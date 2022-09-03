Read full article on original website
Todd Smith
5d ago
O my god thanks for having a keen sense of the obvious,and thank you brandon.We do appreciate the little relief at the pumps,but not sure if its worth our security.Since taking it from our military reserves and sending a bunch to your business parteners in China.Everybody with oil heat should go put and by numerous electric heatets and then we can cripple the grid.Keep showing examples like cali how we do not even have the capabilities to handle the extreme heat let alone everyone having an electric car!!!!
Reply
2
Related
Connecticut is Way Overdue For a License Plate Redesign
While everyone was checking out the beautiful vehicles at the excellent Danbury War Memorial Car Show this weekend, I noticed how boring our current tri-blue Connecticut license plate looks on a 26-coats of paint Mustang. Powder Blue Connecticut? Stank. What I loved seeing were original Connecticut license plates on these...
utilitydive.com
5 New England states propose ‘modular’ transmission plan to incorporate 8.4 GW of offshore wind
Five New England states on Thursday issued a request for information to help inform the development of thousands of megawatts of new transmission they say will be necessary to interconnect offshore wind and other clean energy resources over the next two decades. The RFI sketches out a “modular” framework and...
New England’s grid operator needs to admit gas is unreliable
Connecticut must steer itself and the New England region away from natural gas. Our state must become a champion for less fossil fuel dependence and more renewable energy.
Connecticut Has The Highest Car Repair Cost in the Nation
I hate to the bearer of bad news all the time, but we do live in CT where bad news seems to grow on trees. The Nutmeg State has the highest average car repair cost of any of the 50 states according to a new report from Car MD. Our average labor cost per repair is $136.84, coupled with our average parts cost per repair $281.53 and you get a total of $418.37, the most in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steady soaking rain helps Connecticut's drought, but isn't enough to get rid of it
HARTFORD, Conn. — Tuesday’s steady, soaking rain may have caused trouble on the road, but it was a welcome relief when it comes to mitigating the state’s drought conditions. But, water companies are still encouraging or enforcing drought mitigation efforts for the time being. The state needed...
State officials outraged after Conn. insurance department approves double-digit rate hikes
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents could see double-digit insurance rate hikes next year, after the state insurance department approved new rate increases as high as 25%. Just three weeks after state officials questioned insurance companies about their proposed rate hikes for 2023, the Connecticut Insurance Department signed off on...
milfordmirror.com
CT drought persists despite heavy rainfall. Here’s why
The burst of wet weather that dropped upwards of 5 inches of rain in parts of Connecticut this week is unlikely to spell the end of the severe drought impacting the region, experts say, due to both the suddenness of the storm and the months-long stretch of parched weather. The...
Connecticut Insurance Department approves double-digit rate hikes for health providers
The Connecticut Insurance Department (CID) approved double-digit rate hikes for several state health insurance providers. According to a CTNewsJunkie.com report, the increases average 12.9% and are lower than the average increase of 20.4% on individual plans that the providers sought. Insurance Commissioner Andrew Mais stated the rate hikes were necessary in the wake of “skyrocketing” health care costs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
This Is Connecticut's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Noise regulations must be enforced on state roads
We who live in close proximity of the intersection of Routes 42 and 63 in Bethany CT request, no demand, that the state of Connecticut start enforcing traffic laws and also laws that control vehicle noise limits. Most of us have lived in this area for many years. The road...
milfordmirror.com
More than 1,000 power outages remain as rain soaks parts of CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The National Weather Service has lifted flash flood warnings in Connecticut, but hundreds of power outages remain after storms knocked down trees and branches in parts of the state. While flash floods are no longer an immediate threat to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
New England's Huge Rainfall, by the Numbers (and How It Affects the Drought)
We have had quite the rainfall event across southern New England in the last couple of days. Major flooding occurred in Rhode Island on Monday around Providence. And on Tuesday, flash flood warnings were hoisted twice for areas in and around New Haven. Radar-estimated rainfall had a good handle on...
NewsTimes
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut’s flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut’s flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers. To...
Wild Turkeys In Connecticut, Population Grows, DEEP Asks For Residents Help
Every town in Connecticut officially has a wild turkey population. Wildlife biologists from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection estimate the population of Wild Turkeys at 30,000 to 35,000 birds in the nutmeg state.
NHPR
Omicron boosters available at some Connecticut locations, while others await supply
Some pharmacies and providers in the state are now offering an updated booster shot against the original coronavirus and the highly contagious omicron variants ahead of an expected winter COVID-19 surge. The new Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster shots – approved for anyone age 12 and older and 18 and older,...
Connecticut farmer's prayers answered with rainfall
TOLLAND, Conn. — “Farmers remember weather events and they also remember seasons,” said owner of Wright’s Orchard in Tolland, Todd Wright. Farmers like Todd Wright are dealing with a really dry season. Roughly 98% of the state is experiencing severe drought. Little to no rain in the last few months has impacted people like him.
andnowuknow.com
Wegmans Prepares to Open First Store in Connecticut; Steve Leaty Shares
NORWALK, CT - It’s official—Wegmans is coming to Connecticut. The Planning and Zoning Commission for the city of Norwalk recently announced its approval of the retailer’s application to expand in the state, and excitement is already mounting. “What we see is that when Wegmans comes into the...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
If elected Connecticut governor, Bob Stefanowski says people will 'live their lives as they see fit'
Labor Day is over and election season is now in full swing in Connecticut. For Republican Bob Stefanowski, it’s his second time running for governor against incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont. In 2018, he lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes. Stefanowski is a former business executive who...
Comments / 1