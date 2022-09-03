ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, OH

Wilhelm: Clyde native won first cross country race in 1905

By Roy Wilhelm
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
We naturally think of pioneers as people who settled this land years ago.

Well, here’s a tale of a Clyde area native whose ancestors were among those early pioneers and who was a different kind of pioneer himself in an incredible adventure in 1905.

Born in Green Creek Township in 1873, Dwight Huss was one of the many grandsons of Christian Huss, who settled in the township with his parents about 1825. Dwight’s father, Christian’s son Maurice, was a longtime township farmer who eventually owned the M. L. Huss & Company firm on West Buckeye Street in Clyde, dealing in Reo, Regal and Brush automobiles and farm machinery.

Well, Dwight Huss, an automotive engineer for Oldsmobile, gained renown when he won the first cross-country automobile race in 1905, overcoming mud, flooding, herds of animals and much more.

Race between two seven-horsepower vehicles

Huss and his mechanic Milford Wigle were the winners in a race between two seven-horsepower, tiller-steered, chain-driven Olds Runabouts. Despite this being the infancy of the automobile, Huss entered the race with a list of impressive victories in auto races in the United States and Europe.

Huss and Wigle took 44 days to race from New York City to Portland where the National Good Roads Association, a group of bicyclists who acted as the first highway lobby, was having a convention. The purpose of the race was to point up the need for good highways. They certainly raced on anything but “good highways.”

Organizers had optimistically predicted it would take about 30 days despite the fact that in 2003 Horatio Nelson Jackson took 63½ days to drive from San Francisco to New York in response to a $50 bet.

In 1905, the racers battled incredible mud created by two weeks of rain; ruts deep enough that they seemed to swallow the car; herds of wandering livestock and wildlife; roads so flooded that drivers kept to their path by staying parallel to the telegraph poles; and more, according to an interesting 2016 story by the staff of History Net.

Huss’ car, called “Old Scout,” fell into a badger hole and badly damaged the front axle. A reluctant blacksmith made nighttime repairs thanks to a $10 bribe, according to History Net.

“Old Scout” also plunged into a sinkhole where Huss said it was “almost out of sight,” family records show.

The block-and-tackle was clearly one of their most valuable tools.

'I held my breath as well as the steering lever'

In the mountains, logs were sometimes tied to the rear of cars to improve braking ability. Huss, in an Oldsmobile pamphlet titled “From Hellgate to Portland,” said this about a descent down Seven Mile Mountain: “All brakes were set, the rear wheels were sliding and Wigle, who was holding on to the rear, was dragged nearly seven miles. I held my breath as well as the steering lever and expected every minute to be dashed down into the canyon several hundred feet below.”

Because they had special tires, the drivers didn’t need the help of the Shoshoni Indians who operated a primitive towing service with teams of horses to rescue covered wagons stuck in sand. But they did encounter many “prairie schooners” along the way.

Interestingly, in 1931, Huss drove “Old Scout” along the route again for the Olds Motor Works.

The auto racing pioneer died in 1964 in Detroit.

Roy Wilhelm started a 40-year career at The News-Messenger in 1965 as a reporter. Now retired, he writes a column for both The News-Messenger and News Herald.

