Fox11online.com
Operation Deer Watch tracks white-tailed population across state
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A citizen-science project to help track the white-tailed deer population is underway across Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources started Operation Deer Watch about a dozen years ago. With tell-tale spots still visible, a group of young deer took to a farm field near Shiocton just...
Fox11online.com
Early waterfowl season provides opportunity for Wisconsin hunters
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- An early hunting season, which targets Canada geese and small ducks called teal, is underway across Wisconsin. Even on a warm sunny day, some hunters say it's easy to think about harvesting waterfowl. "You can hunt fields. You can hunt water. You can hunt river systems,...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle Northeast Wisconsin
ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the northern lights were captured by viewers Sunday night. The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. Did you see the northern lights? Share a photo or video with us here:. According to the National Weather Service, auroras are the...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 activity at lowest level since April
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin came out of the Labor Day weekend at their lowest levels in more than four months. The state Department of Health Services reported a seven-day average of 1,017 cases, the lowest level since April 22. Sunday's 552 new cases were the fewest confirmed in a single day since April 18.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin 7-day average of COVID cases falls under 1,000
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time since the spring, Wisconsin is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 944, its lowest level since April 21. There were 1,013 new cases confirmed on Tuesday. Seven-day average test...
Fox11online.com
Schneider National to add over 60 new electric trucks to fleet
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Schneider National is showing off its new electric trucks. The new zero-emission vehicles will be added to the fleet later this year. Last year, Schneider announced the addition of 62 "Freightliner" electric trucks for their operations in Southern California. It's part of an effort for the company to meet its sustainability goal of reducing 7.5% per-mile emissions by 2025 and 60% by 2035.
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: Labor Day honors you for Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday. Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor the contributions and commitment you all make as hard-working Americans.
Fox11online.com
Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding
MADISON (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers will formally introduce the funding plan, which...
Fox11online.com
Judge: Wisconsin clerks can't fill in missing info on absentee envelopes
MADISON (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the...
Fox11online.com
Menu prices to rise 20% thanks to new California law, restaurant associations warn
WASHINGTON (TND) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Monday that would allow fast-food minimum wages in the state to rise to $22 an hour, which is something the restaurant industry is loudly warning against. Assembly Bill 257, known as the "Fast Food Accountability and...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission says disabled voters can receive help turning in ballots
(WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Elections Commission says voters with disabilities will be allowed to have someone else mail or deliver their absentee ballot for the November election. Tuesday's four to two decision comes nearly a week after a federal judge's ruling, which said disabled voters can get help returning their...
Fox11online.com
Barnes faces questioning after absence at Milwaukee's Laborfest with Biden, Evers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Republicans are questioning Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after he did not appear in Milwaukee Monday to celebrate Labor Day with President Joe Biden and Gov. Tony Evers. Barnes, a Democrat, is running against incumbent Republican Ron Johnson for U.S. Senate. The heated race has caught attention...
Fox11online.com
Updated COVID-19 boosters available for Wisconsinites 12 and older
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are encouraging people to make a plan to get their COVID-19 boosters this fall. People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters that target the original virus and newest Omicron subvariants. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in...
