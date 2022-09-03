ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Why Garrett Stover could be the key to jumpstarting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day that college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process. For the nation’s No. 231 player and No. 28 athlete, that just meant even more conversations with a coaching staff that’s already communicated how much of a priority he is.
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football victory over Notre Dame drew huge TV audience

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State started 2022 where it left off last season — at the top of the college football viewership charts. Ohio State’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame drew 10.5 million fans for ABC’s broadcast, according to ShowBuzzDaily. That was a larger audience than the third and fourth games combined: Georgia-Oregon (6.2 million) and Michigan-Colorado State (3.9 million).
Cleveland.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes practice appearance as Ohio State football sets contingencies for Luke Wypler

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was at practice in some capacity on Wednesday. The junior walked off the practice field with his helmet. He was wearing compression tights over his left leg, which he tried in vain to loosen up Saturday night against Notre Dame after apparently injuring a hamstring on the game’s second series.
Cleveland.com

A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We may have watched an official nickname form in real time Wednesday night after Ohio State football practice. Starting defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau sat together for their interview session. As Harrison described what makes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. so good at such a young age, Tuimoloau chimed in with a succinct description.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

