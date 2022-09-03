ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

independent 1
4d ago

If the law was more sever for first time offense, maybe it would deter such. A multi offender killed my 19 yr.old granddaughter.

WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
wvtf.org

Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia

Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
wcti12.com

Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles

RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
cbs19news

State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon

DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
Axios Richmond

Virginia is for … Virginias

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
NBC Washington

Former Virginia Elections Official Charged With Corrupt Conduct

The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment Wednesday but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct. The indictment includes two felony counts — corrupt conduct...
News Break
Politics
Augusta Free Press

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center

The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
wsvaonline.com

Virginia among best for retirement

A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
