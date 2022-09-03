Read full article on original website
Police charge two with selling cocaine
BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Drug Task Force arrested two men after they say they intercepted messages regarding the sale of fentanyl and cocaine. According to Blakely Police Department, drug investigators received a tip from other officers on a case regarding an alleged drug dealer selling cocaine in Olphant and Blakley. Investigators said they […]
Philadelphia Woman Was Swiping Stolen Credit Card In Minutes: Police
A 40-year-old Philadelphia woman is facing an identity theft charge after investigators say used a credit card that stolen from a vehicle in Connecticut. Colleen Kane is accused of breaking into a car on Old Kings Highway May 25 in Darien, CT, having smashed a window to steal a purse from the car, local police said.
Central Pa. man gets kicked off plane for racist tirade, assaults air marshal: court documents
A chemical engineer with the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline has been federally charged with assaulting an air marshal after he was forcibly removed from a flight last week amid a drunken racist and homophobic tirade. Video of the incident — which occurred Aug. 30 on a Dallas-bound American Airlines flight out...
sanatogapost.com
Douglassville Pair Charged in Domestic Dispute
DOUGLASSVILLE PA – Two individuals – a 37-year-old male and a 39-year-old female, both identified as Douglassville area residents – have been arrested for simple assault and harassment after Pennsylvania State Police investigated a domestic dispute on Linden Street in Union Township, Berks County, the agency said Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) in a report from its Troop L Barracks in Reading.
fox29.com
Convenience store workers in Philadelphia call attention to trend of brazen shoplifting
PHILADELPHIA - Convenience store workers in Philadelphia are begging for more support from police to stop the rampant trend of brazen thefts and vandalism that have struck stores across the city. Vincent Emmanuel has worked at a 7-Eleven location on West Passyunk Avenue for 43 years, he says the blatant...
Carjackings are happening all over Philadelphia, but there are some hotspots
Carjackings are happening all over the city, but investigators say there are some hot spots.
Pa. man turned in by ex-girlfriend after calling her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months for part in Jan. 6 riot
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
fox29.com
Police searching for suspects caught on video robbing Tacony 7-Eleven at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify and find suspects accused of multiple robberies at a 7-Eleven store in Tacony. Authorities say on July 18 at 7:15 a.m., one of the suspects walked into the 7-Eleven on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue with no mask and left without purchasing or taking anything.
Washington Examiner
Another Philadelphian murdered because of soft-on-crime policies
Milan Loncar should still be alive today. The 25-year-old Philadelphian was walking his dog when Josephus Davis murdered him in January 2021. It was another white person murdered by a black man in Philadelphia (a stat that too often gets ignored). It was another murder by someone with a lengthy criminal record. It was another murder committed by another criminal who had only been let back on the streets because of the city's horrific criminal justice policies.
One Caught, Two Sought In Deadly Chester Shooting
One suspect was caught while two were being sought in connection with a deadly shooting last month in Chester, authorities in Delaware County announced. Damar Macklin, 21, of Chester, was charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, and other offenses in the shooting death of Kashif Love on Monday, Aug. 22, according to court records and Chester City police.
sanatogapost.com
Cell Phone Removal Sparked Berks County Dispute
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP PA – A 15-year-old male, who Pennsylvania State Police alleged “became physical with his parents” after they took away his cell phone, will be cited in a local magisterial district court for harassment by physical contact, according to a Monday (Sept. 5, 2022) report from the Troop L Barracks in Reading.
WDEL 1150AM
Inmate charged in prison attack
An inmate at the James T. Vaughn Prison in Smyrna is being charged with assault for an attack on two correctional officers at prison. Korah Pitts, 22, of Penns Grove, NJ allegedly attacked the correctional officers on Aug. 18th, using an improvised weapon to hit them several times in the head, according to Delaware State Police.
sauconsource.com
11 Motorcyclists Without License Plates Evade Troopers: PSP
Several local roads became paths to escape for a pack of motorcycle riders this Labor Day weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin. In a news release issued Monday, police said the incidents involving 11 motorcyclists who successfully eluded state troopers occurred Sunday afternoon in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Man charged with stealing mail had special key for postal box, cops say
Authorities have charged a Burlington County man with stealing mail from postal boxes in Lawrence over a three-month period, police said. Lawrence police and U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents arrested Richard Rowe, 22, of Willingboro during a Monday night stakeout of the post office on Craven Lane in Lawrenceville, township police said.
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Woman took money from man who was fatally struck by vehicle in Berks County
EXETER TWP, Pa. - Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a woman who is believed to have taken money from a person who was fatally struck by a car on Saturday night. Officers from the Exeter Police Department in Berks County were called to the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle accident.
thesunpapers.com
Don’t trash all your trash
To help Mantua and other Gloucester County residents who don’t want to throw compromising documents like bills and financial statements in the trash, the township will host a paper shredding event Saturday in the parking lot of the municipal building. “People can bring their papers they don’t want to...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Inmates Stabbed Inside Philly Correctional Facility
Philadelphia police confirmed that two inmates were stabbed inside the Riverside Correctional Facility on the 8100 block of State Road. The fist incident happened at 5:58 PM under the staircase of G-Unit. An inmate was stabbed one time in the right eye. He was rushed to Jefferson Hospital and placed in stable condition.
Norristown Times Herald
Shooting outside Conshohocken bar lands Norristown man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man is on his way to prison in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man during an altercation at a Conshohocken bar. Dashawn Lamar Anderson, 31, of the 800 block of Swede Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 3 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with an October 2021 incident outside the Old Time Saloon in Conshohocken.
sanatogapost.com
One Arrested Saturday at Berks Sobriety Checkpoint
READING PA – One individual was arrested on several charges, and a second was cited for a traffic violation, as the result of a sobriety checkpoint operated Saturday (Sept. 3, 2022) at an unannounced time and location within Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police reported Sunday (Sept. 4). A motor...
