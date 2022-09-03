Friday’s Lowcounty and SC high school football final scores
A look at Friday’s high school football results throughout the state of South Carolina:
Scores
Abbeville 28, Southside Christian 14
Academic Magnet 27, Burke 6
Airport 21, Butler, Ga. 6
Allendale-Fairfax 28, Blackville-Hilda 14
Andrews 48, Carvers Bay 19
Ashley Ridge 23, Conway 7
Baptist Hill 18, North Charleston 14
Barnwell 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 7
Batesburg-Leesville 28, Ridge Spring-Monetta 19
Beaufort 24, Hilton Head Island 7
Belton-Honea Path 48, Laurens 20
Ben Lippen 30, Pinewood Prep 27
Berea 41, Carolina Academy 30
Bethlehem Christian Academy, Ga. 16, Heathwood Hall 12
Blythewood 53, Westwood 8
Boiling Springs 28, Chapman 27
Buford 56, Lee Central 6
C.A. Johnson 40, North Central 14
Calhoun County 32, Battery Creek 23
Cardinal Newman 58, Trinity Byrnes School 46
Catawba Ridge 31, Nation Ford 7
Chapin 28, Spring Valley 10
Cherryville, N.C. 21, Blacksburg 20
Chester 34, Fairfield Central 32
Clarendon Hall Academy 49, Dillon Christian 0
Clinton 34, Newberry 20
Colleton Prep 53, Branchville 22
Crestwood 50, Andrew Jackson 49, OT
Cross 14, Timberland 6
Denmark-Olar 47, St. John’s 7
Dillon 42, Wilson 35
Dixie 34, Greenwood Christian 6
Dorchester Academy 42, Conway Christian School 20
Dorman 49, Greenwood 14
Easley 28, Wade Hampton (G) 27
Eastside 38, Liberty 13
Edisto 16, Columbia 0
Emerald 49, Ware Shoals 6
Estill 29, Wade Hampton (H) 26
Gaffney 14, Hammond 7
Gilbert 66, South Aiken 21
Green Sea Floyds 40, Mullins 0
Greer 56, Blue Ridge 20
Hannah-Pamplico 44, Cheraw 36
Hartsville 36, Camden 29
Hickory Grove Christian, N.C. 37, Anderson Cavaliers 8
Hillcrest 19, Clover 14
Holy Innocents’, Ga. 40, Christ Church Episcopal 0
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30, Bethune-Bowman 22
J.L. Mann 21, Woodruff 3
James F. Byrnes 56, Greenville 28
James Island 53, First Baptist 6
Lake City 20, Kingstree 6
Lake Marion 35, Wagener-Salley 14
Lake View 59, Hemingway 0
Lakewood 47, Dreher 23
Lamar 28, Legion Collegiate 14
Lancaster 45, Rock Hill 38
Laurence Manning Academy 19, Wilson Hall 7
Laurens Academy 42, Newberry Academy 19
Lewisville 35, Chesterfield 20
Lexington 28, Stratford 14
Loris 46, South Columbus, N.C. 14
Lucy G. Beckham 34, Bishop England 7
Lugoff-Elgin 45, Darlington 25
Manning 43, East Clarendon 0
Marion 20, Central 7
Marlboro County 27, Scotland, N.C. 24
McBee 38, Latta 26
Mid-Carolina 49, Whitmire 19
Midland Valley 27, Silver Bluff 20
Myrtle Beach 6, St. James 3
North Augusta 28, Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 21
North Myrtle Beach 42, West Brunswick, N.C. 26
Northside Christian 41, Orangeburg Prep 36
Northwestern 65, Brookland-Cayce 31
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28, Carolina Forest 24
Pee Dee Academy 48, Carolina High and Academy 13
Philip Simmons 45, Georgetown 15
Porter-Gaud 41, Camden Military Academy 6
Powdersville 41, Mauldin 20
Richard Winn Academy 40, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 20
Ridge View 46, Lower Richland 14
River Bluff 49, Irmo 6
Robert E. Lee Academy 40, Patrick Henry Academy 19
Saluda 39, Ninety Six 15
Seneca 31, Wren 14
South Florence 35, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 8
South Pointe 16, Charlotte Mallard Creek, N.C. 13
Southside 48, Pickens 27
Spartanburg 34, Broome 3
Spartanburg Christian 50, Calhoun Falls 6
St. John’s Christian Academy 14, Calhoun Academy 8
St. Joseph 54, Landrum 13
Strom Thurmond 19, Aiken 6
Summerville 38, Berkeley 6
Sumter 31, Goose Creek 14
Thomas Heyward Academy 42, Northwood Academy 0
Travelers Rest 31, Palmetto 20
W. Wyman King Academy 58, Oakbrook Prep 12
W.J. Keenan 36, Richland Northeast 22
Waccamaw 43, Wilmington Ashley, N.C. 0
Walhalla 42, Chesnee 30
West Ashley 6, Cane Bay 3
West Florence 54, Socastee 13
Westside 45, T.L. Hanna 7
Whale Branch 48, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 14
White Knoll 35, Colleton County 14
Williamsburg Academy 24, Florence Christian 13
Woodland 50, Bluffton 31
Woodmont 35, Riverside 28
York Comprehensive 70, Union County 49
