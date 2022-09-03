Read full article on original website
10 Ohio State football rants and takes on Miyan Williams, play calling and more: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, it’s time for more rants and takes on the Buckeyes as Doug Lesmerises welcomes 10 strong opinions from the OSU text subscribers (sign up for a free trial at 614-350-3315) and comments on all of them. In order, the topics are:
Why Garrett Stover could be the key to jumpstarting another big-time in-state class for Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football’s message to 2024 target Garrett Stover has been made perfectly clear since Sept. 1 hit. That date marks the first day that college coaches can directly contact players who are now juniors in high school which often means teenagers around the country are fully indoctrinated into the recruiting process. For the nation’s No. 231 player and No. 28 athlete, that just meant even more conversations with a coaching staff that’s already communicated how much of a priority he is.
Ohio State football’s Matt Jones beat a 102-degree fever before he helped beat Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Matt Jones exhibited patience and perseverance to win a starting job on Ohio State football’s offensive line for the first time this season. It was going to take a lot to keep him out of the season opener against Notre Dame. Then he spent much of last week battling, in his words, “a little fever.”
Ohio State football victory over Notre Dame drew huge TV audience
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State started 2022 where it left off last season — at the top of the college football viewership charts. Ohio State’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame drew 10.5 million fans for ABC’s broadcast, according to ShowBuzzDaily. That was a larger audience than the third and fourth games combined: Georgia-Oregon (6.2 million) and Michigan-Colorado State (3.9 million).
Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes practice appearance as Ohio State football sets contingencies for Luke Wypler
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was at practice in some capacity on Wednesday. The junior walked off the practice field with his helmet. He was wearing compression tights over his left leg, which he tried in vain to loosen up Saturday night against Notre Dame after apparently injuring a hamstring on the game’s second series.
A ‘Baby Aaron Donald’ on Ohio State’s defensive line, Cam Brown’s stamina and Donovan Jackson’s big start: Buckeye Bits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We may have watched an official nickname form in real time Wednesday night after Ohio State football practice. Starting defensive ends Zach Harrison and J.T. Tuimoloau sat together for their interview session. As Harrison described what makes defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. so good at such a young age, Tuimoloau chimed in with a succinct description.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day’s contract extension also raises buyout amount
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The increased buyout amount in Ryan Day’s contract extension is likely not enough to scare off an NFL or college team who wanted to hire him away from Ohio State. But it would make doing so hurt a little bit more, at least for a...
What C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s passing offense learned against Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s coaches spent the offseason trying to tamp down assumptions of brilliance for the 2022 offense. Notre Dame delivered the message to anyone who had not yet received it. It forced the Buckeye offense to work hard, and deep into the night, to secure a 21-10 season-opening victory.
Sammy Brown, nation’s top 2024 linebacker, on visit for Ohio State football win over Notre Dame: ‘It was crazy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Sammy Brown is a wanted man. The nation’s top-ranked linebacker in the 2024 class woke up to 115 text messages on Sept. 1 - mostly coaches and recruiting personnel showing him love on the first day they were allowed to contact the class. A few of...
KingJoseph Edwards, 2024 four-star edge, sees ‘aggressive’ Ohio State defense on visit: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State brought out all of the star power for its showdown with Notre Dame. In addition to the glitz and the glamour, there was a hard-hitting, physical defense that stole the show and had recruits buzzing by the end of the evening. KingJoseph Edwards, a 2024...
Ohio State football recruiting reset: Are the Buckeyes primed for a big payoff following recruiting weekend?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is coming off its biggest recruiting weekend of the Ryan Day era, so of course, the next question is when and if it’ll reap the benefits of it. While the Buckeyes were opening their season with a 21-10 win over Notre Dame on...
Five Arkansas State players Ohio State football fans should worry about
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Conference, which has risen to become one of the more competitive Group of Five leagues in recent years. Yet the roster the Red Wolves will bring to Ohio Stadium on Saturday is full of Power 5 flavor. That starts...
Democratic governor hopeful Nan Whaley proposes steps to create more Ohio construction jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nan Whaley, the Democratic nominee for governor, says Ohio’s state government should do more to create unionized construction jobs by expanding training and setting new state contract requirements. However, even if elected, the money for Whaley’s plan would first have to be approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio...
2 end up in hospital after trying to pull brother from Ohio pond, reports say
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One man is in critical condition and another man also was hospitalized Wednesday after they jumped into a pond to help their brother, who had driven his car into a pond, reports say. WBNS Channel 10 reports the incident occurred just after 7 a.m. at an...
