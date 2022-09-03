ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

NewsTimes

EPA to decide next steps on Alaska mine project by Dec. 2

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending until Dec. 2 the timeline to decide whether to proceed with proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The agency, in a recent notice, said this would...
ALASKA STATE
NewsTimes

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
NewsTimes

Ex Puerto Rico legislator sentenced in bribery scheme

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a former Puerto Rico legislator to more than four years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to bribery as part of a kickback scheme. Nelson del Valle Colón, who was elected to Puerto Rico’s House of Representatives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsTimes

CT rainfall totals: See how much rain fell from Tuesday's storm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A post-Labor Day storm brought several inches of rain to Connecticut Tuesday amid an ongoing drought. The town of Plainfield in eastern Connecticut recorded the most rainfall in the state, measuring 6.91 inches, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Crews begin mowing along highways in western Kentucky

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — Crews began mowing along highways in some western Kentucky counties this week and drivers in the region should use caution, officials said. Mowing crews started at the McCracken County line and will travel east through Livingston, Marshall, Crittenden, Lyon, Calloway and Trigg counties, a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

