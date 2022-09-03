Read full article on original website
independent 1
4d ago
If the law was more sever for first time offense, maybe it would deter such. A multi offender killed my 19 yr.old granddaughter.
Reply(7)
4
Related
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond for special session
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s General Assembly returns to Richmond Wednesday afternoon for a special session. In a recent interview, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he wants lawmakers to reverse their decision that tied Virginia to California’s emission rules which now bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.
When could this year’s snowfall hit Virginia?
As the leaves begin to change colors and temperatures across Virginia drop, the chances of snowfall inch ever closer. We looked at Virginia's history to learn more about the commonwealth's hard-to-predict winter behavior.
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
wvtf.org
Serious illness from Covid-19 plateaus in Virginia
Across the state, serious illness due to COVID-19 plateaued over the summer. For instance, at VCU in Richmond the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has remained steady for the past several weeks. The number of people in the ICU being treated for the virus has declined. “We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
Youngkin pushes lawmakers to repeal 'ludicrous law' that bans gas-powered vehicles
RICHMOND, Va. (WJLA) — Virginia lawmakers will meet in Richmond for a special session on Wednesday. They are expected to vote on appointing judges. But in an interview with WJLA, the governor signaled that he wants lawmakers to also focus on repealing a law that ties Virginia’s emission standards to California’s — which would effectively ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Virginia by 2035.
cbs19news
State Fair of Virginia is kicking off soon
DOSWELL, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –The Virginia State Fair is back and will operate at full capacity. The fair has new entertainment and fair food additions. The Virginia State Fair will be held from Sept. 23 until Oct. 2 in Caroline County from 10 A.M. to 9 P.M. The Virginia...
Lazy Sunday leads to Virginia woman becoming $152k richer with lottery win
A normal, lazy Sunday at home led to a Virginia woman winning more than $152,000 after she decided to check her Virginia Lottery app.
Virginia is for … Virginias
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsVirginians are 5.3 times more likely to name their baby Virginia than parents in any other state in the county. Driving the news: Axios visual journalist Erin Davis found that across more than 1,300 U.S. place names, 900 (67%) were more common in their home states than the rest of the country, based on Social Security records.A standout case in point: Tex. Nearly every baby named Tex born from 2000-2019 was born in Texas.Yes, but: It's been a minute since the name Virginia cracked the Social Security Administration's top 100 baby names in the state. The last time Virginia made the top 100 list was in 1959, when it ranked in at No. 93.Its peak popularity was in 1921 when 19,032 Virginia babies were named Virginia. Last year, 559 Virginias were born in Virginia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
JUUL pays the price, Virginia to receive millions
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Virginia will be one of 34 U.S. states and territories to sign a $438.5 million settlement with e-cigarette company, JUUL.
NBC Washington
Former Virginia Elections Official Charged With Corrupt Conduct
The former elections registrar in Prince William County has been indicted on felony charges that include corrupt conduct in office. Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the three-count indictment Wednesday but declined to comment or provide details on the alleged misconduct. The indictment includes two felony counts — corrupt conduct...
Virginia AG orders Richmond landlord to pay $10,000: 'We got some justice'
It's a fight that Brenda Coles took on on behalf of several tenants who reported they were being taken advantage of by housing an educational program they thought was intended to help them.
fox5dc.com
Deadline looms as $258,000 winning lottery ticket remains unclaimed in Virginia
STAFFORD, Va. - Someone in Virginia may be on the verge of throwing away over a quarter of a million dollars. On Wednesday, Virginia Lottery officials announced that a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot ticket worth $258,000 is still unclaimed. Officials said the ticket was sold by the Giant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is completing the transfer of more than 200 inmates from the privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center on Wednesday. The inmates are being transferred to VADOC facilities throughout Virginia. The transfer is the first step of a planned multi-year renovation project designed to update the facility’s housing...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia among best for retirement
A new list of best places in the country to retire list three cities in Virginia among the top 100, but you’d have to move out of the Valley. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Lawyer for family of man killed as result of Virginia drug operation questions police’s actions
A lawyer representing the family of a 19-year-old who was shot and killed during a police undercover operation earlier this month is raising questions about police's actions.
WSET
VSP Trooper hospitalized after hydroplaning, responding to fallen tree on I-64
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia State Police Tropper was involved in a crash on I-64 Monday. Police Tropper Campbell was responding to a fallen tree in the travel lanes at the westbound 4.5-mile marker. Campbell's vehicle hydroplaned in ponding water during the heavy rain, state police said.
Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
Why Virginia officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
In July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was significantly expanded to include more Northern and Central Virginia.
Comments / 19