Rideshare drivers rally in New Haven for minimum wage, workplace protections, benefits
NEW HAVEN — Drivers never come first. “Connecticut drivers are suffering,” Carlos Gomez said in Spanish through a translator. “We all use Uber, and it’s very convenient for all of us, but the drivers are the ones that pay the consequences.”. As most rideshare drivers are...
State officials outraged after Conn. insurance department approves double-digit rate hikes
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents could see double-digit insurance rate hikes next year, after the state insurance department approved new rate increases as high as 25%. Just three weeks after state officials questioned insurance companies about their proposed rate hikes for 2023, the Connecticut Insurance Department signed off on...
Gov. Lamont gets Griebel-Frank endorsement, announces support for ranked choice
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s current governor received an endorsement and announced support for ranked choice. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov Susan Bysiewicz received the endorsement from the Griebel Frank for CT party on Wednesday. Lamont and Bysiewicz was joined by Monte Frank, chair of the Griebel Frank...
If elected Connecticut governor, Bob Stefanowski says people will 'live their lives as they see fit'
Labor Day is over and election season is now in full swing in Connecticut. For Republican Bob Stefanowski, it’s his second time running for governor against incumbent Democrat Ned Lamont. In 2018, he lost by 3.2 percentage points or about 40,000 votes. Stefanowski is a former business executive who...
Rasimas Pitches Tougher Laws for Juvenile Offenders, Cutting State Spending in Run for 101st District
Republican John Rasimas is challenging incumbent Democrat John-Michael Parker to represent the 101st district — Madison and Durham — in the state House of Representatives. Rasimas, a CPA, worked in the state’s auditor’s office for over 30 years, and was Deputy State Auditor for the past six years. He has also taught in the accounting department at Central Connecticut State University for 20 years. He retired from the state auditor’s office on March 31 and announced his candidacy for State House of Representatives the next day.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
COVID booster shots in CT: Where can I find it? Do I need the shot?
New, updated booster shots that aim to protect against new COVID-19 variants are being recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s the latest round of booster shots for the virus as it continues to linger. In Connecticut, there were 3,479 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed...
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
This Is Connecticut's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Will more competition make CT’s Bradley and Tweed airports ‘two sick puppies’?
Connecticut's flagship airport saw passenger traffic jump 57 percent year over year in the first half of 2022. But the head of the organization that owns and operates Connecticut's flagship airport is not celebrating those numbers.
Opinion: Do you feel safe, Connecticut?
“Security officer shot during shoplifting attempt at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester”. “Delivery driver dragged 500 feet during carjacking in Wallingford”. “Carjackers punched, pistol whipped 70-year-old man at gas station in Orange”. Do you feel safe? While you are pumping gas in Wallingford, or North Haven? Do you think twice...
Newtown residents sound off on bear shooting
NEWTOWN — Most residents who stood up to speak at the town’s police commission meeting on Tuesday night cited their concern for the shooting of a black bear in the backyard of an off-duty Ridgefield police officer on May 12. While he is “not a lawyer,” David Ackert...
CT residents advised to get variant-specific COVID-19 boosters
These new boosters from both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are designed specifically to target the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants. The post CT residents advised to get variant-specific COVID-19 boosters appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut Energy Assistance Program applications now open: Here’s what to know
The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) opened applications for 2022 on Sep. 1. The program offers financial assistance with heating costs to those who meet certain eligibility criteria. According to the site, benefits received by the program typically range from $250 to $600 and are paid directly to beneficiaries' utility companies on their behalf.
‘Report Animal Abuse. Stop Domestic Abuse’ – Desmond’s Army launches first billboard campaign
A new billboard campaign launched Labor Day depicts the link between animal cruelty and domestic violence.
Connecticut State Police answer 5000 Labor Day weekend service calls
CONNECTICUT - The CT State Police say they have responded to nearly 5,000 calls for service so far during the Labor Day holiday weekend. As of 7 a.m. Monday, they've responded to 4,972 calls. That includes 350 calls to help motorists. They had issued 300 speeding tickets and cited 686...
CT sees rise in 211 requests for rental assistance this year
The rising cost of housing, paired with inflation and other factors, has made it difficult for some families to pay their rent, forcing some to forego other necessities like food and health care in order to keep a roof over their heads. More than 50,000 people have called the state’s...
Mr. Beast Burger: YouTuber 'Mr. Beast' brings virtual restaurant to Connecticut
Mr. Beast is a content-creator on Youtube with over 100 million subscribers, known for his “over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.” Now, he has teamed up with the company, “Virtual Dining Endeavors” to bring his virtual restaurant brand, Mr. Beast Burger, to multiple locations throughout Connecticut. The...
New England’s grid operator needs to admit gas is unreliable
Connecticut must steer itself and the New England region away from natural gas. Our state must become a champion for less fossil fuel dependence and more renewable energy.
CT State Police report over 3,500 calls Labor Day weekend so far
State troopers received more than 3,500 service calls so far this Labor Day weekend, according to Connecticut State Police. Troopers reported 3,505 calls between Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday, including 166 speeding violations, 205 crashes, 403 traffic violations and 250 motorist assists. Two of the crashes involved serious injuries; one...
