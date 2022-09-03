ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Operation Deer Watch tracks white-tailed population across state

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A citizen-science project to help track the white-tailed deer population is underway across Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources started Operation Deer Watch about a dozen years ago. With tell-tale spots still visible, a group of young deer took to a farm field near Shiocton just...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Early waterfowl season provides opportunity for Wisconsin hunters

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- An early hunting season, which targets Canada geese and small ducks called teal, is underway across Wisconsin. Even on a warm sunny day, some hunters say it's easy to think about harvesting waterfowl. "You can hunt fields. You can hunt water. You can hunt river systems,...
WISCONSIN STATE
PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle Northeast Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON — (WLUK) -- Breathtaking images of the northern lights were captured by viewers Sunday night. The spectacular, colorful display of lights peaked around 11 p.m. Did you see the northern lights? Share a photo or video with us here:. According to the National Weather Service, auroras are the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin COVID-19 activity at lowest level since April

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin came out of the Labor Day weekend at their lowest levels in more than four months. The state Department of Health Services reported a seven-day average of 1,017 cases, the lowest level since April 22. Sunday's 552 new cases were the fewest confirmed in a single day since April 18.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin 7-day average of COVID cases falls under 1,000

MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time since the spring, Wisconsin is reporting fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases per day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 944, its lowest level since April 21. There were 1,013 new cases confirmed on Tuesday. Seven-day average test...
WISCONSIN STATE
Schneider National to add over 60 new electric trucks to fleet

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Schneider National is showing off its new electric trucks. The new zero-emission vehicles will be added to the fleet later this year. Last year, Schneider announced the addition of 62 "Freightliner" electric trucks for their operations in Southern California. It's part of an effort for the company to meet its sustainability goal of reducing 7.5% per-mile emissions by 2025 and 60% by 2035.
WISCONSIN STATE
COMMENTARY: Labor Day honors you for Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. On June 28, 1894, Congress passed an act making the first Monday in September of each year a legal holiday. Monday is Labor Day, a day to honor the contributions and commitment you all make as hard-working Americans.
WISCONSIN STATE
Evers calls for $2 billion increase in public school funding

MADISON (AP) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday called for spending nearly $2 billion more on public K-12 schools, a plan released nine weeks before the election that is designed to allow school spending to increase without resulting in higher property taxes. Evers will formally introduce the funding plan, which...
WISCONSIN STATE
Judge: Wisconsin clerks can't fill in missing info on absentee envelopes

MADISON (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Wednesday ruled that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots, delivering a victory to Republicans nine weeks before the election in the battleground state. The lawsuit, backed by the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Updated COVID-19 boosters available for Wisconsinites 12 and older

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are encouraging people to make a plan to get their COVID-19 boosters this fall. People 12 and older are now eligible to receive updated COVID-19 boosters that target the original virus and newest Omicron subvariants. Doses of the updated COVID-19 boosters have started arriving in...
WISCONSIN STATE

