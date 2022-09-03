ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday’s Lowcounty and SC high school football final scores

 5 days ago

A look at Friday’s high school football results throughout the state of South Carolina:

Scores

Abbeville 28, Southside Christian 14

Academic Magnet 27, Burke 6

Airport 21, Butler, Ga. 6

Allendale-Fairfax 28, Blackville-Hilda 14

Andrews 48, Carvers Bay 19

Ashley Ridge 23, Conway 7

Baptist Hill 18, North Charleston 14

Barnwell 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7

Batesburg-Leesville 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19

Beaufort 24, Hilton Head Island 7

Belton-Honea Path 48, Laurens 20

Ben Lippen 30, Pinewood Prep 27

Berea 41, Carolina Academy 30

Bethlehem Christian Academy, Ga. 16, Heathwood Hall 12

Blythewood 53, Westwood 8

Boiling Springs 28, Chapman 27

Buford 56, Lee Central 6

C.A. Johnson 40, North Central 14

Calhoun County 32, Battery Creek 23

Cardinal Newman 58, Trinity Byrnes School 46

Catawba Ridge 31, Nation Ford 7

Chapin 28, Spring Valley 10

Cherryville, N.C. 21, Blacksburg 20

Chester 34, Fairfield Central 32

Clarendon Hall Academy 49, Dillon Christian 0

Clinton 34, Newberry 20

Colleton Prep 53, Branchville 22

Crestwood 50, Andrew Jackson 49, OT

Cross 14, Timberland 6

Denmark-Olar 47, St. John’s 7

Dillon 42, Wilson 35

Dixie 34, Greenwood Christian 6

Dorchester Academy 42, Conway Christian School 20

Dorman 49, Greenwood 14

Easley 28, Wade Hampton (G) 27

Eastside 38, Liberty 13

Edisto 16, Columbia 0

Emerald 49, Ware Shoals 6

Estill 29, Wade Hampton (H) 26

Gaffney 14, Hammond 7

Gilbert 66, South Aiken 21

Green Sea Floyds 40, Mullins 0

Greer 56, Blue Ridge 20

Hannah-Pamplico 44, Cheraw 36

Hartsville 36, Camden 29

Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 37, Anderson Cavaliers 8

Hillcrest 19, Clover 14

Holy Innocents’, Ga. 40, Christ Church Episcopal 0

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30, Bethune-Bowman 22

J.L. Mann 21, Woodruff 3

James F. Byrnes 56, Greenville 28

James Island 53, First Baptist 6

Lake City 20, Kingstree 6

Lake Marion 35, Wagener-Salley 14

Lake View 59, Hemingway 0

Lakewood 47, Dreher 23

Lamar 28, Legion Collegiate 14

Lancaster 45, Rock Hill 38

Laurence Manning Academy 19, Wilson Hall 7

Laurens Academy 42, Newberry Academy 19

Lewisville 35, Chesterfield 20

Lexington 28, Stratford 14

Loris 46, South Columbus, N.C. 14

Lucy G. Beckham 34, Bishop England 7

Lugoff-Elgin 45, Darlington 25

Manning 43, East Clarendon 0

Marion 20, Central 7

Marlboro County 27, Scotland, N.C. 24

McBee 38, Latta 26

Mid-Carolina 49, Whitmire 19

Midland Valley 27, Silver Bluff 20

Myrtle Beach 6, St. James 3

North Augusta 28, Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 21

North Myrtle Beach 42, West Brunswick, N.C. 26

Northside Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 36

Northwestern 65, Brookland-Cayce 31

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28, Carolina Forest 24

Pee Dee Academy 48, Carolina High and Academy 13

Philip Simmons 45, Georgetown 15

Porter-Gaud 41, Camden Military Academy 6

Powdersville 41, Mauldin 20

Richard Winn Academy 40, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 20

Ridge View 46, Lower Richland 14

River Bluff 49, Irmo 6

Robert E. Lee Academy 40, Patrick Henry Academy 19

Saluda 39, Ninety Six 15

Seneca 31, Wren 14

South Florence 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8

South Pointe 16, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 13

Southside 48, Pickens 27

Spartanburg 34, Broome 3

Spartanburg Christian 50, Calhoun Falls 6

St. John’s Christian Academy 14, Calhoun Academy 8

St. Joseph 54, Landrum 13

Strom Thurmond 19, Aiken 6

Summerville 38, Berkeley 6

Sumter 31, Goose Creek 14

Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Northwood Academy 0

Travelers Rest 31, Palmetto 20

W. Wyman King Academy 58, Oakbrook Prep 12

W.J. Keenan 36, Richland Northeast 22

Waccamaw 43, Wilmington Ashley, N.C. 0

Walhalla 42, Chesnee 30

West Ashley 6, Cane Bay 3

West Florence 54, Socastee 13

Westside 45, T.L. Hanna 7

Whale Branch 48, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 14

White Knoll 35, Colleton County 14

Williamsburg Academy 24, Florence Christian 13

Woodland 50, Bluffton 31

Woodmont 35, Riverside 28

York Comprehensive 70, Union County 49


The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

