy's message to anyone looking to try Michael Angelo's on Route 46 in Fairfield — located in the same building as the motel chain.Portnoy stands in front of the restaurant with the manager, who helped the owners open the place nine…
Register Citizen
In Photos: Brunswick School students return to Greenwich campus in first-day ceremony
GREENWICH — Most of Greenwich’s students have returned to campuses, with Brunswick School, Greenwich Academy and Sacred Heart Greenwich kicking off their academic years on Tuesday. Greenwich Country Day School held an orientation day Tuesday and full classes resumed Wednesday. To begin the 2022-23 school year, the Brunswick...
Register Citizen
Ganim hypes Bridgeport’s successes, glosses over failures in state-of-the-city
BRIDGEPORT — Big-name performers who take the stage at the city’s year-old concert amphitheater typically entertain the crowds with their greatest hits. So do mayors delivering state-of-the-city addresses. That is what Mayor Joe Ganim did Wednesday in his first such speech in-person to the business community since 2019...
Register Citizen
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
