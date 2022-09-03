ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA, formerly of West Bend, WI

Washington County, WI – Brian D. Cammack, 38, of Lacey, WA (formerly of West Bend, WI) found peace on Friday, September 2, 2022. He was born on May 1, 1984, to Richard and Barbara Cammack in Milwaukee, WI. Brian graduated from West Bend East. Sergeant First Class (SFC) Brian Cammack served over 13 years as US Army Combat Medic and Critical Care Flight Medic.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team score solid performance in Hayward | By Julie L. Willmas

September 5, 2022 – Congratulations to the Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team. The team raced in Hayward at a new course on Sunday and did an outstanding job. The course was fast and very flowy as the team sprinted through the woods on the newly built trails. This was their first race of the 2022 season.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Mequon | 5 Best Pizza Restaurants In Mequon

Mequon, a quiet northern suburb of Milwaukee, has lately undergone an economic development plan that has resulted in a slew of new, independent, and delicious restaurants in this relatively tranquil Midwestern town. What was formerly largely residential dwellings is now a hotspot for exciting places to eat pizza north of...
MEQUON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
West Bend, WI
State
Washington State
City
Slinger, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
West Bend, WI
Food & Drinks
West Bend, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
West Bend, WI
Lifestyle
City
Milwaukee, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chicken and waffles is Eaton’s September Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI –Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend announces Chicken and Waffles as September’s Pizza of the Month. It starts off with a hint of honey mustard sauce, followed by our famous mozzarella cheese. We then add our breaded chicken wings, waffle bites, bacon, and it topped with a zingy maple drizzle.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Indoor and outdoor sale: St. James Catholic Church

Summer is wrapping up which means that rummage sale season is also coming to a close, but not before one last big sale in Franklin. Brian Kramp is at St. James Catholic Church checking out one of the biggest indoor and outdoor sales of the summer.
FRANKLIN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

44th annual Steak in the Park is Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Washington County, WI – If you’ve been wondering where the beef is, wonder no more. On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the West Bend Noon Kiwanis will be hosting the 44th Annual Steak in the Park fundraiser at Regner Park in West Bend. The event will include raffles, music,...
WEST BEND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shop#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Food Drink#Wi
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Prepping for 2022 Enchantment in the Park

West Bend, WI – Believe it or not the season to prepare for the annual Enchantment in the Park is getting underway. An organizational meeting is set for Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Primary setup days according to Lori Yahr are Saturday and Sunday, October 15 and 16 and the...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy male/female volunteers for Vegas Study

Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy male and female volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) between 18.1 and 29.9 and weigh at least 99 pounds for females and 110 pounds for males, to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 9 days/8 nights with 8 outpatient visits in West Bend, Wisconsin.
WEST BEND, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 36): Tofte's Table

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
WAUKESHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

13 Washington Co. veterans on September 10 Stars and Stripes Honor Flight | By Karyn Roelke

Washington County, WI – There are 13 veterans from Washington County going on the September 10, 2022, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Two Allegiant Airlines A320 aircraft will leave Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on flight day, bound for Washington Dulles International Airport with 158 local veterans (and their guardians) on board. On that day, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight will welcome 1 WWII veteran, 13 Korean War veterans, and 144 veterans of the Vietnam War.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Part 3 | Long-time homeschooling family wraps arms around community

West Bend, WI – Jeff and Gail Schneiss of West Bend have 27 years of homeschooling experience with their 7 children. Gail said there are three primary reasons they decided to educate their children at home. “I first became curious about it because of two sisters-in-law who were doing...
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy