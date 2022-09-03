Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
'Take A Vacation. Enjoy Great Places To Grab A Burger This Labor Day Weekend Or Any Weekend Around Jackson, Mississippi'InsiderJackson, MS
Is Jackson the Camp LeJeune of Mississippi?Sarah Walker GorrellJackson, MS
Related
WBUR
Newly opened cafe struggles during Jackson, Mississippi, water crisis
The water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, is hurting businesses. Many have had to spend money on bottled water or ice. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Ezra Brown, owner of Soulé coffee + bubbletea, which just opened recently. Brown has had to spend hundreds of dollars daily on bags of ice for his business.
WLBT
Jackson native delivers water door-to-door to elderly residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native’s unease about the elderly and disabled getting safe drinking water compelled him to take action. In just days Derrick Lawson raised thousands of dollars in Atlanta and drove to Georgetown to meet a need. The Georgetown community is moved by the love for his old neighborhood.
WLBT
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
Forest Hill parents left scrambling after bus doesn’t show for some relocated students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a week of virtual learning, JPS students got to go back into the classroom - all except Forest Hill students. “It started with them saying that my students, my children that attend Forest Hill, won’t be able to attend because the water pressure is low,” said Olympia Lee.
WAPT
Water dropped off for senior Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Several volunteer groups are stepping up to provide bottled water to senior Jackson residents. "I have to take 32 pills a day, every day, and I brush my teeth with the bottled water I have," said Windsong Apartment resident Wilma Rockingham. "I just had open-heart surgery. I'm not supposed to be walking those stairs."
kasu.org
The water is back in Jackson, Mississippi. But what happens next?
After a week without water, the taps are back on in Jackson,Mississippi. Gov. Tate Reeves announced Monday that water pressure has returned to the state’s capital city. But residents still can’t actually drink the water coming out of their faucets without boiling it first. That means residents have been on a “boilwater” notice for more than a month.
WLBT
Supervisors agree on helping Jackson with its water crisis. They’re at odds over how they’ll do it.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County supervisors want to use federal funding to help Jackson with its water needs. They’re just at odds over exactly how they’re going to do it. Some say the money, which would amount to anywhere between $13.5 million and $19.5 million in American...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mississippicir.org
Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts
Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
Interstate chase that reached speeds in excess of 100 mph ends with crash under Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement officers were involved in a high-speed chase along I-20 eastbound from Tallulah, Louisiana, to the Mississippi River bridge that crosses over to Vicksburg on Sunday at around 7:39 p.m. A Madison Parish deputy was initiating a traffic stop on the vehicle when it failed to yield for lights...
KCS Holiday Express to make stops in Mississippi in 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Kansas City Southern (KCS) announced the first return to the rails of the KCS Holiday Express train since the start of the pandemic in 2020. This year, the festive, six-car holiday train will bring Santa Claus and his elves to visit children and families in 20 communities in eight […]
MSNBC
Officials in Jackson, Mississippi face setbacks as city enters second week without clean water
Alex Rozier, Environment Reporter, Mississippi Today joins Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss the ongoing challenges for residents of Jackson, Mississippi and leaders in the community as the city enters its second week without clean drinking water.Sept. 4, 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Ridgeland restaurant closing, another set to open in its place
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A Ridgeland restaurant has closed, but another is set to open in its place. The owners of Biaggi's shared on Facebook that they made the difficult decision to close after more than 15 years. Restauranteur Robert St. John and his New South Restaurant Group purchased the...
Mississippi mayor says he sent governor letter on water issues in 2020
He also mentioned a letter he sent to Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) in 2020 after extreme winter weather froze water services for many Jackson neighbors.
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
Houston Chronicle
In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
Mississippi man arrested on fraud charges involving purchase of side-by-side
A Mississippi man was arrested in fraud charges Friday involving the purchase of a side-by-side. Makenzie Black, 22 of Jackson, was arrested Friday by Vicksburg Police Department investigators in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in May 2022. Black appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday,...
WLBT
Person in critical condition after shooting in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A person remains in critical condition after a shooting in Vicksburg on Tuesday morning. According to The Vicksburg Daily News, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Bay Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim in critical...
WLBT
Coroner says man killed in Scott Co. was pinned by a manufacturing robot
SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities say a man was killed Thursday night when he was pinned by a robot at a manufacturing plant in Forest,. The victim, J.T. Beckham, was in his 20s and had been working at Unipres USA for about seven months when the incident occurred, according to Scott County Coroner J. Van Thomas.
actionnews5.com
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is touting the state’s efforts to restore water to the Jackson, a week after equipment failures crippled operations at the city’s main water treatment facility. At the same time, he is taking the city to task for failing to maintain the...
Comments / 0