Memorial football returns key pieces as Porter Rode shines in debut over former school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Porter Rode truly missed being out on the football field.

He wasn't permitted to compete alongside his new Memorial High School teammates during the first two weeks because he had been ruled ineligible by the Indiana Department of Education after transferring across town from Central.

Then that judgement changed this week. Rode was granted immediate eligibility after he was originally going to be sidelined until the week of the sectional championship — if Memorial's season would even last that long. The Tigers hadn't been at full strength because of various reasons, but with Rode in the backfield and some additional protection on the offensive line, they showed glimpses of their potential on Friday night.

IHSAA football: Check out the Week 3 Evansville-area scores

Poetically, Rode made quite the debut against his former team. The junior running back finished with 176 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns as he helped lead Memorial to a 21-0 shutout over the Bears.

"It felt great," Rode said. "I'm just glad to be out here playing football. It's what I love to do."

The outing was Rode's second career 100-yard game. He had as many rushing touchdowns against the Bears as he did all of last season for them. Rode needed this night. So did the Tigers, who were desperate for their first win. It's not typical to see them at the bottom of the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference standings.

While Memorial (1-2) has been battered throughout this early part of the season, it's not a broken team. There were still smiles on the Tiger sideline, and they shined even brighter postgame. They have held each other accountable and didn't use any excuses for a sluggish start. Their perserverence showed under the lights at Enlow Field.

Although there were still some missing pieces, they looked like a different team to secure their first victory. Two of those additions were seniors Louis Seward and Carac Johnson, who combined for 21 tackles. Sophomore Alex Broshears also made many open-field tackles to give the Tigers momentum.

"I felt like the kids came along a little bit tonight," Memorial coach John Hurley said. "I'd say that the key to having a good team is having unselfish players. We were really unselfish this evening."

Perhaps the most important player back in the lineup was senior guard and Miami (Ohio) commit Edward Hartig, who also made his season debut to rejuvenate the Tigers' offense. The lineman did everything that was needed of him. From making the pocket presence more comfortable for Caleb Ellspermann and Matthew Fisher to creating running lanes, particularly for Rode, who stands just 5-foot-9 compared to the 6-6 Hartig.

"All those guys in the backfield make plays for us, as well as the offensive line," Hartig said. "Those guys really did a heck of a job tonight."

"(Hartig) gives all the other guys on the line confidence," Rode added. "He helps with the communication and helps guys know where to block. He's a big piece."

Memorial still believes it's a competitive team despite its injury woes. The Tigers know they can contend in the SIAC, especially given all the chaos the first three weeks have presented. That's why they also understand not to take any team too lightly. Everyone except Reitz has already suffered a loss.

The Tigers have their next two games on the road, starting with a Mater Dei team that's looked dominant and resilient at times yet also allowed a game-winning touchdown in the final minute against Vincennes Lincoln on Friday.

"We got a long way to go," Hurley said. "We're going to have to get ready for Mater Dei. I'm sure (the Wildcats) are going to have a little bad disposition after this week. It's always a tough game whenever we play them."

Remember, Memorial started 0-3 in 2020 before reeling off eight consecutive wins. All of the Tigers' team goals for this season are still ahead of them. They're hungry to turn things around after finishing one game shy of the state finals last fall.

Somebody had to notch their first win on Friday. Central now is off to back-to-back 0-3 starts, but the Tigers are taking shape and could be a force by the time the postseason rolls around.

"We certainly played a lot faster and a lot more aggressive, and I'm really excited that we got this win tonight," Hartig said. "It's going to be some good momentum going forward."

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Memorial football returns key pieces as Porter Rode shines in debut over former school