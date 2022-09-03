GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Schneider National is showing off its new electric trucks. The new zero-emission vehicles will be added to the fleet later this year. Last year, Schneider announced the addition of 62 "Freightliner" electric trucks for their operations in Southern California. It's part of an effort for the company to meet its sustainability goal of reducing 7.5% per-mile emissions by 2025 and 60% by 2035.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO