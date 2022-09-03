Read full article on original website
George Thomson JR
4d ago
The Democratic and Progressive cartel needs a new source of taxes for the uncontrolled socialist spending. First weed, what's next?
WCAX
Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont
WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months. A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors. “Yeah, things are definitely...
WCAX
How businesses fared during Vermont’s summer tourism season
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Visitors to Vermont headed home on a soggy Labor Day, putting a cap on the holiday weekend and the state’s summer tourism season. “It’s kind of like a hidden gem but not really anymore, everyone has discovered Vermont,” said Deb Fischer of Franklin, Massachusetts.
Shaw’s Announces Closure Of Another Maine Location
New England based grocery store chain Shaw's has announced its intent to close another of its Maine locations. According to News Center Maine, the chain will close its Scarborough supermarket. Currently, the plan is to discontinue pharmacy operations at the Scarborough location on September 21st. The rest of the store operations will cease around October 8th.
mountaintimes.info
Terminal patient and her doctor challenge Vermont’s aid-in-dying law
As she seeks to end her life through Vermont’s medical-aid-in-dying law, Lynda Bluestein faces one major obstacle: her zipcode. Bluestein, 75, was diagnosed last year with terminal fallopian tube cancer. She said she’d like to make use of Vermont’s Act 39, which allows doctors to prescribe life-ending drugs to terminally ill patients, but the law requires the recipient to be a resident of the state. That’s a problem for Bluestein, who lives 150 miles from Vermont’s southern border in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
WCAX
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
mainepublic.org
New program pays small landowners to let their trees grow old and make their forests more resilient to climate change
Jockey Hill Farm sits high up in the Green Mountains, in the shadow of Shrewsbury Peak. It’s at the end of a long, quiet dirt road. Tim Stout’s family has owned the 175-acre farm since the 1940s. He holds up a map, to show where we are, relative...
The International Boat Show Brings a Fleet of Antique and Classic Watercraft to Burlington
Bob Schumacher was aboard his boat Vagabond on Shelburne Bay last week and racing as fast as he could go. The boat itself wasn't going anywhere; it was lashed to the dock at the Lake Champlain Yacht Club. The 74-year-old retired canoe and kayak restorer and dealer from Hinesburg was rushing to get his craft shipshape for this weekend's International Boat Show in Burlington. He feared it wouldn't be ready in time or up to his usual standards.
mynbc5.com
Jay Peak resort goes up for auction on Wednesday
JAY, Vt. — After years of trying to sell Jay Peak resort, the popular ski area might finally have a new owner. The ski area will be up for auction on Wednesday. At least three bidders will participate in an attempt to buy the resort. The ski area has received multiple deposits since an initial bid of $58 million came in at the beginning of August.
Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼
The state’s largest waste management company already bought Grow Compost’s business operations and collection service, but will look for a new property where it can compost. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella won’t buy Grow Compost’s Moretown facility￼.
country1025.com
The Very BEST Breakfast Joint In Every New England State… and some fun runner-ups
The difference between a good breakfast place and a lousy one is an important difference to take note of. Nobody wants to start the day with a lousy breakfast. So let’s help you find the good ones and help you avoid those lousy potholes. Our friends at Mashed looked at awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and whatever other data they could scrape up to find the best breakfast place in every state. We’ll focus on their picks for The Very Best Breakfast Joints In Every New England State, and we’ll throw in some fun runner-ups for good measure – because everyone needs options.
University of Vermont to create nearly 500 beds of housing in South Burlington
School trustees signed a joint venture agreement last month with local development firm Snyder-Braverman to create nearly 500 beds in 295 apartments over the next four years. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to create nearly 500 beds of housing in South Burlington.
WCAX
Patients sue Vermont health center, claim it failed to safeguard their info
MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Patients are suing a Morrisville health center after they say a ransomware attack put their personal information in jeopardy. The plaintiffs allege Lamoille Health Partners failed to adequately safeguard private information, violated HIPAA security standards and too took long to notify patients about the hack and what was taken.
985thesportshub.com
Armpits of America: mystery poop dumper in Vermont
There’s a poop dumper in Vermont. According to WCAX, Someone is dumping human waste in the woods in Bolton and the town and state officials are looking for whoever is responsible. In May, Volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags discarded in the woods next to the...
Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End
Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
mynbc5.com
Vermonters prepare for retail cannabis shops to open this fall
SHELDON, Vt. — The Lanza Family has been focused on growing a lot of green crops on their parcel of land, tucked away in Sheldon, Vermont. "We've been growing hemp here going on three years now, going on four. Now we're also licensed for adult use cannabis," Jane Lanza said.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
