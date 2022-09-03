Read full article on original website
REAL ESTATE | Second time is the charm for sign installation at 6th Ave BBQ Pit
September 7, 2022 – West Bend, WI – New signage is in place for the 6th Avenue BBQ Pit. On a history note, how many of the prior establishments can you name?
Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI
Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas
September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon
Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church
Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
Spaulding Clinical seeking healthy volunteers for short-term Mandalorian study
West Bend, WI – Now is a great time for people to earn some extra income. Spaulding Clinical, 525 S. Silverbrook Drive in West Bend, WI is looking for volunteers for the Mandalorian Part B Study who can commit to 1 in-house stay, lasting 10 days/9 nights, and 1 follow-up visit.
VIDEO | Prepping for 2022 Enchantment in the Park
West Bend, WI – Believe it or not the season to prepare for the annual Enchantment in the Park is getting underway. An organizational meeting is set for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Primary setup days according to Lori Yahr are Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16 and the...
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study
Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
52 restaurants (week 36): Tofte's Table
It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
Traffic warning Highway 33 and Aurora Road due to accident in Town of West Bend, WI
September 7, 2022 – Town of West Bend, WI – Motorists headed westbound on Highway 33 up the hill towards Allenton may want to slow down as emergency crews are at the intersection at Aurora Road cleaning up an accident in the westbound lane. The Allenton Fire Department...
Following study Washington County to determine speed reduction by Ackerman’s Grove Park
Washington County, WI – The Hwy Z and Pleasant Valley Road Speed Study County Traffic Safety Commission (TSC) will meet on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Vehicle Maintenance and Storage Facility, Room 111 (Lower Conference Rm), 900 Lang Street, West Bend WI. As a follow-up...
Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial to host event on 21st anniversary of terrorist attacks | By Anne Trautner
Kewaskum, WI – To commemorate the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks, a program will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m. at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center, located at 1308 Fond du Lac Ave. in Kewaskum. Speaking at the event will be Lisa...
13 Washington Co. veterans on September 10 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke
Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.
Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community
West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
