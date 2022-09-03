Milan Loncar should still be alive today. The 25-year-old Philadelphian was walking his dog when Josephus Davis murdered him in January 2021. It was another white person murdered by a black man in Philadelphia (a stat that too often gets ignored). It was another murder by someone with a lengthy criminal record. It was another murder committed by another criminal who had only been let back on the streets because of the city's horrific criminal justice policies.

