Reitz football sits alone atop SIAC perfect after statement win over Jasper

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
 4 days ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Hayden Summers refused to take the bait postgame.

Reitz's junior wide receiver didn’t want to speak about his individual performance. Don’t worry, others did. His tough yards after the catch. His multiple trips to the end zone. The interceptions.

If he keeps this up, he’ll be talked about all season.

What Summers would discuss was this team. He believes this group is different. His teammates concur. But finally, the results back it up.

Reitz is 3-0 for the first time in five years. The Class 4A No. 12 Panthers looked good doing it, too.

Indiana high school football:Check out all the scores from Week 3 in the Evansville-area

After hitting a wall in previous seasons, Reitz issued a statement in a dominant 41-14 victory over No. 11 Jasper at the Bowl on Friday. No more silly mistakes. The Panthers are ready to contend for a championship again.

“Our motto has changed every year,” said Summers. “This year it’s 'finish.' That’s what we did tonight. We’ve been working week in and week out. We’re a good team this year.”

How different was this turnout? Reitz, the second-winningest program in Indiana, was coming off its third straight losing season. The Panthers had not endured such a streak since 1921-23. This recent stretch was basically unprecedented, given how much success transpired in the century between.

Reitz coach Cory Brunson never lost faith. He saw a group close to knocking down the door. A young but hungry core wanting to reverse the narrative. The Panthers started the past two years 2-0 before losing five straight. Those season-altering skids always started with Jasper.

Reitz maintained those final scores were misleading. Friday’s wasn’t.

“This group wanted to finish the job of those last two senior groups,” said Brunson. “The past two years, the final score didn’t reflect how we played. We were close. This was much better. Tonight, we played well on both sides of the ball.”

Where to begin? The Panthers finished with 357 total yards despite having the ball for half the time as the Wildcats. After a fumble on the opening possession, Reitz seemed to score at will. It was a blocked extra point away from a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Ben Daviess efficiently threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Jonas Burnett flashed his speed on multiple occasions, including a 52-yard score. Roland Vera Jr. caught and threw for a touchdown. The starting defense only allowed Jasper in the end zone once.

The Wildcats (1-2) put the ball on the ground six times and finished with three turnovers.

“It was amazing,” said Vera Jr. “Our offense was clicking tonight and came out of the gates. And our defense shut it down. We have a different momentum going right now. We had a bunch of skill guys who came in over the summer and we’ve been putting in the work.”

The star, whether he’d admit it or not, was Summers. The junior had eight catches for 166 yards and two first-half touchdowns. He also snagged a pair of interceptions. His second pick would have resulted in a 99-yard touchdown if not for a penalty during the return.

This was coming off a 187-yard effort against Vincennes Lincoln that featured a long reception to set up the winning touchdown. Brunson sees a more polished football player compared to previous seasons.

“He had a great offseason,” said Brunson. “He understands what we’re doing offensively. It’s nice in year three to not start from the ground up. We’re building off every year what we’re doing.”

Of course, Summers would only say he was “proud of how I contributed to my team.” His teammates were there to talk him up.

“He’s been going crazy,” said Vera Jr. “Best wide receiver in the city for sure.”

Many of these upperclassmen learned through trial and error during down seasons. They remember the early success followed by the inability to get over the hump against the meat of the schedule.

Reitz is now the only undefeated team left in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference. The Panthers view this as only the beginning. They’re also aware of how quickly it could change. Their focus now turns to North (2-1) for a revenge game after it lost in the final minute a year ago.

Reitz’s stock is pointing up. It’s a welcome change for the program compared to recent memory.

“We’ve been building our program ever since Brunson got here,” said Summers. “We have to keep this momentum going for the rest of the season. We’re coming with some intensity.”

Follow Courier & Press sports reporter Kyle Sokeland on Twitter @kylesokeland.

Comments / 1

