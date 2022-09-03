ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Todd Smith
5d ago

O my god thanks for having a keen sense of the obvious,and thank you brandon.We do appreciate the little relief at the pumps,but not sure if its worth our security.Since taking it from our military reserves and sending a bunch to your business parteners in China.Everybody with oil heat should go put and by numerous electric heatets and then we can cripple the grid.Keep showing examples like cali how we do not even have the capabilities to handle the extreme heat let alone everyone having an electric car!!!!

Reply
2
Related
105.5 The Wolf

Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign

While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation

I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Industry
milfordmirror.com

CT drought persists despite heavy rainfall. Here’s why

The burst of wet weather that dropped upwards of 5 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week is unlikely to spell the end of the severe drought impacting the region, experts say, due to both the suddenness of the storm and the months-long stretch of parched weather. The...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Connecticut Insurance Department approves double-digit rate hikes for health providers

The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) approved double-digit rate hikes for several state health insurance providers. According to a CTNewsJunkie.com report, the increases average 12.9% and are lower than the average increase of 20.4% on individual plans that the providers sought. Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais stated the rate hikes were necessary in the wake of “skyrocketing” health care costs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Oil Company#Gas Prices#Department Of Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ct#Operation Fuel
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Noise regulations must be enforced on state roads

We who live in close proximity of the intersection of Routes 42 and 63 in Bethany CT request, no demand, that the state of Connecticut start enforcing traffic laws and also laws that control vehicle noise limits. Most of us have lived in this area for many years. The road...
BETHANY, CT
milfordmirror.com

More than 1,000 power outages remain as rain soaks parts of CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted flash flood warnings in Connecticut, but hundreds of power outages remain after storms knocked down trees and branches in parts of the state. While flash floods are no longer an immediate threat to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
FOX 61

Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall

TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
TOLLAND, CT
andnowuknow.com

Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares

NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy