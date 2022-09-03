ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District

Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
DURHAM, CT
Register Citizen

COVID booster shots in CT: Where can I find it? Do I need the shot?

New, updated booster shots that aim to protect against new COVID-19 variants are being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the latest round of booster shots for the virus as it continues to linger. In Connecticut, there were 3,479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?

“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting

NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
NEWTOWN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries’ utility companies on their behalf.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year

The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT State Police report over 3,500 calls Labor Day weekend so far

State troopers received more than 3,500 service calls so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers reported 3,505 calls between Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, including 166 speeding violations, 205 crashes, 403 traffic violations and 250 motorist assists. Two of the crashes involved serious injuries; one...
CONNECTICUT STATE

