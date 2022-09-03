ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County still recovering from Ida's devastation

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago
FLEMINGTON – Hunterdon County is still recovering from the effects of the remnants of Hurricane Ida a year ago.

Lives were lost in the flash floods after the storm drenched Flemington with more than 9 inches of rain in a few hours. Motorists became stranded as highways filled with water and culverts over normally trickling streams were overwhelmed by raging torrents.

It could have been worse. First responders throughout the county conducted 300 water rescues during the storm, County Commission Director John Lanza said. The county’s Communications 911 Center answered 2,889 calls between 4 p.m. Sept. 1 and 4 a.m. Sept. 2, 2021, said Brayden Fahey, the county's public safety director.

"Despite the dangers of these flood waters, we witnessed the bravery and heroism of county first responders, many of whom are volunteers, who rushed to rescue victims from flooded roadways, homes and vehicles," County Commissioner Susan Soloway said.

Worst hit was Lambertville along the Delaware River. Some residents are still not back in their homes and federal aid for the recovery is trickling in.

And while homes were wrecked in Lambertville and basements were flooded throughout Hunterdon, roads and bridges through the county suffered major damage.

“The county is still working daily with FEMA on the recovery process," said County Commissioner Shaun Van Doren. "Currently, the county is seeking more than $6.3 million in federal reimbursement for damages and costs under 26 individual projects."

The county recently awarded a bid to repair on Alexauken Creek Road in West Amwell that was washed away, Van Doren said.

The county contracted with AshBritt, a national emergency response and disaster management firm, to haul more than 7,200 yards of debris out of Lambertville and Stockton, Lanza said.

While the devastation and terror may dominate memories of Ida, residents should remember the heroic actions of their neighbors in coming to the aid of others.

“I think when we look back at the aftermath from Tropical Storm Ida, what should be remembered is how people from all over Hunterdon County came together to help each other in their time of need. From first responders saving lives, to numerous nonprofits that helped those displaced, to the many businesses that donated food and supplies, we saw the very best of Hunterdon County,” said Commissioner Zachary T. Rich.

“I will never forget the impact of Ida on our community," added County Commissioner Jeff Kuhl. "What stands out to me from that storm, is the heroism of our first responders and the many people that stepped up in our hour of need. I will always be grateful for the numerous volunteers that helped with the cleanup and to the many municipal and Hunterdon County personnel that were involved in the storm response efforts.”

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital acco

